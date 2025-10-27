TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air
Biden Trips All Over Himself Ranting About Trump's 'Dark Days' Abyss and Attack...

Hip-Hop Governor Gavin Newsom Talks About Hustling to Pay the Bills Growing Up

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on October 27, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

It's a testament to the American dream that someone like Gavin Newsom can go from basically raising himself on Wonder Bread and macaroni and cheese can casually entertaining a group a a restaurant like The French Laundry. Newsom appeared on the All the Smoke podcast hosted by NBA champions Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and told them of his background as a teen, eating macaroni and cheese, and hustling to pay the bills.

He and Hillary "I don't feel no ways tired" Clinton should do a podcast together about their rough-and-tumble childhoods.

The post continues:

… Getty's SF estate 

-$233,000 lavish wedding to Kim Guilfoyle

- At least $500,000 for his gubernatorial run

-$1 million to purchase a Pacific Heights home, and more millions in joint real estate ventures

READ ALL ABOUT IT: We have an entire chapter about Gavin's early years "Growing Up Getty" in our book 💰Fool's Gold: The Radicals, Con-Artists and Traitors Who Killed the California Dream and Now Threaten Us All 💰 - available on Amazon.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Huh.

We're pretty sure they're laughing at him, not with him.

It was all about the hustle.

It really is unbelievable that a kid from the hood, like Newsom, who basically raised himself, managed to become a millionaire.

We're with the poster above … watching this gives some really second-hand embarrassment.

***

