Welcome to The Speedway Slammer: Indiana Will Soon Open Its Version of Florida's Alligator Alcatraz

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:10 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

If the left had a nuclear meltdown about Florida's Alligator Alcatraz, just wait'll they get a hold of 'The Speedway Slammer.'

This evening, Fox's Bill Melugin has reported that Indiana and Governor Mike Braun are doing exactly that. The new detention center for illegal criminals awaiting deportation will be opened at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana. 

And yes, they are calling it 'The Speedway Slammer.' 

The rest of Melugin's post includes additional details and comments from Braun and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. 

... will house some of the 'worst of the worst' criminal aliens, and it will be in partnership w/ Indiana Governor Mike Braun. 

DHS Secretary @Sec_Noem statement to FOX: 
'COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.'

IN Gov. @GovBraun statement to FOX: 
'We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership. Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states.'

Noem posted her statement on X, encouraging illegals to self-deport (which it appears hundreds of thousands of them are).

... in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the @CBP Home App.

Indiana Senator Jim Banks also chimed in to show his support. 

Neither Noem nor Braun indicated a date when the facility would be open, but given that the Miami Correctional Facility already exists, it shouldn't take too long.

Yes, he did. And from the reactions on X, many people want similar facilities in their own states. 

We love it. Especially because the name alone would cause most Democrats to blow a gasket. 

These are all great ideas. 

As is the location of Indiana's detention center.

Deportation flights could run around the clock. 

Well, there are no gators or pythons surrounding it, which is unfortunate, but we still think illegals will have a hard time escaping.

Maybe Governor Braun could collect some of Indiana's population of coyotes and bobcats to stand guard outside. 

Or just have cars from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway circling the facility constantly at 230 mph. 

Just try to run that gauntlet. 

Many on X suggested that it should have been called 'Hoosier Hoosegow,' and that's a great name, too. 

But Speedway Slammer works for us. 

It's what 78 million of us voted for. 

LOL. They absolutely are. 

We can't wait until Chris Van Hollen shows up and bangs on the gates, demanding to have margaritas with the detainees. 

