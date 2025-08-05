Get WRECKED, Ken! Dem Chair Martin Earns RATIO for Flying to Chicago to...
Texas AG Says He Will Seek Judicial Orders Vacating the Offices of Runaway...
Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In...
Lizzo Posts Her Take on the American Eagle Outfitters Ad
'Deep Ties to Terrorist Organizations:' Tom Cotton Formally Petitions IRS to Investigate C...
Understanding Zohran Mamdani's Radical LGBTQ+ Plans for New York City
Sweeney’s Latest Sharp Shooting Video and GOP Reveal Trigger Leftist Meltdown
Stephen King BUTCHERS His Dopey Argument Against Texas Redistricting
Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
NYC Education Officials Feast on $745K at Favored Eatery, Taxpayers Foot the Bill
CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About...
One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia...

You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:40 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Every time we think we might be nearing the end of the Sydney Sweeney news cycle, the left will find a new way to lose their minds about a harmless ad for blue jeans, and the cycle will begin all over again. 

Advertisement

Most recently, not only did they have a fit when it was revealed that Sweeney is a registered Republican (gasp!), lives in Ron DeSantis' Florida (GASP!), and is a pretty good shot with a gun (GAAAAAAASP!), but then President Trump found out about all of that and told the actress to 'Go get 'em!'

Whoa, Nellie, were there some nuclear meltdowns about that! 

With the President on board, however, the rest of the government took that cue and decided to troll the insane left some more. Yesterday, the Department of Defense's Rapid Response account posted a photo of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth exiting an airplane in his own denims (we do not know if they were made by American Eagle). 

He's a handsome cut of a man, alright. It's part of why the left hates him. 

And he even had a belt buckle that would make any Texan proud. 

Sane people enjoyed the lighthearted bit of humor. 

Yes. Yes, we are. 

But the left, of course, proceeded to have a hissy fit about the photo, as everyone knew they would. 

Recommended

Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In the Summer Sun
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

LOL. Because they knew the left would lose what remains of their minds, that's why. Thanks for proving the point. 

As the saying goes, 'It was funny until you got mad. Now, it's hilarious!'

The Washington Post's style columnist, Derek Guy (who blocks everyone on Twitter because he is a humorless scold), even wrote a 10-post thread about it. Here is just the first post: 

TEN posts. About a guy wearing blue jeans and a blazer. It's difficult to imagine being more broken than that. 

Ahh, but never underestimate how batpoop crazy leftists can be. 

Heath Mayo, who is best known for helping Liz Cheney to a 40-point loss in the Wyoming House primary, just had to chime in that this picture demonstrated how unserious the Defense Department is. 

Advertisement

We're old enough to remember when Mayo and the Cheney campaign thought it would be a good idea to have Kevin Costner, of all people, pose in blue jeans to show how much the Hollywood actor and Cheney were 'true Wyomingites.'

OOF. How'd that one work out? 

But sure. A picture of Hegseth exiting a plane in jeans was just a bridge too far for Mayo. 

LOL. 

All he needs is some purple hair, a septum ring, and to gain about 150 pounds. 

Of course, we also all remember all of the times that Mayo DIDN'T complain about Democrats being 'serious.'

Did AOC ever pay for that dress? Or even pay taxes on it? 

Advertisement

We're pretty sure she didn't. 

And X was pretty sure that Mayo wasn't even qualified to shine Hegseth's boots. 

No, he is not. 

Those must all be pictures of the 'serious' Defense Department Mayo longs for. 

Lots of young men seem to think that Trump and Hegseth's Defense Department is plenty serious enough to join up. 

Funny how they didn't when Biden was President. 

Advertisement

HA. 'Heather.' 

Yeah, we think we're done here. 

But if Heath Mayo ever needs to look at a picture of someone who is singularly unserious, all he needs is a mirror. 


============================================================

Related:

David French Makes 'The Conservative Case' for Being Baghdad Bob About Trump and Jack Smith

This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting

A Dream Ticket: Charlamagne Tha God Has Excellent Advice for the Democrats in 2028

Sit Down, Commie Smurf: Robert Reich Stands On His Tippy Toes to Accuse Trump of 'Treason'

Irony Alert: Li'l Adam Kinzinger Points a Camera at Himself to Whine About Trump Being a Narcissist

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE DONALD TRUMP GOP PETE HEGSETH REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In the Summer Sun
Amy Curtis
Texas AG Says He Will Seek Judicial Orders Vacating the Offices of Runaway Democrats
Brett T.
Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH)
Sam J.
Lizzo Posts Her Take on the American Eagle Outfitters Ad
Brett T.
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About TX Redistricting Maps (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Sweeney’s Latest Sharp Shooting Video and GOP Reveal Trigger Leftist Meltdown
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In the Summer Sun Amy Curtis
Advertisement