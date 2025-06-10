What Is He Even DOING? Gavin Newsom Continues to Tweet While LA Continues...
Authorities Have Identified Man Captured on Video Hurling Rocks at Oncoming ICE Vehicles
VIP
It’s a Riot! Funny Supercut Video Shows Legacy Media Lying About What’s Going...
Pro-Illegal Alien Riot Organizers Hand Out American Flags In Desperate Image Rebrand Attem...
Dem Nanette Barragán Says LA Riots Would End if ICE Left so Illegal...
Cynical Publius Says There Are Ten Concepts to Understanding the LA Riots
Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After...
Masks for Mayhem: Pickup Truck Seen Delivering Pricey Bionic Face Shields to LA...
President of NEA Goes Unhinged Mobilizing Protesters Against ICE
Hakeem Jeffries Doubles Down on Unmasking Federal Agents so They Can Be Doxxed...
Trump Suggests 'Strange' Greta Thunberg Attend Anger Management Classes
Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over...
Chris Cillizza Hates Absolutely Everything About the Terry Moran Story
LA Riots: LAPD Issues Citywide Tactical Alert Before Sunset and Trump Deploys More...

Beyond Parody: WaPo Is Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About Illegals Being Forced Off of Martha's Vineyard

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on June 10, 2025
Twitchy

While a bunch of people in Los Angeles are 'just having fun watching cars burn,' there are other places in America where the immigration debate is raging. Just, you know, without as many cinder blocks being thrown at federal agents. 

Advertisement

In what might be the most ironic and least self-aware article we have seen from them in quite some time, The Washington Post wants America to know that the residents of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket are extremely worried that deportations of illegal immigrants might impact the 'backbone' of the elitists' workforce

Hey, we can't blame them. Have you seen the size of the Obama estate's lawn? It probably takes a whole team of illegals an entire week to mow that bad boy. 

A million-dollar home excavation project has been delayed because workers were too afraid to show up at the construction site. A pool at a vacation inn was closed to guests after the maintenance crew didn’t arrive. And entire businesses on this New England island have shut down. 

Life on Martha’s Vineyard and the adjacent island of Nantucket has been disrupted since officers arrested dozens of immigrants late last month, igniting fear among undocumented workers who form the backbone of the workforce here just as the busy summer season gets underway.

The arrests hit a nerve in a liberal enclave known for welcoming everyone: presidents — former president Barack Obama has an oceanfront property here — LGBTQ+ activists, racial minorities, celebrities and a large cluster of immigrants from Brazil. People checked in on friends and warned them to stay off the roads. Residents staged a protest at the ferry docks where agents were loading up shackled migrants onto boats. One man followed the officers with a camera and heckled them.

Recommended

What Is He Even DOING? Gavin Newsom Continues to Tweet While LA Continues to Burn
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

LOL. He heckled them? Such courage. That'll show 'em! 

But that's a very interesting line in the Post's article above. The liberal enclave is known for 'welcoming everyone,' is it? 

That's funny. Because we can remember a time not too long ago when Martha's Vineyard wouldn't even let illegals stay there for a whole weekend. 

Hey, the lady in that video looks familiar. We definitely recall when she and her fellow residents were so very, very 'welcoming' to 'undocumented citizens' a couple of years back.

NO! The National Guard, you say? How many Waymo cars did the illegals in Martha's Vineyard set on fire when Ron DeSantis sent them there? 

Oh, that's right. Zero. 

But the people couldn't wait to yeet the immigrants off the island anyway. 

Advertisement

Research? What's that? 

But that was (D)ifferent ... or something. 

You couldn't even make it up. 

Aside from the hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness, though, many couldn't help but notice that the real problem on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket was that mean old President Trump was taking away the rich folks' slave labor. 

They can't do it themselves. They just got mani-pedis, for crying out loud.

We'll light a candle for them. 

And we all know how much they hate Americans. 

That is one tiny violin right there, but we think we need one that's a little smaller. 

Advertisement

Maybe Ant-Man can get one from the quantum realm.

The more things change, the more ... well, you know the rest. 

And in a final touch of 'Oopsies,' are the residents of the Massachusetts islands admitting to a crime by referring to illegals as the 'backbone' of their workforce?

Ruh-roh. 

If you can't read the screenshots above, according to the Department of Justice and existing statute, the poor rich folks might be in for some stiff penalties: 

Subsection 1324a(f) provides that any person or entity that engages in a "pattern or practice" of violations of subsection (a)(1)(A) or (a)(2) shall be fined not more than $3000 for each unauthorized alien with respect to whom such a violation occurs, imprisoned for not more than six months for the entire pattern or practice, or both

Advertisement

D'oh! 

We hope James Taylor, Ted Danson, and Mary Steenburgen have some deep pockets and like the color orange. 

Regardless of any consequences for the residents of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, we have to hand it to The Washington Post. They managed to hit the dead legacy media trifecta.

They completely contradicted their narrative from just a few years ago, they accidentally confirmed the truth that leftists love slave labor, and they may have inadvertently implicated everyone in federal crimes. 

Not bad for a day's work in the legacy media.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is He Even DOING? Gavin Newsom Continues to Tweet While LA Continues to Burn
Grateful Calvin
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Cynical Publius Says There Are Ten Concepts to Understanding the LA Riots
Brett T.
Masks for Mayhem: Pickup Truck Seen Delivering Pricey Bionic Face Shields to LA Rioters (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Pro-Illegal Alien Riot Organizers Hand Out American Flags In Desperate Image Rebrand Attempt - Too Late!
Warren Squire
Authorities Have Identified Man Captured on Video Hurling Rocks at Oncoming ICE Vehicles
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Is He Even DOING? Gavin Newsom Continues to Tweet While LA Continues to Burn Grateful Calvin
Advertisement