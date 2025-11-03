Right In the Feels! Jack Ciattarelli Gets a Surprise on Election Eve, All the Way From Kuwait

Judge Doody's Midnight Squat: Relieved of Duty After Dropping a Deuce-Less Disaster on...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on November 03, 2025
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, Pool


It's pretty easy to become jaded and cynical about politics when we cover it every day. Particularly in the last couple of years, when we have seen the Democrat Party embrace extremism and violence to an extent even we never thought possible. 

But for every Jay Jones fantasizing about murdering his political opponents and their children, and for every Abigail Spanberger urging her voters to embrace 'rage,' there are still some good stories in politics. 

One of them happened just this morning on the eve of the gubernatorial election in New Jersey. Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli was speaking to supporters at a local tavern when he was given the best gift any father could hope for ... all the way from Kuwait. 

Watch: 

Sorry, but if that type of 'October Surprise' (even on the third day of November) ever stops becoming a wonderful thing to see, we might as well call it quits.

Hopefully, that day will never come. But until then, break out the Kleenex. 

According to his LinkedIn bio, the younger Ciattarelli has been serving with the US Army Central Command as a Logistician since 2003. Prior to that, he served as a Logistics Officer as a Second Lieutenant in the 10th Mountain Division for several years.

Whoever coordinated the logistics to get him home to his father before Election Day deserves a promotion.  

We're right there with you, sister. 

Ciattarelli was joking about the President sending Air Force One over to pick up his son, but it would be SO Donald Trump if he knew about the reunion and sent a case of tissues. 

As it should. We always love these military family reunion videos, but they usually involve a father or mother serving overseas coming back to meet their children or spouse. 

It's not often we get treated to videos of a father beaming with pride and love when his son returns.

Never apologize if you get a little leaky at a video like this. It means you still have your humanity. 

Not to mention your patriotism.

And we've watched about 50 times. 

Here is another angle of the surprise reunion, because we just can't watch it enough. 

Yep. Break out some more of those tissues. 

We wonder if Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had a hand in this. It wouldn't surprise us. 

Ciattarelli himself took to X after the reunion to express his own thoughts about the reunion and the election tomorrow. 

We hope New Jersey voters listen to him and get out and vote. 

But regardless of who wins the election in New Jersey tomorrow, Jack Ciattarelli already won today by getting to embrace his son. 

============================================

