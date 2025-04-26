So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath' at DOJ As Trump Admin Cleans House

Wisconsin Democrat Claims Judge ‘Obstructed Fascism’
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 26, 2025
ImgFlip

Remember during the election, when Donald Trump warned of a 'bloodbath' in the economy (specifically the auto industry) if Kamala Harris won?

The media spent weeks clutching pearls over this 'call to violence' (after they conveniently took the 'bloodbath' remark out of context).

Now, suddenly, saying something is a 'bloodbath' is okay again, because it's related to something President Trump is doing at the DOJ:

Here's more from NBC News:

The Trump administration has quietly transformed the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, forcing out a majority of career managers and implementing new priorities that current and former officials say abandon a decadeslong mission of enforcing laws that prohibit discrimination in hiring, housing and voting rights.

More than a dozen senior lawyers — many with decades of experience working under presidents of both parties — have been reassigned, the current and former officials say. Some have resigned in frustration after they were moved to less desirable roles unrelated to their expertise, according to the sources.

'It’s been a complete bloodbath,' said a senior Justice Department lawyer in the division who is not authorized to speak publicly.

We voted for this.

Same.

There needed to be a major housecleaning.

It's a perk, for sure.

So do we.

They can learn to code.

 Not anymore, it seems.

Yep. And we love it.

Yes, it is.

Exactly what we needed.

Dhillon is fantastic.

We so did.

