Beyond Parody: WaPo Is Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About Illegals Being Forced Off of Martha's Vineyard

While a bunch of people in Los Angeles are 'just having fun watching cars burn,' there are other places in America where the immigration debate is raging. Just, you know, without as many cinder blocks being thrown at federal agents.

In what might be the most ironic and least self-aware article we have seen from them in quite some time, The Washington Post wants America to know that the residents of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket are extremely worried that deportations of illegal immigrants might impact the 'backbone' of the elitists' workforce.

Hey, we can't blame them. Have you seen the size of the Obama estate's lawn? It probably takes a whole team of illegals an entire week to mow that bad boy.

Life on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket has been disrupted after migrant workers were shackled and boarded onto Coast Guard boats, igniting fear among undocumented workers who form the backbone of the islands' workforce. https://t.co/rTUwnuCSO0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 8, 2025

A million-dollar home excavation project has been delayed because workers were too afraid to show up at the construction site. A pool at a vacation inn was closed to guests after the maintenance crew didn’t arrive. And entire businesses on this New England island have shut down. Life on Martha’s Vineyard and the adjacent island of Nantucket has been disrupted since officers arrested dozens of immigrants late last month, igniting fear among undocumented workers who form the backbone of the workforce here just as the busy summer season gets underway.



The arrests hit a nerve in a liberal enclave known for welcoming everyone: presidents — former president Barack Obama has an oceanfront property here — LGBTQ+ activists, racial minorities, celebrities and a large cluster of immigrants from Brazil. People checked in on friends and warned them to stay off the roads. Residents staged a protest at the ferry docks where agents were loading up shackled migrants onto boats. One man followed the officers with a camera and heckled them.

LOL. He heckled them? Such courage. That'll show 'em!

But that's a very interesting line in the Post's article above. The liberal enclave is known for 'welcoming everyone,' is it?

That's funny. Because we can remember a time not too long ago when Martha's Vineyard wouldn't even let illegals stay there for a whole weekend.

Apparently, Martha's Vinyard only has room for their personal illegal immigrant cheap slave laborers.



They told the nation they couldn't handle 50 migrants but cried when ICE took away 40 of their personal slave laborer migrants.



Among them were an MS-13 gang member and a… https://t.co/feVCM2a3e7 pic.twitter.com/jwh71nNpn0 — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) June 9, 2025

Hey, the lady in that video looks familiar. We definitely recall when she and her fellow residents were so very, very 'welcoming' to 'undocumented citizens' a couple of years back.

Remember when 50 illegals were sent to Martha’s Vineyard and they called in the National Guard to remove them inside of 48 hours pic.twitter.com/J0bkzHL8pV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

NO! The National Guard, you say? How many Waymo cars did the illegals in Martha's Vineyard set on fire when Ron DeSantis sent them there?

Oh, that's right. Zero.

But the people couldn't wait to yeet the immigrants off the island anyway.

Our expectations of you are already low BUT holy 💩

Does anyone employed by you actually do research? pic.twitter.com/Fn0haxw1SA — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) June 9, 2025

Research? What's that?

Odd. The Martha's Vineyard folks didn't seem too welcoming to migrants a few years back:https://t.co/nOuupnLmqP — Eddie Ki Yay! (@TarHeeled67) June 9, 2025

But that was (D)ifferent ... or something.

You couldn't even make it up.

Aside from the hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness, though, many couldn't help but notice that the real problem on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket was that mean old President Trump was taking away the rich folks' slave labor.

Who will squeeze the lemons into their Voss now? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 8, 2025

They can't do it themselves. They just got mani-pedis, for crying out loud.

Is this supposed to make us feel bad? The wealthy don't have their cheap labor now and you want us to cry? — Pam D (@soirchick) June 8, 2025

Thoughts and prayers to all the rich white people who are now forced to do their own chores https://t.co/9UQ545L8sJ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 8, 2025

We'll light a candle for them.

Pray for the rich liberals who will now have to pay an American to raise their kids and cut their lawn https://t.co/y1LuypIpxI — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 8, 2025

And we all know how much they hate Americans.

That is one tiny violin right there, but we think we need one that's a little smaller.

Maybe Ant-Man can get one from the quantum realm.

My goodness! Who will maintain their manicured lawns? Who will clean the toilets and make the beds at their quaint B&Bs and boutique hotels if all the illegal immigrants are gone!? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) June 9, 2025

People often ask why the Biden administration opened the border. The answer is simple: the Democrats are the party of the rich and rich people like indentured servants. https://t.co/Clzo3q0ZVj — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 8, 2025

The more things change, the more ... well, you know the rest.

And in a final touch of 'Oopsies,' are the residents of the Massachusetts islands admitting to a crime by referring to illegals as the 'backbone' of their workforce?

Why wouldn't residents of Martha's Vineyard hire DOCUMENTED workers? Have you done any research into that? — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) June 9, 2025

8 USC 1324a(f)



Initially enacted June, 1952, last amended October, 2004 https://t.co/8F0yYi59zq pic.twitter.com/qj66rJi9g0 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) June 8, 2025

Ruh-roh.

If you can't read the screenshots above, according to the Department of Justice and existing statute, the poor rich folks might be in for some stiff penalties:

Subsection 1324a(f) provides that any person or entity that engages in a "pattern or practice" of violations of subsection (a)(1)(A) or (a)(2) shall be fined not more than $3000 for each unauthorized alien with respect to whom such a violation occurs, imprisoned for not more than six months for the entire pattern or practice, or both

D'oh!

We hope James Taylor, Ted Danson, and Mary Steenburgen have some deep pockets and like the color orange.

Regardless of any consequences for the residents of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, we have to hand it to The Washington Post. They managed to hit the dead legacy media trifecta.

They completely contradicted their narrative from just a few years ago, they accidentally confirmed the truth that leftists love slave labor, and they may have inadvertently implicated everyone in federal crimes.

Not bad for a day's work in the legacy media.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.





