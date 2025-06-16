All Exits Are Open: NY Post Reports As Many as One MILLION Illegals May Have Self-Deported

If you only listened to the gaslighting from Democrat politicians and the legacy media (but we repeat ourselves), you would think that President Trump's immigration policy and deportation program is a political disaster. The only problem is that none of it is true. Closing the border and deporting illegals are both overwhelmingly popular with the American people. For a laugh, just see the look on LA Mayor Karen Bass's face when she found out just how popular the policies are.

Advertisement

What the media also will not tell you is that the deportation program is also very effective, specifically DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's program to get illegals to self-deport. ICE raids get all of the attention, but quietly, many illegals may be following Trump's instruction: 'Get out now before we have to come and get you.'

WHOA. Nearly 1 MILLION illegals have already self deported under Trump! pic.twitter.com/YRn1ccfjAy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2025

We should note that this is an opinion article from the Post, not a news story. However, the author, Andrew Arthur, runs the Center for Immigration Studies and based his estimate on employment numbers:

How effective has self-deportation been? One way to track the program is by checking employment numbers. One financial whiz cited by the Wall Street Journal calculated a decline in the immigrant population of 773,000 in the first four months of Trump II. The Washington Post claims 'a million foreign-born workers have exited the workforce since March.' The Post frames this as 'a sign of the weakening labor supply.' Yet the paper also notes, 'Average hourly wages accelerated, rising by 0.4 percent over the month, to $36.24 in May, as earnings continue to beat inflation in a boost to workers’ spending power.' In other words, with fewer illegal immigrants, businesses have had to raise wages to attract workers.

Even if Arthur's estimate is generous, there's little doubt that hundreds of thousands of illegals are self-deporting.

This is almost certainly based on Trump's carrot and stick approach: If they leave on their own, they may be able to come back, legally. If they are forced to leave, they will not.

Although we'd all like to see those numbers go up (considering it was like 15 million who came in during the last administration), this is at least nice to see happen. https://t.co/jsNDv2kvym pic.twitter.com/Ea4Y59XULb — Wintersgoldapple (@Wintersgoldapp0) June 16, 2025

The problem with the Biden administration is that they deliberately did not track the numbers, so we don't really know how many illegals swarmed the border for those four years. Arthur's organization conservatively estimates the total number of illegals in the US at 15-16 million.

HA.

Yes, those 'tolerant' residents of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket weren't all that tolerant at all, were they?

Advertisement

This is actually pretty impressive for the first 6 months. Hopefully this number will continue to rise in the coming years. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) June 16, 2025

Arthur notes in his article that self-deportation was successful under Eisenhower and after 9/11, and then he ends with this:

DHS can’t arrest and deport 15.4 million illegal aliens, but if it simply enforces the law, many aliens will get the message and leave on their own — as hundreds of thousands apparently already have.

Then, of course, there is the benefit to American workers with the self-deportations.

You mean Americans are making more now that the job market isn't flooded with illegal alien workers? — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) June 16, 2025

That sounds pretty awesome to us, even if The Washington Post doesn't like it.

I was wondering how many have self deported. That is an impressive number! https://t.co/ML73Dr58Ek — ThatSaltyBitch🇺🇸 (@ThatSaltyB) June 16, 2025

Again, we can't confirm that one million number, but there appears to be no question that the number is well over half a million and likely over three-quarters of a million.

We call that a great start.

The Atlantic: "1 million have self-deported and here's why that's a bad thing" https://t.co/qtIZhN7CoC — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) June 16, 2025

Advertisement

LOL. Yes, they're probably working on that article now.

But a great litmus test is always that if The Atlantic is against it, then it's guaranteed that it's a good thing.

It's beginning. Prices going down, wages going up, and I'm hoping we soon see the effects in the housing market! https://t.co/KPgd72Fdxw — Hᴜsᴋʏ_MMGS 🇺🇲 (@Husky_MMGS) June 16, 2025

Has anyone gotten tired of winning yet?

Because we sure haven't.