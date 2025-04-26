So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath' at DOJ As Trump Admin Cleans House

Remember during the election, when Donald Trump warned of a 'bloodbath' in the economy (specifically the auto industry) if Kamala Harris won?

The media spent weeks clutching pearls over this 'call to violence' (after they conveniently took the 'bloodbath' remark out of context).

Hold up. I was assured by the press that using the term "bloodbath" was an explicit call to violence and should not be done in polite society.



What changed? pic.twitter.com/MChtFOrzAs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2025

Now, suddenly, saying something is a 'bloodbath' is okay again, because it's related to something President Trump is doing at the DOJ:

BREAKING: “Bloodbath” at DOJ Civil Rights Division as Harmeet Dhillon cleans house — NBC News



-Career officials are melting down.



The Trump administration has forced out a majority of career managers and implemented new priorities.



-More than a dozen senior lawyers have been… — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) April 26, 2025

Here's more from NBC News:

The Trump administration has quietly transformed the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, forcing out a majority of career managers and implementing new priorities that current and former officials say abandon a decadeslong mission of enforcing laws that prohibit discrimination in hiring, housing and voting rights. More than a dozen senior lawyers — many with decades of experience working under presidents of both parties — have been reassigned, the current and former officials say. Some have resigned in frustration after they were moved to less desirable roles unrelated to their expertise, according to the sources. 'It’s been a complete bloodbath,' said a senior Justice Department lawyer in the division who is not authorized to speak publicly.

We voted for this.

Running out of room on my t-shirt for all these Voted for This award — Chris (@chriswithans) April 26, 2025

Same.

Exactly what needed to happen. DOJ career attorneys have worked those halls since his first term, subverting him every chance they could. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 26, 2025

There needed to be a major housecleaning.

I definitely voted for meltdowns. — pigwithwings (@PigWithWings82) April 26, 2025

It's a perk, for sure.

Elections have consequences.

I remember someone saying that once. — Rae A (@xrae) April 26, 2025

So do we.

I’m sure they’ll have no trouble finding new work—maybe NGOs are hiring. pic.twitter.com/4VRiQhCYlv — JeffC (@JeffChrz) April 26, 2025

They can learn to code.

The civil rights division has seems to be mostly focused on denying people’s civil rights for decades. — oddhan (@oddhanfoo) April 26, 2025

Not anymore, it seems.

This is what "fundamental transformation" looks like from the other side! https://t.co/T6mO6XNWMA pic.twitter.com/ZlDOfhiLjA — TexasAF❎️🇺🇸 (@DillowTalk2) April 26, 2025

Yep. And we love it.

I looove this... This is exactly what I voted for https://t.co/6Eyd2E0dwJ — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 26, 2025

Yes, it is.

“I was there almost 18 years, and what’s happening now is basically the opposite of what we’ve been doing,” whined one veteran lawyer who recently left the department.



Yes. Good. Exactly. https://t.co/3ZrcjtGjfn — Kron (@Kronykal) April 26, 2025

Exactly what we needed.

This is great! I knew Ms Dhillon would excel in this job.



The word "whined" is used a lot. I like that! https://t.co/aErWHfnSOI — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) April 26, 2025

Dhillon is fantastic.

I voted for this https://t.co/OnLa0ty7K4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 26, 2025

We so did.