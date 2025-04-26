J.K. Rowling Wants THIS Video Saved for Future Generations to See How Stupid the Gender Debate REALLY Was

It's incredible how many Leftists were willing to shred any semblance of credibility in pursuit of the trans agenda, more specifically, their belief that men could magically become women by saying they feel like a girl.

Watching it unfold has been quite the adventure, but now that it appears sanity is being restored, it's important we preserve some of the insane arguments so future generations will see just how stupid things were.

LIke this:

Footage like this must be preserved for posterity, or future generations will never believe how many idiots paraded their stupidity in the sincere belief that they were being clever. 'I have an assumption that my chromosomes are probably XY but I don't know.' https://t.co/99nBzQcsRc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 25, 2025

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!

Or something.

I LOOOVE the reaction of the woman wearing glasses in the background. — Alexander Schaumburg🇮🇱🇺🇦🇬🇱 Zan Zendegi Izadi (@AlexSchaumburg) April 26, 2025

She speaks for all of us.

She's @joannaccherry, the blonde is @RosieDuffield1, both are friends of mine and their reactions are way more restrained than mine would have been. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2025

We don't doubt it.

People *pretend* to be stupid for the sake of appearing politically correct. How mental is that?



I asked my ex-boyfriend of 5 years, what is a woman? He looked me in the eye and said I don’t know. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) April 25, 2025

Glad he's your ex-boyfriend.

And then for some unfathomable reason starts talking about her genitals but supposedly we're the obsessed ones. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 25, 2025

The Left always does this: they push an issue and when the Right pushes back, they claim the Right is 'obsessed' and ask 'why do you care so much?!'

Every. Single. Time.

Here’s one for the time capsule. This is Michaela Cavanaugh - A Democrat Senator! pic.twitter.com/heVOqPgr0f — Terf_Rocks (@Terf_Rocks) April 25, 2025

Absolutely embarrassing.

This isn’t humility. It’s intellectual collapse.



An entire class of “educated” adults so drunk on ideology that they can't even say what their chromosomes are.



Nuts! — Ryan Sheridan NP (@ryansheridannp) April 25, 2025

And they all probably have advanced degrees.

Meanwhile, your local electrician or pub owner don't have time for such nonsense.

The "sex denial cult" era within the leftwing parties in the western world will be fascinating for future historians, sociologists, psychologists, etc I imagine... https://t.co/JqsFcoGl0T — Kay | No Gods, No Masters, No Genders 🟥🏁🇺🇸 (@QueenGNC) April 26, 2025

Everyone will look back at this time in amazement.

More mental shite..and to think someone can say .."I don't know my what my chromosomes are".. we are truly in the mental stage of life..past, bronze and ice age..now it's the mental retardation age..hope it passes fast. https://t.co/xdo1BtWRf2 — A Blackburn (@ThortPolice1234) April 26, 2025

So do we.

The sad part is that she got elected without even understanding something as elementary as sex. https://t.co/PLZ8ihHcrU — PinPoint (@PinPoin19502075) April 25, 2025

Just incredible, no?

These crackpots are not just on a different planet to normal sane people. They're genuinely in a different universe! https://t.co/XOaRufTCYj — Andy (Cosser) ♠️ ❤♣️♦️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Zipper282) April 26, 2025

Light years away from the rest of us.

