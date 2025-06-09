So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who...
'Is She Not Seeing the Video?' Dem Insisting L.A. Riots Are Peaceful vs....
DAMNING Receipts Prove One of NGOs Organizing LA Riots Received Money from CA...
LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As...
Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA...
Brian Stelter Has an L.A. Riot Spin That Totally Would Be the Same...
Anti-ICE LA Police Chief Just Debunked EVERY Democrat's Talking Point Blaming Trump for...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Democrat-Supported Pro-Illegal Alien Rioters Spit on and Set Ablaze American Flags in LA...
Newsom Blames Trump for Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Caused by the Utter Failure...
Mayor Karen Bass Says LAPD Can Handle Chaos as CNN Airs Live Video...
And Stay Out! Dem Maxine Waters Gets ICE-y Reception as Immigration Agents Slam...
VIP
The Democrat Party’s Inability to Win Back Male Voters is Captured in One...
Democrat Praises ‘Free Press’ on CNN Despite the Real Journalists Covering the LA...

D-Bag ALERT! How Stupid Does Chris Murphy Think We Are? What He Just Said About Riots/Trump Is SHAMEFUL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrats are desperate.

You know how we know they're desperate?

Because douche-nozzle Chris Murphy is begging people across the country to riot like they are in LA. 

Advertisement

Oh, sure, he's calling it a protest, but even the Los Angeles Police Chief admitted they are overwhelmed and have been from the first night. These are not peaceful protests; these are full-blown riots where people are getting hurt and businesses are being destroyed.

Yeah, he's a real winner, especially since he ditched his wife and kids for the social media harpy. Watch:

Post continues:

... over the country to protest what's happening to our immigrant community."

Legal immigrants are fine, Chris. 

He preened on:

"This is the most corrupt administration in the history of the country, and we are going to rise to this moment by being out there on the streets."

Yes, sending illegal immigrants back to their home countries is totally corrupt.

No wonder Democrats are so damn unpopular.

There's more:

"I think the country sees what Donald Trump is trying to do here. He's looking for a fight. There's nothing in what he is doing that is about peace or about restoring order."

He's defending Americans and putting us first. Sadly, that is a fight because Democrats, for whatever reason, hate putting us first.

“He's trying to turn a protest that is pretty small into something that involves an even bigger confrontation."

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Blah blah blah. They so badly want another Summer of Love, which proves once again that these mouth-breathers have learned nothing. Not to mention, we already know these rioters aren't taking the fight to the streets in an organic fashion. No, no, they are being organized and funded ironically by Democrats.

See, Murphy doesn't think Americans know any better.

Murphy sucks.

Don't be Murphy.

We see you, Democrats. All of you.

============================================================

Related:

DAMNING Receipts Prove One of NGOs Organizing LA Riots Received Money from CA Taxpayers JUST LAST YEAR

LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As Someone Doxxes Him

Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA Riot Footage Is a GLORIOUS Thing

Anti-ICE LA Police Chief Just Debunked EVERY Democrat's Talking Point Blaming Trump for LA Riots (Watch)

*HIC* Unemployed Loser Kamala Harris Sides with Violent Mob In Word-Salad Statement on LA Riots

============================================================

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He is and Where He's BEEN
Sam J.
LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As Someone Doxxes Him
Sam J.
Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA Riot Footage Is a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.
Anti-ICE LA Police Chief Just Debunked EVERY Democrat's Talking Point Blaming Trump for LA Riots (Watch)
Sam J.
DAMNING Receipts Prove One of NGOs Organizing LA Riots Received Money from CA Taxpayers JUST LAST YEAR
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement