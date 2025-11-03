American Psycho: Gavin Newsom Tells Meet the Press That He HATES Politicians Who Lie



Gavin Newsom's Sunday media tour didn't go exactly how he planned. Because he is so entrenched in the deception that Democrats played on America for four years, he could not bring himself to state publicly on Meet the Press that Joe Biden was basically a walking bowl of tapioca during his four-year stint as (allegedly) the president.

But, believe it or not, that wasn't the funniest portion of Newsom's interview with Kristen Welker. Immediately following stating that he believes Biden is still 'sharp as a tack,' Newsom then had the unmitigated gall to look Welker directly in the eyes and say this:

Newsom: "There is nothing I dislike more than the politician that sits there and lies to you. We all just sit there rolling our eyes." pic.twitter.com/cg6dupzFG9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2025

Umm ... wut? Has Gavin Newsom met ... Gavin Newsom?

There is simply no question about it anymore. The man is a sociopath.

It's not that he doesn't know how many times he has lied to America and to Californians over the years; it's that he doesn't care. He can say something so ridiculous as this with a straight face because he went to the George Costanza school of truth-telling:

'It's not a lie ... if you believe it.'

Needless to say, X offered Newsom countless examples of why he must HATE himself if he dislikes liars.

11/6/20: Newsom French Laundry disregarding draconian CV19 policies he is enforcing on the public



11/13/20: Chron reports event but Newsom states they were outdoors and following policy



11/18/20: Photos released proving it was indoors, not following policy, and Gavin is a liar https://t.co/aOIY5yEXxy — Tommy (@E44Teddy) November 3, 2025

Remember when he told the mother that he was talking to the president "right now" and couldn't answer her questions during the wildfires? pic.twitter.com/FMaOQbvGlk — Reseth (@ResethO) November 2, 2025

Not only a lie, but disgraceful cowardice.

He even lied about his son, denying that his child had a lot of love for Charlie Kirk.

Whew. That's pretty low.

Greasy Gavin just said on “Meet The Press” that the new maps showing his redrawn congressional districts *are in the ballots mailed to California voters*. BLATANT LIE! https://t.co/dcUIz073C5 — GOPProsperity (@GOPProsperity) November 2, 2025

No, it's been proven that those maps are NOT on the ballots.

From the guy who said with a straight face, “we had equipment staged and ready in the Palisades before the fires started”. LIAR 🤥@spencerpratt https://t.co/ZWOKQdoCFM — Rob Gregory 🔥 (@RobGreg1970) November 2, 2025

And, of course, who can forget one of Newsom's most recent lies, about how he grew up hustling on the mean streets of California, surviving only on Wonder bread and mac and cheese?

Gavin debuts his hip hop persona on an NBA podcast:



"It was about payin' the bills, man."



"Hustlin."



"I raised myself."



"Wonder bread and Mac 'n cheese. That's how I grew up, bro."



(His dad was the attorney for the billionaire Getty family.)pic.twitter.com/24CXtlF4fS — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 26, 2025

It's really pointless, however, to remind Newsom of all the lies he tells, almost as often as he breathes. As we noted above, he doesn't care.

It's a lot more fun simply to point and laugh at him.

Throwing a tomato at him also works.

GOOD DOG!

Are the Democrats sure they wouldn't rather nominate someone more masculine?



Like maybe Pete Buttigieg... or Dylan Mulvaney? pic.twitter.com/Re5rtY8f2W — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) November 2, 2025

HA!

Here is an even funnier two-minute video (though it does contain some NSFW language):

When Gavin Newsom Talks to Black People ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/QVsQrMuoUJ — Valuetainment Media (@ValuetainmentTV) October 30, 2025

OOF.

Maybe Newsom has more self-awareness than I thought https://t.co/i0SDBHEHs1 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 2, 2025

We did notice him rolling his eyes at himself for a second there.

We have to understand that these people are straight up psychopaths. Look at this creep. https://t.co/zmSMge4R3t — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) November 2, 2025

Clearly.

He said… without any awareness of the irony… https://t.co/xLKKqdVsIw — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2025

Who are the people outside of his consultant crew who think he can ever gain broad appeal? There is nothing charming to counteract the smarminess. https://t.co/DTactiNY1T — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) November 2, 2025

Oh, but his social media 'press office' thinks he's awesome.

The expression on his face as he tries to portray himself as honest and honorable.



Trust him, he would never lie to you. pic.twitter.com/5r06ZGXpeY — JKona (@powder_hound00) November 2, 2025

It's the same look a used car salesman gets when he convinces someone to buy a clunker for above sticker price.

Once the hands start moving—he’s lying. pic.twitter.com/yXP65yezCK — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 2, 2025

Oh, yeah. About those hands ...

This is a masterpiece Newscum pic.twitter.com/U73j15kvcJ — HELP MICHIGAN (@MichiganHelp) November 2, 2025

Seriously, what is it with Democrats and their weird hand gestures?

Abigail Spanberger also has a nervous twitch going on with her hands whenever she is asked a moderately hard question that she wasn't able to run away from.

We certainly know what body language experts would say about Newsom's hands when he starts waving them around, not to mention creepily bobbing his shoulders.

But we can't tell Newsom that. Because he would hate that guy, like he hates all politicians who lie.

Right?





============================================

