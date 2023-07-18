Did Ron DeSantis have the right reaction to the latest (likely) Trump indictment?
CNN has exclusive video of Jack Smith leaving a Subway with a sub

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 18, 2023
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, former President Donald Trump suggested on Truth Social that he might be indicted a third time, this time in connection with the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol.

What did special counsel Jack Smith have to say about it? Nothing … at least not with words. The brain trust at CNN thought that Smith spoke volumes Tuesday afternoon by leaving a Subway restaurant with a $5 sub. The network even bragged about having "exclusive video."

EXCLUSIVE:

For real. And then they had to discuss the relevance of the Subway trip:

A message to Donald Trump? Like, "This isn't MAGA country"?

This is how ridiculous the mainstream media is, and they don't even know it. Yeah, it "spoke volumes" that Smith went to Subway and got lunch. Trump must be quivering in his golf shoes.

***

