DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween



On Halloween night, Washington, DC's Navy Yard neighborhood became engulfed in chaos as a mass of teens engaged in fights and altercations with each other and with law enforcement. According to the DC Metro Police, they made many arrests, including at least one for a prohibited weapon.

Advertisement

Here is one brief video clip of some of the chaos as police chased down the offenders.

While the Trump administration has cracked down on adult crime in DC recently, more action clearly needs to be taken, and federal law enforcement officers can't do it all.

As a result, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser today declared a limited juvenile curfew for anyone under the age of 18, from 11 PM to 6 AM.

We are declaring a limited juvenile curfew in Washington, DC.



Effective immediately, all juveniles under the age of 18 are subject to a curfew from 11PM until 6AM, which will extend through 11/5.



This is in response to several weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior which… — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) November 1, 2025

In addition to this citywide curfew, the mayor also announced that the Chief of Police will have the authority to designate specific areas of the city for a curfew that begins at 6 PM.

The Chief of Police is also authorized to designate special curfew zones for youths under 18 beginning at 6PM. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) November 1, 2025

This makes sense, as many on X pointed out to the mayor that 11 PM is far too late, particularly with Daylight Saving Time ending this evening.

Harmeet Dhillon praised the new curfew established by the mayor.

Well done. Credit where due! https://t.co/Yd6vDWah5X — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) November 1, 2025

Of course, the mayor did not announce what consequences youths would face if they violated the curfew, which is a pretty important question.

You know what would actually work? Punishment. Start locking up criminals whatever their age. And keep them locked up as an example to the rest. — Christina Van Patten (@CPatten58581) November 1, 2025

This is a valid point, given that the people who viciously attacked DOGE staffer Ed 'Big Balls' Corestine were let off with only probation, a ruling that President Trump himself called 'stupid.'

(He really says what we're all thinking, doesn't he?)

Still, a curfew is a smart move. The mayor, who has supported Trump's federal cleanup of the city, deserves some respect for imposing it.

This is a terrific move. Not trying to push a biased point, but this never would have happened if Trump hadn't acted. He showed the city government what could be achieved, by muting the adult criminal perps. Ms. Bowser realized that only the kids remained to be addressed. 🤠👍 https://t.co/tVuQcssWN0 — Gerry Rodriguez (@nuvectr98) November 1, 2025

Advertisement

Thank you! Cracking down on crime is essential, and unfortunately a great deal of crime in DC is committed by juveniles https://t.co/hIzcxvBpgq — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 1, 2025

They do it because they know they will get away with it. But maybe this move by Bowser will signal a shift in punishing juvenile crime.

Thank you Mayor, please work with your council to allow juveniles to be prosecuted as adults. — Marcie C (@Marcie_C_1996) November 1, 2025

If they commit a violent crime? Absolutely.

But Mayor Bowser's curfew also begged another question, one which has to be answered if DC is ever again going to be the city that the President wants it to be.

When I was a juvenile my parents imposed a curfew. Why aren’t there parents in your city? — muralist1 (@1muralist1) November 1, 2025

Why the heck are parents letting their kids, under 18, stay out between 11pm and 6am unsupervised, to begin with??? They should be at home with their parent(s)! Not good parenting IMO. — OregonCatPerson (@OregonCatPerson) November 1, 2025

Not only 'not good' parenting, but more likely no parenting whatsoever.

Charge the parent. https://t.co/JIWMXb5f8i — Spring Forge Smithy (@ForgePress1) November 1, 2025

Now, there's a good idea. And maybe a necessary one.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if Mayor Bowser's curfew will be enforced, whether that enforcement will reduce violence, or whether DC is even capable of self-governance.

We have our doubts about all of that (especially the last question), but, like Harmeet Dhillon, we'll give the mayor some credit for taking an unfortunate but necessary first step.





============================================

Related:

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments

On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now

Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email

They're SICK: Leftists Across X Project Their Own Immorality on JD Vance Hugging Erika Kirk

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.