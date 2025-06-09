D-Bag ALERT! How Stupid Does Chris Murphy Think We Are? What He Just Said About Riots/Trump Is SHAMEFUL

Democrats are desperate.

You know how we know they're desperate?

Because douche-nozzle Chris Murphy is begging people across the country to riot like they are in LA.

Oh, sure, he's calling it a protest, but even the Los Angeles Police Chief admitted they are overwhelmed and have been from the first night. These are not peaceful protests; these are full-blown riots where people are getting hurt and businesses are being destroyed.

Yeah, he's a real winner, especially since he ditched his wife and kids for the social media harpy. Watch:

🚨NEW: Chris Murphy calls for NATIONWIDE street protests — says the “protests” in LA are “pretty small."



And, of course, he blames Trump. Pretty clear to see where this is going:



“My first message is to keep it peaceful. This is a moment where we have to be on the streets all… pic.twitter.com/Vr4Fd7OIvW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

Post continues:

... over the country to protest what's happening to our immigrant community."

Legal immigrants are fine, Chris.

He preened on:

"This is the most corrupt administration in the history of the country, and we are going to rise to this moment by being out there on the streets."

Yes, sending illegal immigrants back to their home countries is totally corrupt.

No wonder Democrats are so damn unpopular.

There's more:

"I think the country sees what Donald Trump is trying to do here. He's looking for a fight. There's nothing in what he is doing that is about peace or about restoring order."

He's defending Americans and putting us first. Sadly, that is a fight because Democrats, for whatever reason, hate putting us first.

“He's trying to turn a protest that is pretty small into something that involves an even bigger confrontation."

Blah blah blah. They so badly want another Summer of Love, which proves once again that these mouth-breathers have learned nothing. Not to mention, we already know these rioters aren't taking the fight to the streets in an organic fashion. No, no, they are being organized and funded ironically by Democrats.

See, Murphy doesn't think Americans know any better.

Murphy sucks.

Don't be Murphy.

PICTURED: Democrat Senator Chris Murphy: “This is a moment where we have to be on the streets all over the country."



ALSO PICTURED: What happens when Democrats call for their people to be on the streets. https://t.co/30ixevWune pic.twitter.com/TvZnP4YsGs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

We see you, Democrats. All of you.

