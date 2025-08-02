Sen. Amy Klobuchar Explains Why the Dem Party Has Such a Dismal Favorability...
Karma Police, Arrest This Man: OSC Launches Official Investigation Into Jack 'Lawfare' Smith

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on August 02, 2025
meme


'Violence does, in truth, recoil upon the violent, and the schemer falls into the pit which he digs for another.'
-- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

It doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to figure out that former DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith conducted a political vendetta against Donald Trump in the years leading up to the 2024 election. Almost certainly at the (unspoken) behest of the Biden administration, Smith weaponized the justice system against Trump, desperately trying to imprison him for concocted crimes to keep him from becoming the 47th President of the United States. 

After all of the lawfare failed and Trump was elected, Smith dropped his still pending charges (not because he wanted to, but because the law required it) and resigned from the DOJ shortly thereafter, probably hoping that if he disappeared, everyone would forget about him. 

Unfortunately for Smith, karma never loses an address. 

Yesterday, The New York Post reported that the independent Office of Special Counsel has launched an official investigation into Smith and all of his sinister shenanigans. 

Where's the popcorn? We're going to need lots and lots of popcorn! 

An email reviewed by The Post states The Hatch Act Unit, which enforces a law restricting government employees from engaging in political activities, has begun reviewing the former Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice. The email was written by Senior Counsel Charles Baldis at OSC.

'I appreciate the Office of Special Counsel taking this seriously and launching an investigation into Jack Smith’s conduct. No one is above the law.

'Jack Smith’s actions were clearly driven to hurt President Trump’s election, and Smith should be held fully accountable,' said Senate Intelligence Committee chair Sen Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in a statement to The Post.

In his letter to OSC, which, in part, helped prompt the investigation, Cotton noted that Smith was not acting as a prosecutor with his charges, but as a tool for the Biden and Harris campaigns to rig the 2024 election. 

Gee, ya think? 

At the time of this writing, Smith had not yet responded to news of the investigation. 

We should note that the OSC does not have prosecutorial authority, so any incriminating results of the investigation would require a DOJ referral, but this is a great place to begin to teach Smith what FAFO means.  

Hang on, let us think about that for a minute ...

Nope. Nothing too extreme comes to mind. 

Funny how the left hates that phrase -- that they used to shout daily -- now that they aren't in power anymore. 

You might even say that this is what we voted for. 

LOL. 

OOF. We remember that, too

Truly another moment of disgrace in CNN's never-ending string of them. 

We don't want to get out over our skis before the investigation even begins, but there are mountains of evidence that Smith acted improperly, even illegally. 

With any luck, we also will get a whistleblower or two, like the one who helped Tulsi Gabbard expose some of the most nefarious details of the Democrats' Russiagate hoax

HA. 

Yes, he does a little bit, come to think of it. We hope Smith will get to find out what it feels like to be tossed into the Pit of Despair. 

Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis ... all of their collars are suddenly starting to feel a little tighter (and not because of how grossly overweight all three are). 

The left always throws boomerangs ... and they always forget how boomerangs work. 

Of course, it is a long road between an OSC investigation and the consequences that Smith so richly deserves. And we get that many are cynical that he will ever face them. 

But you have to start somewhere. 

And as the aforementioned resident of 221B Baker Street once said, 'The game is afoot.'

