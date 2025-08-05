Welcome to The Speedway Slammer: Indiana Will Soon Open Its Version of Florida's Alligator Alcatraz

If the left had a nuclear meltdown about Florida's Alligator Alcatraz, just wait'll they get a hold of 'The Speedway Slammer.'

This evening, Fox's Bill Melugin has reported that Indiana and Governor Mike Braun are doing exactly that. The new detention center for illegal criminals awaiting deportation will be opened at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana.

And yes, they are calling it 'The Speedway Slammer.'

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the next “Alligator Alcatraz” will be in the state of Indiana at the Miami Correctional Facility & will be branded as the “Speedway Slammer”. DHS says it will expand ICE detention capacity by 1,000 beds, will house some of the “worst of the… pic.twitter.com/ZS4yglmvOt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 5, 2025

The rest of Melugin's post includes additional details and comments from Braun and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

... will house some of the 'worst of the worst' criminal aliens, and it will be in partnership w/ Indiana Governor Mike Braun.



DHS Secretary @Sec_Noem

'COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.'



IN Gov. @GovBraun statement to FOX:'COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.'IN Gov. statement to FOX:

'We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership. Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states.'

Noem posted her statement on X, encouraging illegals to self-deport (which it appears hundreds of thousands of them are).

COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer.



Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country.



If you are in… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 5, 2025

@CBP ... in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the Home App.

Indiana Senator Jim Banks also chimed in to show his support.

Indiana is proud to do our part to support President Trump’s mass deportation efforts. https://t.co/hKF5PFp6MY — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) August 5, 2025

Neither Noem nor Braun indicated a date when the facility would be open, but given that the Miami Correctional Facility already exists, it shouldn't take too long.

Yes, he did. And from the reactions on X, many people want similar facilities in their own states.

Alabaman needs one called “the Confederate Compound.” Put it in Macon County. — Because We Live Here 🇺🇸 (@BWLH_) August 5, 2025

We love it. Especially because the name alone would cause most Democrats to blow a gasket.

Nebraska- The Corn Can — 🔴 Yo Dino 🌽 (@brandonfrank09) August 5, 2025

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/uVHYH8s1yM — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 5, 2025

We need the Colorado Clinker! — Connie Carter (@ConnieC17173435) August 5, 2025

These are all great ideas.

As is the location of Indiana's detention center.

And it's right next to the Grissom Air Reserve Base, so easy runway access. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) August 5, 2025

Deportation flights could run around the clock.

I have visited this facility more than a few times. It’s very secure. https://t.co/rITiCyVPyu — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 5, 2025

Well, there are no gators or pythons surrounding it, which is unfortunate, but we still think illegals will have a hard time escaping.

Maybe Governor Braun could collect some of Indiana's population of coyotes and bobcats to stand guard outside.

Or just have cars from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway circling the facility constantly at 230 mph.

Just try to run that gauntlet.

Many on X suggested that it should have been called 'Hoosier Hoosegow,' and that's a great name, too.

But Speedway Slammer works for us.

Great branding. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) August 5, 2025

Speedway Slammer !

Gotta love that !

😂 — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) August 5, 2025

Yes. This is what I voted for. — Mrs. Right (@Islandcrybaby) August 5, 2025

It's what 78 million of us voted for.

Liberals are gonna lose their minds hahaha! 😂😂😂 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 5, 2025

LOL. They absolutely are.

We can't wait until Chris Van Hollen shows up and bangs on the gates, demanding to have margaritas with the detainees.

