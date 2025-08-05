You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans

Every time we think we might be nearing the end of the Sydney Sweeney news cycle, the left will find a new way to lose their minds about a harmless ad for blue jeans, and the cycle will begin all over again.

Most recently, not only did they have a fit when it was revealed that Sweeney is a registered Republican (gasp!), lives in Ron DeSantis' Florida (GASP!), and is a pretty good shot with a gun (GAAAAAAASP!), but then President Trump found out about all of that and told the actress to 'Go get 'em!'

Whoa, Nellie, were there some nuclear meltdowns about that!

With the President on board, however, the rest of the government took that cue and decided to troll the insane left some more. Yesterday, the Department of Defense's Rapid Response account posted a photo of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth exiting an airplane in his own denims (we do not know if they were made by American Eagle).

He's a handsome cut of a man, alright. It's part of why the left hates him.

And he even had a belt buckle that would make any Texan proud.

Sane people enjoyed the lighthearted bit of humor.

I would never have imagined that an administration would have this great a sense of humor.

Anyone else having fun out there? — Traci Chadbourne (@tchadbourne2) August 4, 2025

Yes. Yes, we are.

But the left, of course, proceeded to have a hissy fit about the photo, as everyone knew they would.

His jeans gave him alcoholism https://t.co/jzsWz5MZmy — Kr4zy8ts 🇵🇦🇵🇷 (@kr4zy8ts) August 5, 2025

Why in the f*** is an official government account posting this? https://t.co/MYqBtT0WHX — Barzin Akhavan (@BarzinAkhavan) August 5, 2025

LOL. Because they knew the left would lose what remains of their minds, that's why. Thanks for proving the point.

As the saying goes, 'It was funny until you got mad. Now, it's hilarious!'

The Washington Post's style columnist, Derek Guy (who blocks everyone on Twitter because he is a humorless scold), even wrote a 10-post thread about it. Here is just the first post:

I disagree. I will tell you what's wrong with his jeans. 🧵 https://t.co/rtD7MhSPg2 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 5, 2025

TEN posts. About a guy wearing blue jeans and a blazer. It's difficult to imagine being more broken than that.

Ahh, but never underestimate how batpoop crazy leftists can be.

Heath Mayo, who is best known for helping Liz Cheney to a 40-point loss in the Wyoming House primary, just had to chime in that this picture demonstrated how unserious the Defense Department is.

I just want a serious government—and particularly a serious Department of Defense—that doesn’t waste time or energy shilling for the egos of its leadership with glam shots like this. Don’t you? Surely this isn’t an unreasonable expectation. https://t.co/2pKiaubs2e — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 4, 2025

We're old enough to remember when Mayo and the Cheney campaign thought it would be a good idea to have Kevin Costner, of all people, pose in blue jeans to show how much the Hollywood actor and Cheney were 'true Wyomingites.'

A year in review 2022



Kevin Costner endorsing Liz Cheney



"Real men put country over party" - Costner pic.twitter.com/GrhaspWAP5 — .🇺🇸 SGT Valadez 𝕏 (@SGTValadez) December 29, 2022

OOF. How'd that one work out?

But sure. A picture of Hegseth exiting a plane in jeans was just a bridge too far for Mayo.

He's getting off a plane. Relax, short bus. — Combat Airlifter Greg (@GregTheTool1) August 5, 2025

You're like the male equivalent of the women hating on Sydney Sweeney. — William Oney (@william_oney) August 4, 2025

LOL.

All he needs is some purple hair, a septum ring, and to gain about 150 pounds.

He’s literally stepping outside the aircraft, mayonnaise. It’s not our fault if your SECDEF looked like Darth Vader. 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Red Cell for America (@RedCell4America) August 4, 2025

Of course, we also all remember all of the times that Mayo DIDN'T complain about Democrats being 'serious.'

Did AOC ever pay for that dress? Or even pay taxes on it?

We're pretty sure she didn't.

And X was pretty sure that Mayo wasn't even qualified to shine Hegseth's boots.

I'll pay attention to your opinions when you have the combat record that man has. Until then sod off. https://t.co/TebwKtZ2WC — Rodney Graves (@RodneyGrav64253) August 5, 2025

Don’t presume to question a man who served. You are not our peer. https://t.co/aymo60GYfZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 5, 2025

No, he is not.

Yep. A photographer taking a photo of a man walking off a plane, then a staffer taking that photo and making a pop culture reference, wastes a significant amount of time and effort.



wait, lol... sit down, clown... pic.twitter.com/sdODnvhf6h — 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝘽𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@RepuBiker) August 5, 2025

I felt safer back before Pete.. said no thinking person.. pic.twitter.com/nurzKpGook — CitizenBill (@BILLSCHOFIELD) August 4, 2025

Those must all be pictures of the 'serious' Defense Department Mayo longs for.

Remind me of those recruiting numbers again, please? — BombulusMaximus (is/eum) (@BombulusMaximus) August 4, 2025

Lots of young men seem to think that Trump and Hegseth's Defense Department is plenty serious enough to join up.

Funny how they didn't when Biden was President.

Be quiet, Heather. The men are speaking. — Dr. (CPT) Jonathan S. Tuttle (@tuttle_cpt) August 5, 2025

HA. 'Heather.'

Yeah, we think we're done here.

But if Heath Mayo ever needs to look at a picture of someone who is singularly unserious, all he needs is a mirror.





Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.