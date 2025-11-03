American Psycho: Gavin Newsom Tells Meet the Press That He HATES Politicians Who Lie

She Sided With BLM — and They Called Her a Racist
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on November 03, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard


Gavin Newsom's Sunday media tour didn't go exactly how he planned. Because he is so entrenched in the deception that Democrats played on America for four years, he could not bring himself to state publicly on Meet the Press that Joe Biden was basically a walking bowl of tapioca during his four-year stint as (allegedly) the president



But, believe it or not, that wasn't the funniest portion of Newsom's interview with Kristen Welker. Immediately following stating that he believes Biden is still 'sharp as a tack,' Newsom then had the unmitigated gall to look Welker directly in the eyes and say this:

Umm ... wut? Has Gavin Newsom met ... Gavin Newsom? 

There is simply no question about it anymore. The man is a sociopath. 

It's not that he doesn't know how many times he has lied to America and to Californians over the years; it's that he doesn't care. He can say something so ridiculous as this with a straight face because he went to the George Costanza school of truth-telling: 

'It's not a lie ... if you believe it.'

Needless to say, X offered Newsom countless examples of why he must HATE himself if he dislikes liars. 

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.


Not only a lie, but disgraceful cowardice. 

He even lied about his son, denying that his child had a lot of love for Charlie Kirk

Whew. That's pretty low.

No, it's been proven that those maps are NOT on the ballots. 

And, of course, who can forget one of Newsom's most recent lies, about how he grew up hustling on the mean streets of California, surviving only on Wonder bread and mac and cheese? 



It's really pointless, however, to remind Newsom of all the lies he tells, almost as often as he breathes. As we noted above, he doesn't care.

It's a lot more fun simply to point and laugh at him. 

Throwing a tomato at him also works. 

GOOD DOG! 

HA! 

Here is an even funnier two-minute video (though it does contain some NSFW language): 

OOF. 

We did notice him rolling his eyes at himself for a second there.



Clearly. 

Oh, but his social media 'press office' thinks he's awesome. 

It's the same look a used car salesman gets when he convinces someone to buy a clunker for above sticker price.

Oh, yeah. About those hands ... 

Seriously, what is it with Democrats and their weird hand gestures? 

Abigail Spanberger also has a nervous twitch going on with her hands whenever she is asked a moderately hard question that she wasn't able to run away from. 

We certainly know what body language experts would say about Newsom's hands when he starts waving them around, not to mention creepily bobbing his shoulders. 



But we can't tell Newsom that. Because he would hate that guy, like he hates all politicians who lie. 

Right? 

============================================

The Two Zohrans: Mamdani Visits Gay Bar While Also Embracing Ugandan Leader

DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments

On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now

Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email





