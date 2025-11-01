Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions
Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting...
President Trump: The US May Very Well Go Into Nigeria 'Guns-a-Blazing' to Stop...
'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the...
Candidate in Columbus, Ohio, Declares, ' We Believe in Somalia' at Campaign Rally
‘Mayor’ Zohran Mamdani Says If Trump Goes After Illegal Aliens in NYC He’ll...
Jon Stewart Laments How We Got to the Point of Not Seeing Conservatives...
Jasmine Crockett: Republicans 'Harm' Illegal Aliens Because of Skin Color and They Don’t...
Governor Newsom Press Office Posts Self-Own in Responding to JD Vance's Halloween Meme
Democrats Keep Government Shut Down as Tension Arise
From Scary to Mariah Carey: The Festive and Merry Christmas Season Is Here...
The Empathy of the Left: Kyle Kulinski Celebrates Halloween by Attacking a Widow
'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWA...
'Problem Solved': Vail School District Teachers Mock Charlie Kirk's Death With Graphic T-S...

DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 PM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson


On Halloween night, Washington, DC's Navy Yard neighborhood became engulfed in chaos as a mass of teens engaged in fights and altercations with each other and with law enforcement. According to the DC Metro Police, they made many arrests, including at least one for a prohibited weapon.

Advertisement

Here is one brief video clip of some of the chaos as police chased down the offenders. 

While the Trump administration has cracked down on adult crime in DC recently, more action clearly needs to be taken, and federal law enforcement officers can't do it all. 

As a result, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser today declared a limited juvenile curfew for anyone under the age of 18, from 11 PM to 6 AM. 

In addition to this citywide curfew, the mayor also announced that the Chief of Police will have the authority to designate specific areas of the city for a curfew that begins at 6 PM. 

This makes sense, as many on X pointed out to the mayor that 11 PM is far too late, particularly with Daylight Saving Time ending this evening. 

Recommended

Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions
Brett T.
Advertisement

Harmeet Dhillon praised the new curfew established by the mayor. 

Of course, the mayor did not announce what consequences youths would face if they violated the curfew, which is a pretty important question. 

This is a valid point, given that the people who viciously attacked DOGE staffer Ed 'Big Balls' Corestine were let off with only probation, a ruling that President Trump himself called 'stupid.'

(He really says what we're all thinking, doesn't he?)

Still, a curfew is a smart move. The mayor, who has supported Trump's federal cleanup of the city, deserves some respect for imposing it. 

Advertisement

They do it because they know they will get away with it. But maybe this move by Bowser will signal a shift in punishing juvenile crime.

If they commit a violent crime? Absolutely. 

But Mayor Bowser's curfew also begged another question, one which has to be answered if DC is ever again going to be the city that the President wants it to be. 

Not only 'not good' parenting, but more likely no parenting whatsoever. 

Now, there's a good idea. And maybe a necessary one. 

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if Mayor Bowser's curfew will be enforced, whether that enforcement will reduce violence, or whether DC is even capable of self-governance. 

We have our doubts about all of that (especially the last question), but, like Harmeet Dhillon, we'll give the mayor some credit for taking an unfortunate but necessary first step. 

============================================

Related:

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments

On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now

Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email

They're SICK: Leftists Across X Project Their Own Immorality on JD Vance Hugging Erika Kirk

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER LAW & ORDER RIOTS WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions
Brett T.
'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments
Grateful Calvin
Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting of SNAP
Brett T.
Nancy Pelosi Flips in Interview and Then Trump Shows Up on the Screen to Complete the Meltdown
Doug P.
'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWAYS Backfire
Doug P.
Jon Stewart Laments How We Got to the Point of Not Seeing Conservatives as Human Beings
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions Brett T.
Advertisement