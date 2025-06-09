Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old...
OMG, Her FACE! CNN Confronts Karen Bass With Trump's Approval Ratings with Deportations and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Wow. You know it's bad for Karen Bass when she's lost CNN. 

We're willing to bet she did not expect them to talk about how much Americans actually support what Trump is doing when it comes to illegal aliens in our country being deported. She probably thought she'd show up, they'd praise her for standing up for UNDOCUMENTED immigrants, and then spend the rest of the time talking about how evil the orange man is. 

Watch her face:

Post continues:

BASS: "I think if you did the polling in Los Angeles, I'm not sure it would be that way.  We are a city of immigrants!"

Again, just like other Democrats, Bass deliberately conflates legal with illegal immigrants.

And honestly, we imagine if they polled Los Angeles, Trump's approval numbers with deportations would be even HIGHER. Does she really think the people who are afraid to leave their homes because of thugs and criminals rioting in the streets would disapprove of the guy trying to help them?

We wondered if she was just stupid in January with the fires, but now it seems like she's deliberately obtuse as well.

The Left is so egocentric that they simply cannot accept the fact that their ideas, their narrative, and even their agenda simply aren't popular with Americans any longer. Maybe that's why they're fighting so hard to keep illegals in the country.

