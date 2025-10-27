Hip-Hop Governor Gavin Newsom Talks About Hustling to Pay the Bills Growing Up

It's a testament to the American dream that someone like Gavin Newsom can go from basically raising himself on Wonder Bread and macaroni and cheese can casually entertaining a group a a restaurant like The French Laundry. Newsom appeared on the All the Smoke podcast hosted by NBA champions Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and told them of his background as a teen, eating macaroni and cheese, and hustling to pay the bills.

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom discussing his rough and tumble childhood on an NBA podcast is hilarious:



“Kraft macaroni n cheesee — dis how I grew up bro!… every day in the backyard bouncing the basketball… it saved me and it got me into college.” pic.twitter.com/bkstihxiW6 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 26, 2025

Gavin debuts his hip hop persona on an NBA podcast:



"It was about payin' the bills, man."



"Hustlin."



"I raised myself."



"Wonder bread and Mac 'n cheese. That's how I grew up, bro."



(His dad was the attorney for the billionaire Getty family.)pic.twitter.com/24CXtlF4fS — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 26, 2025

He and Hillary "I don't feel no ways tired" Clinton should do a podcast together about their rough-and-tumble childhoods.

Downright sociopathic. Gavin Newsom was Growing up Getty.



Here's a list of Getty largesse Gavin Newsom received:



-Vacations to Africa and Hudson Bay (as a child)



-PlumpJack wine business shortly after college



-Great Gatsby-themed Roaring '20s 30th birthday party at the… https://t.co/VRlGjBTlPo pic.twitter.com/naSQhxD7EB — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) October 27, 2025

The post continues:

… Getty's SF estate -$233,000 lavish wedding to Kim Guilfoyle - At least $500,000 for his gubernatorial run -$1 million to purchase a Pacific Heights home, and more millions in joint real estate ventures READ ALL ABOUT IT: We have an entire chapter about Gavin's early years "Growing Up Getty" in our book 💰Fool's Gold: The Radicals, Con-Artists and Traitors Who Killed the California Dream and Now Threaten Us All 💰 - available on Amazon.

Huh.

Newsom looking for wonder bread coupons pic.twitter.com/s89mjvtCdB — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 26, 2025

. @GavinNewsom out here talking about growing up tough with “wonder bread and Mac & Cheese, playing basketball alone”



Also Gavin: Posing for an actual “children of the rich photo” pic.twitter.com/JaQfTJoYJB — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) October 26, 2025

Look at the dumbass former NBA players eating it up. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 26, 2025

We're pretty sure they're laughing at him, not with him.

Did he mention this:

At age 25 he co-founded a winery in SF with investors including family friend Gordon Getty, son of oil magnate J. Paul Getty.

Made him a multi-millionaire by age 32.

Willie Brown was an early political mentor.

Those are some tough streets to conquer, Gav. — Sherry (@SherKro) October 26, 2025

Did Newsom keep hot sauce in his purse? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 26, 2025

Communists lie like they breathe. That’s why the long history of fake accents and fake backstories is so prevalent on the Left. They have nothing moral against telling the lie. The recipient has nothing moral against being told the lie. Everyone just marches on as if it’s normal. https://t.co/0unwN4LMRo — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 26, 2025

My GenX will understand this….👇 pic.twitter.com/OBFf2F96VN — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 26, 2025

Advertisement

This is impossible to watch without secondhand embarrassment — Nico 🌴 (@nicokricoooo) October 26, 2025

Yeah, right.



The best friend to the heir of the J. Paul Getty fortune was subsisting on Wonder Bread and Mac'n Cheese.



Shades of Killary and her "Hot Sauce Pander."



"Is it working?"



Fake and pathetic. — Samuel Dawes (@SamuelDawes8) October 26, 2025

It was all about the hustle.

This is unbelievable — Options selling with Christian (@optionscjp) October 26, 2025

It really is unbelievable that a kid from the hood, like Newsom, who basically raised himself, managed to become a millionaire.

We're with the poster above … watching this gives some really second-hand embarrassment.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.