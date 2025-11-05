Dems Lied Again: Promised No More Elections Under Trump—Yet Here We Are
VIP
Guess Who Zohran 'Definitely Not a Communist' Mamdani Quoted Warmly During His Victory...
Republicans Need to Wake from the Slumber: Bucks County School Board Wipeout Signals...
NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani's Fight Against the Billionaire Oligarchy Is Off to a VERY...
Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville...
AOC Says Mamdani’s Election Is a Victory Over Both the Republicans and the...
Scott Jennings: NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Is Now the Socialist Face and Voice...
VIP
Chuck Schumer Won’t Reveal Who He Voted for in NYC Mayoral Race, Fears...
Elizabeth Warren Angry That Trump Won't Intervene on Behalf of Redskins, Chiefs in...
Shenanigans and Blatant Incompetence: Just Another Election Day in Josh Shapiro's Pennsylv...
Apple AirTag Locates Stolen School Board Candidate's Sign at Teacher's House
VIP
New York City Dedicates $65 Million to Trans-Only Homeless Shelter (With Yoga!)
LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia,...
Decision Desk HQ Calls New York Mayor's Race for Zohran Mamdani

A Fun Laugh on a BAD Night: Trump Takes Over Video Screen at Mamdani HQ Victory Party

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 AM on November 05, 2025
AngieArtist


Conservatives can't take much consolation from last night's election results. New York, California, and New Jersey are all still blue states, and they voted that way. Virginia, which had been moderately purple, is now VERY deep blue again, thanks in large part to the AWFLs who live in the D.C. suburbs. Republicans did perform pretty well in many school board elections, and that's a silver lining for sure, especially for parents. Outside of that, however, it was a pretty dark Election Night. 

Advertisement

But if there's one thing conservatives still know how to do, it is laugh. Don't underestimate this. It is a sign of humanity, something the left is completely bereft of, as evidenced by the number of votes Jay Jones received. 

Last night in New York City, while useful idiots were celebrating Zohran Mamdani's win at his campaign headquarters, someone took the opportunity to remind everyone there that they still have a king ... err, we mean a President. Watch: 

LOL. OK, that's pretty good 

We can't confirm that this was the work of some hackers. Maybe the Mamdani administration already has a fifth column. The feed is from Spectrum News, but we're not sure why that news station would be showing this meme created by the White House. And putting it on the screen right at that moment. 

Regardless of how it happened, it was a nice, lighthearted moment on a night that didn't have many of them. 

Probably also a good reminder to New York that the Trump administration isn't going to bail them out when Mamdani inevitably destroys the city even further. 

New Yorkers are going to get what they voted for, alright. Good and hard. 

Recommended

NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani's Fight Against the Billionaire Oligarchy Is Off to a VERY Predictable Start
Doug P.
Advertisement

We just know that this single image on the screen made a whole bunch of them scream in agony. 

Kind of like people possessed by the devil when Holy Water is sprinkled on them. 

Yes, we snorted, too. We needed something to lift our spirits last night. 

Come on, now. We know it was Barron who did that. 

Nationally, no. Mamdani's win won't change anything. 

In New York, though? Hoo, boy! Things will definitely change. That's why more than one million New Yorkers are already planning to flee. 

Native New Yorkers haven't forgotten, we don't think. Except the leftist white women. 

It's just that the city has imported far too many people who don't care ... or worse. 

They're not going to enjoy the game of FAFO that they just played with their vote. 

That's one New York City woman that Ron DeSantis would welcome. 

Not too many others, though. 

Advertisement

HAHAHA. 

That'll set them off. 

Yep. Pretty much. 

But it's nice to know that the right can still laugh even on a night like last night. 

We're pretty sure NO ONE in New York is going to be laughing as soon as Mamdani's policies start to take effect. 

============================================

Related:

Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash

Oh, the Irony! Ex-WaPo Reporter Complains That Merrick Garland Didn't Weaponize the DOJ ENOUGH

Leftists and Humorless Scolds FREAK OUT at Greg Abbott's Obvious Joke About the NYC Election

Right In the Feels! Jack Ciattarelli Gets a Surprise on Election Eve, All the Way From Kuwait

American Psycho: Gavin Newsom Tells Meet the Press That He HATES Politicians Who Lie

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani's Fight Against the Billionaire Oligarchy Is Off to a VERY Predictable Start
Doug P.
Republicans Need to Wake from the Slumber: Bucks County School Board Wipeout Signals 2026 Danger
justmindy
Dems Lied Again: Promised No More Elections Under Trump—Yet Here We Are
justmindy
Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash
Grateful Calvin
Elizabeth Warren Angry That Trump Won't Intervene on Behalf of Redskins, Chiefs in YouTubeTV Kerfuffle
Gordon K
Apple AirTag Locates Stolen School Board Candidate's Sign at Teacher's House
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani's Fight Against the Billionaire Oligarchy Is Off to a VERY Predictable Start Doug P.
Advertisement