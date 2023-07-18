CNN has exclusive video of Jack Smith leaving a Subway with a sub

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, former President Donald Trump suggested on Truth Social that he might be indicted a third time, this time in connection with the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol.

What did special counsel Jack Smith have to say about it? Nothing … at least not with words. The brain trust at CNN thought that Smith spoke volumes Tuesday afternoon by leaving a Subway restaurant with a $5 sub. The network even bragged about having "exclusive video."

EXCLUSIVE:

“Jack Smith can’t resist a $5 footlong. That’s according to…new and exclusive CNN video of the special counsel at Subway.”pic.twitter.com/WnaSTWN7nk — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) July 18, 2023

An entire CNN segment on Jack Smith going to Subway. https://t.co/diFRuGbbSg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2023

For real. And then they had to discuss the relevance of the Subway trip:

“Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump”



Nobody on this 40 person CNN panel interrupted to say “maybe he was just buying lunch”pic.twitter.com/GY3iOQ3W0L — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 18, 2023

A message to Donald Trump? Like, "This isn't MAGA country"?

John King marvels, "Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump. ... Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying 'I'm not going anywhere.'" Dana Bash adds "the imagery was intentional and spoke volume." (2/2) pic.twitter.com/nDmd952R2c — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 18, 2023

They need Trump so badly.

Earlier Bash claimed "They clearly wanted us to see him and that image to be very different from what we saw in the former president's post , which is that he's a deranged individual." Evan Perez gushed "he stood in line like everybody else" (3/3) pic.twitter.com/WBUS0oBsAg — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 18, 2023

He stood in line like everybody else.

This is just a lot to take in all at once.

Somebody needs to tell CNN that the days of the "$5 Footlong" are long gone. — THE Crapplefratz (Accept no substitutes) (@Crapplefratz) July 18, 2023

The sandwich was closer to $20.00.#Bidenomics — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) July 18, 2023

They need 7 people to discuss someone going to subway? Lol — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) July 18, 2023

pic.twitter.com/Zulm7DicZ1 — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) July 18, 2023

Jack Smith going to Subway today sends a strong message that he was hungry and that he lacks imagination and discernment when it comes to sandwiches — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) July 18, 2023

What would CNN do without Donald Trump? They obsess over him daily. — Kralik (@earlkralik) July 18, 2023

We’re on year 7 of this stuff — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 18, 2023

John, is the sub in the room with you now? — Gaeta1986 🍊 (@jameslaura86) July 18, 2023

This is how ridiculous the mainstream media is, and they don't even know it. Yeah, it "spoke volumes" that Smith went to Subway and got lunch. Trump must be quivering in his golf shoes.

***