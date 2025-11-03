Right In the Feels! Jack Ciattarelli Gets a Surprise on Election Eve, All the Way From Kuwait



It's pretty easy to become jaded and cynical about politics when we cover it every day. Particularly in the last couple of years, when we have seen the Democrat Party embrace extremism and violence to an extent even we never thought possible.

But for every Jay Jones fantasizing about murdering his political opponents and their children, and for every Abigail Spanberger urging her voters to embrace 'rage,' there are still some good stories in politics.

One of them happened just this morning on the eve of the gubernatorial election in New Jersey. Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli was speaking to supporters at a local tavern when he was given the best gift any father could hope for ... all the way from Kuwait.

Watch:

2025 Watch-NOW on @FoxNews - New Jersey #GOP gubernatorial nominee @Jack4NJ gets a huge surprise this morning at a campaign stop at Murph's Saloon in Totowa: He's joined by his son Jake Ciattarelli, an Army captain stationed in the Middle East #njpolitics #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Qpt1bsH3EH — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) November 3, 2025

Sorry, but if that type of 'October Surprise' (even on the third day of November) ever stops becoming a wonderful thing to see, we might as well call it quits.

Hopefully, that day will never come. But until then, break out the Kleenex.

This is awesome.



Jack Ciatarelli's son-- an Army Officer stationed in Kuwait-- flew all the way back to New Jersey to be with his Dad the day before Election Day.pic.twitter.com/sKwTznCXJ0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2025

According to his LinkedIn bio, the younger Ciattarelli has been serving with the US Army Central Command as a Logistician since 2003. Prior to that, he served as a Logistics Officer as a Second Lieutenant in the 10th Mountain Division for several years.

Whoever coordinated the logistics to get him home to his father before Election Day deserves a promotion.

We're right there with you, sister.

Ciattarelli was joking about the President sending Air Force One over to pick up his son, but it would be SO Donald Trump if he knew about the reunion and sent a case of tissues.

That gave me chills 🇺🇸 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 3, 2025

As it should. We always love these military family reunion videos, but they usually involve a father or mother serving overseas coming back to meet their children or spouse.

It's not often we get treated to videos of a father beaming with pride and love when his son returns.

The screen just got really blurry. Anyone else having technical issues? 🥹 — womanycricket (@womanycricket) November 3, 2025

I just have something in my eye is all. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) November 3, 2025

Darn eyes are leaking again — MountainMamaBear (@61dodge) November 3, 2025

Never apologize if you get a little leaky at a video like this. It means you still have your humanity.

Not to mention your patriotism.

You can see this man’s heart stop at 0:17 — Riaz Rohani (@RiazRohani) November 3, 2025

Jake never let’s go of his dad!



I cry every time I watch this!❤️❤️❤️❤️ — msbrats_corner (@CornerMsbrats) November 3, 2025

And we've watched about 50 times.

Here is another angle of the surprise reunion, because we just can't watch it enough.

🚨BIG SURPRISE GUEST: Jack’s son, Jake, straight from Kuwait! God Bless and thank you for your service. It’s time. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TfrhyP7nwf — Mike Inganamort (@MikeInganamort) November 3, 2025

Yep. Break out some more of those tissues.

I'm not crying. Nope not me.

This us beautiful. God bless America and her troops. https://t.co/7yuIxP5o6R — Melanie S USN (@MelanieSok47232) November 3, 2025

Beautiful! Whoever organized this reunion is a class act all the way! https://t.co/HWZi3IJMlc — Jonathan DelCollo 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@jkdelcollo) November 3, 2025

We wonder if Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had a hand in this. It wouldn't surprise us.

Ciattarelli himself took to X after the reunion to express his own thoughts about the reunion and the election tomorrow.

The surprise of a lifetime! 🇺🇸

Army Captain son Jake came home from eight months overseas to join us as we bring it home this Election Day. Im so proud of him and his service. Grateful to have all four of kids home and feeling great heading into Election Day! pic.twitter.com/g7iM7xGwEa — Jack Ciattarelli (@Jack4NJ) November 3, 2025

What a crowd and what a surprise at Murph’s Tavern in Totowa today! The energy was absolutely unbeatable — you can feel it everywhere we go. New Jersey is ready for change, and we’re ready for a major victory tomorrow. Let’s bring it home — be sure to get out and VOTE! 🗳️🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/C5GuXn1CWm — Jack Ciattarelli (@Jack4NJ) November 3, 2025

We hope New Jersey voters listen to him and get out and vote.

But regardless of who wins the election in New Jersey tomorrow, Jack Ciattarelli already won today by getting to embrace his son.





