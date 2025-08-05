David French Makes 'The Conservative Case' for Being Baghdad Bob About Trump and Jack Smith

Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on August 05, 2025
NBC

Whenever we see the media going completely off the rails -- which is pretty much every day -- we often think of a common refrain on social media: 'Re-open the asylums.' 

But it occurs to us that we have two pretty luxurious mental hospitals already open in America. We just call them CNN and MSNBC. All we need to do is lock the doors so none of the inmates can get out. (We'll grant an exception to Scott Jennings and a couple of others, like Shermichael Singleton and Kevin O'Leary.)

Recently, Twitchy reported that the Office of Special Counsel has opened an official investigation into Mr. Lawfare himself, Jack Smith. Clearly, Smith acted unethically and probably illegally in pursuing his baseless charges against Donald Trump, which were directly aimed at preventing him from being able to run for office again. If the OSC can demonstrate his malfeasance, he will likely get the same criminal referral to the DOJ that many Obama officials have for the Russiagate hoax. 

Well, all of that was too much to bear for David French, who promptly appeared on MSNBC to go full Baghdad Bob regarding Smith's charges against Trump. Watch:

... This guy thinks he is so smart. He's just Rachel Maddow with less testosterone.

HA. 

But, really? 100 out of 100 people would have received the same indictments? 

Like that time Joe Biden, before he was President, stole classified documents, scattered them in an unsecured garage, and got a get out of jail free card because he was so senile that Robert Hur took pity on him? 

It's also beyond ironic that French can say with a straight face that Trump tried to overthrow the government, yet ignore all of Tulsi Gabbard's evidence showing that is precisely what the Obama administration tried to do to incoming President Trump in 2017. 

Technically, those two cases were not under Smith's purview (officially, anyway, though Biden's DOJ was neck-deep in both of them), but we're sure French would say that those two prosecutions were completely above board as well. 

Of course, he can't. That's why French only appears on MSNBC. He knows that no one on that network will ask him to justify what he says with examples or evidence. 

Bingo. 

The chyron at the bottom of the screen is all you need to see to know you are about to hear some pure insanity from the person speaking above it. 

Comcast tried to sell it and couldn't. Instead, they spun it off into a separate business, which will probably make it easier to write off when the inevitable time comes. 

And French repeats them verbatim like the good little apparatchik he is. 

By an entire team of psychiatrists. 

The good news, of course, is that the OSC -- not to mention the grand jury being impaneled hear evidence about Russiagate -- does not care even an iota about what David French has to say inside the insane asylum at MSNBC. 

They're kind of like the rest of us that way. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

