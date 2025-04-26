So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath' at DOJ As Trump Admin Cleans House

Remember during the election, when Donald Trump warned of a 'bloodbath' in the economy (specifically the auto industry) if Kamala Harris won?
The media spent weeks clutching pearls over this 'call to violence' (after they conveniently took the 'bloodbath' remark out of context).
Hold up. I was assured by the press that using the term "bloodbath" was an explicit call to violence and should not be done in polite society.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2025
What changed? pic.twitter.com/MChtFOrzAs
Now, suddenly, saying something is a 'bloodbath' is okay again, because it's related to something President Trump is doing at the DOJ:
BREAKING: “Bloodbath” at DOJ Civil Rights Division as Harmeet Dhillon cleans house — NBC News— Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) April 26, 2025
-Career officials are melting down.
The Trump administration has forced out a majority of career managers and implemented new priorities.
-More than a dozen senior lawyers have been…
The Trump administration has quietly transformed the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, forcing out a majority of career managers and implementing new priorities that current and former officials say abandon a decadeslong mission of enforcing laws that prohibit discrimination in hiring, housing and voting rights.
More than a dozen senior lawyers — many with decades of experience working under presidents of both parties — have been reassigned, the current and former officials say. Some have resigned in frustration after they were moved to less desirable roles unrelated to their expertise, according to the sources.
'It’s been a complete bloodbath,' said a senior Justice Department lawyer in the division who is not authorized to speak publicly.
We voted for this.
Running out of room on my t-shirt for all these Voted for This award— Chris (@chriswithans) April 26, 2025
Same.
Exactly what needed to happen. DOJ career attorneys have worked those halls since his first term, subverting him every chance they could.— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 26, 2025
There needed to be a major housecleaning.
I definitely voted for meltdowns.— pigwithwings (@PigWithWings82) April 26, 2025
It's a perk, for sure.
Elections have consequences.— Rae A (@xrae) April 26, 2025
I remember someone saying that once.
So do we.
I’m sure they’ll have no trouble finding new work—maybe NGOs are hiring. pic.twitter.com/4VRiQhCYlv— JeffC (@JeffChrz) April 26, 2025
They can learn to code.
The civil rights division has seems to be mostly focused on denying people’s civil rights for decades.— oddhan (@oddhanfoo) April 26, 2025
Not anymore, it seems.
This is what "fundamental transformation" looks like from the other side! https://t.co/T6mO6XNWMA pic.twitter.com/ZlDOfhiLjA— TexasAF❎️🇺🇸 (@DillowTalk2) April 26, 2025
Yep. And we love it.
I looove this... This is exactly what I voted for https://t.co/6Eyd2E0dwJ— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 26, 2025
Yes, it is.
“I was there almost 18 years, and what’s happening now is basically the opposite of what we’ve been doing,” whined one veteran lawyer who recently left the department.— Kron (@Kronykal) April 26, 2025
Yes. Good. Exactly. https://t.co/3ZrcjtGjfn
Exactly what we needed.
This is great! I knew Ms Dhillon would excel in this job.— Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) April 26, 2025
The word "whined" is used a lot. I like that! https://t.co/aErWHfnSOI
Dhillon is fantastic.
I voted for this https://t.co/OnLa0ty7K4— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 26, 2025
We so did.
