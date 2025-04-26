Conor McGregor Expresses His Support for Irish Marchers Against Mass Immigration
VIP
Cause They ARE! Adam Schiff Tells Bill Maher Even Voters In San Francisco Think Dems Are A-Holes (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 26, 2025

How bad are things for Democrats? Their approval rating is nearing the teens, and voter trust in the party is at all-time lows.

It's because the Democrats are wildly out-of-touch with the average American: for example, the majority of whom want illegal immigrants deported. What do Democrats do? They go on lunch dates with them instead.

Democratic Party soft-on-crime policies have rendered blue cities almost uninhabitable, with stores closing, open drug use, and mobs of thieves ransacking stores. Those stores that haven't closed have to lock up everything so they don't get robbed blind daily.

Adam Schiff was in San Francisco when his luggage was stolen from his car. So he went to Target to get new bags and the cashier told him exactly what she thought of guys like Schiff:

The fact that he's part of the problem is lost on Schiff.

He hasn't proposed a single bill that would address crime and theft or make life better for Target cashiers or any other constituents.

Republicans have no authority in San Francisco or CA state government. This is all on Democrats.

Correct.

It now hurts them, so it's a problem.

Nailed it.

All of this.

Democrats have no plans to change.

And therein lies the problem.

Schmuck is putting it mildly.

Eye-opening, no?

This story happened two years ago, and Schiff is only connecting the dots now.

It doesn't make him relatable, it makes him look like an idiot.

As always, the Left creates problems so they can expand government to 'fix' the problems they created.

It's a vicious cycle that needs to be broken once and for all.

ADAM SCHIFF CRIME DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS SAN FRANCISCO TARGET

