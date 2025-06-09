DAMNING Receipts Prove One of NGOs Organizing LA Riots Received Money from CA Taxpayers JUST LAST YEAR

As Twitchy readers know, the LA riots are far from organic, as they have been funded and even planned by Leftist NGOs using taxpayer dollars. Yay. Welp, here's a deep dive into one of the leading groups behind what we're watching unfold, and guess WHAT?

California taxpayers funded them just last year.

Yeah.

So one of the lead NGOs organizing the riots got $34 million in government grants from the state of California, just last year alone. https://t.co/UP6k9sY3Sy — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 9, 2025

How anyone can stand living in California at this point is beyond us.

If you are a Californian, the current LA riots are an example of your tax dollars hard at work.



The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Right—CHIRLA—is one of the key players in fomenting the violent response to immigration enforcement actions. It’s an LA-based nonprofit with a… pic.twitter.com/PSzSsdu0hg — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 9, 2025

Post continues:

... history of taking radical positions on immigration; for example, it led a 2018 campaign to abolish ICE. It currently leads the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network, which gathers intel about enforcement actions and deploys activists to respond. CHIRLA has strong ties to the Democrat Party in California and has supported the election of Democratic candidates through its lobbying arm. It has a particularly close relationship with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The organization also has a close relationship with organized labor in the state, which in turn is a major financial supporter of Democrat politicians. On Friday, amid rising tensions, CHIRLA held a rally protesting ICE’s enforcement actions and the arrest of SEIU President David Huerta for obstruction. The incredible part is that CHIRLA’s activities are primarily funded by California taxpayers. I obtained a financial audit that shows that for the fiscal year ending June 2023, it received $34 million from the state, mostly through the Department of Social Services, accounting for 72% of its total revenue. This was nearly a three-fold increase over the previous year.

So ... wait. Californians are funding their own destruction. Wow. And they keep voting for this.

Wow again.

There's more:

CHIRLA also received a $450,000 federal contract in 2023, which Mayor Bass publicly took credit for helping secure. DHS froze funding in February, which prompted a lawsuit from CHIRLA. DHA then canceled the contract, and the lawsuit was then dismissed. Eisenhower warned of the military-industrial complex—now we face a nonprofit-industrial complex.

And now we know why it was (and still is) so important to defund USAID.

That fake non-charity would be out of business, if there wasn't any illegal aliens or their bleeding heart activists to use and control to do all their bidding and garner money.



I'm not good at financial research.....but I'm sure someone could look into what their leaders make. — Mindy MF Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 9, 2025

Sad that citizens have to do the work that legacy media used to do: n — Renee (@eeners) June 9, 2025

Eh, we all got used to it after Obama won in 2008.

Wait did that $33M only cover 6 months...? Are they getting more? pic.twitter.com/AeucHvIMk4 — David C 🚀🛰️📡 (@kanstin) June 9, 2025

Good question.

Forcing taxpayers to fund their own destruction — PollyG (@PollyGHHC) June 9, 2025

It is the Democrat way, after all.

