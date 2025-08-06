VIP
'Big Balls' Is a HERO: Trump's Call to Federalize DC Was Due to a Vicious Attack on DOGE Staffer

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on August 06, 2025
imgflip

Standing on top of the White House and taking questions from reporters may have been the funniest way President Trump made news yesterday, but it wasn't the only way. 

Over on Truth Social, the President also made waves by calling out the rampant crime in Washington, DC, and warning that he might federalize the city if steps weren't taken immediately to prosecute criminals, even if they are minors, and bring an end to DC's lawlessness. 

Trump wasn't wrong about any of that. This writer lives near the nation's capital and can confirm that the city is not far removed from the post-apocalyptic world of the Mad Max movies, especially at night and on the weekends. It truly is lawless, not because there aren't enough police, but because those police are not allowed to do their jobs. 

Still, it was a bit mystifying why Trump wanted to bring this up yesterday. Rampant crime in DC isn't exactly a new problem. 

But one line in the middle of his Truth Social post gave us a clue as to his timing: 'The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by thugs.'

Trump did not provide any more details in his post, but it wasn't long before Elon Musk shed some light about who that victim was: a DOGE staffer. 

And it wasn't just any DOGE staffer. Last night, we found out that it was the legendary 'Big Balls' himself, Ed Coristine.

Big Balls isn't just a hero. He might be a superhero. 

As Musk noted above, Coristine himself was beaten badly, but he did save the woman he assisted from receiving an equally brutal beating ... or worse.

Suddenly, Trump's timing for threatening to federalize DC made all the sense in the world. Regardless of any feud between himself and Musk (which seems to have dissipated), Trump recognized Coristine's service not only to the federal government and the American people but to his fellow man. Or woman, in this case. 

He spoke again about the assault last night. 

When X found out his identity, the praise for 'Big Balls' began pouring in.

No, 'Big Balls' most definitely is not just a name. Not after what he did. 

Instead of the traditional Medal of Freedom, one person had another idea for the medal Coristine should receive from the President. 

HA. 

OK, that's pretty funny. 

But we don't want it to take away from Coristine's act of bravery and chivalry. 

Leftists on social media, legacy media hacks, and Democrat politicians spent MONTHS belittling Coristine because of his nickname and because he was trying to reduce waste and fraud in the federal government. 

It turns out that he is more of a man than any of them could ever hope to be. 

We haven't seen an update yet this morning on Coristine's medical status, but we hope he will have a speedy recovery. 

And something tells us that Musk will make sure the young man never wants for anything for the rest of his life. 

Technically, Coristine isn't even old enough to drink, but to hell with that. We'd buy him a drink anyway. 

As for federalizing DC, we don't know if it will actually happen, but it certainly got Trump's attention enough that we hope some major reforms in the city will come very quickly. 

The attempted assault on the woman -- and Coristine's intervention to stop it -- does not appear to be a politically motivated attack, but it also doesn't help matters that Democrats have been encouraging street violence every day since Trump was elected. 

We're just grateful that, in this case, a true hero was on the scene, in the form of a 19-year-old DOGE whiz kid who just happens to have the most appropriate nickname we could ever imagine. 

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them just like to call themselves 'Big Balls'. 

And no one can ever laugh at or mock that nickname again, not even a little bit. 


