J.K. Rowling Wants THIS Video Saved for Future Generations to See How Stupid the Gender Debate REALLY Was

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 26, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

It's incredible how many Leftists were willing to shred any semblance of credibility in pursuit of the trans agenda, more specifically, their belief that men could magically become women by saying they feel like a girl.

Watching it unfold has been quite the adventure, but now that it appears sanity is being restored, it's important we preserve some of the insane arguments so future generations will see just how stupid things were.

LIke this:

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!

Or something.

She speaks for all of us.

We don't doubt it.

Glad he's your ex-boyfriend.

The Left always does this: they push an issue and when the Right pushes back, they claim the Right is 'obsessed' and ask 'why do you care so much?!'

Every. Single. Time.

Absolutely embarrassing.

And they all probably have advanced degrees.

Meanwhile, your local electrician or pub owner don't have time for such nonsense.

Everyone will look back at this time in amazement.

So do we.

Just incredible, no?

Light years away from the rest of us.

