A Fun Laugh on a BAD Night: Trump Takes Over Video Screen at Mamdani HQ Victory Party



Conservatives can't take much consolation from last night's election results. New York, California, and New Jersey are all still blue states, and they voted that way. Virginia, which had been moderately purple, is now VERY deep blue again, thanks in large part to the AWFLs who live in the D.C. suburbs. Republicans did perform pretty well in many school board elections, and that's a silver lining for sure, especially for parents. Outside of that, however, it was a pretty dark Election Night.

Advertisement

But if there's one thing conservatives still know how to do, it is laugh. Don't underestimate this. It is a sign of humanity, something the left is completely bereft of, as evidenced by the number of votes Jay Jones received.

Last night in New York City, while useful idiots were celebrating Zohran Mamdani's win at his campaign headquarters, someone took the opportunity to remind everyone there that they still have a king ... err, we mean a President. Watch:

On the big screen at Mamdani HQ: "Trump is your president" pic.twitter.com/AT41c3JiQb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2025

LOL. OK, that's pretty good

We can't confirm that this was the work of some hackers. Maybe the Mamdani administration already has a fifth column. The feed is from Spectrum News, but we're not sure why that news station would be showing this meme created by the White House. And putting it on the screen right at that moment.

Regardless of how it happened, it was a nice, lighthearted moment on a night that didn't have many of them.

Probably also a good reminder to New York that the Trump administration isn't going to bail them out when Mamdani inevitably destroys the city even further.

New Yorkers are going to get what they voted for, alright. Good and hard.

We just know that this single image on the screen made a whole bunch of them scream in agony.

Kind of like people possessed by the devil when Holy Water is sprinkled on them.

Yes, we snorted, too. We needed something to lift our spirits last night.

Come on, now. We know it was Barron who did that.

Perfect Moment.



Trump is still your President.



Only because you won in blue states doesn’t mean something is changing. https://t.co/JEsm8t3qOR — Attila Koncz (@Attila53555602) November 5, 2025

Nationally, no. Mamdani's win won't change anything.

In New York, though? Hoo, boy! Things will definitely change. That's why more than one million New Yorkers are already planning to flee.

New Yorkers have forgotten pic.twitter.com/fcD3rMruyR — Curiosity (@Curiosity521) November 5, 2025

Native New Yorkers haven't forgotten, we don't think. Except the leftist white women.

It's just that the city has imported far too many people who don't care ... or worse.

They're not going to enjoy the game of FAFO that they just played with their vote.

That's one New York City woman that Ron DeSantis would welcome.

Not too many others, though.

Advertisement

HAHAHA.

That'll set them off.

Yep. Pretty much.

But it's nice to know that the right can still laugh even on a night like last night.

We're pretty sure NO ONE in New York is going to be laughing as soon as Mamdani's policies start to take effect.





============================================

Related:

Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash

Oh, the Irony! Ex-WaPo Reporter Complains That Merrick Garland Didn't Weaponize the DOJ ENOUGH

Leftists and Humorless Scolds FREAK OUT at Greg Abbott's Obvious Joke About the NYC Election

Right In the Feels! Jack Ciattarelli Gets a Surprise on Election Eve, All the Way From Kuwait

American Psycho: Gavin Newsom Tells Meet the Press That He HATES Politicians Who Lie

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.