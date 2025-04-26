Cause They ARE! Adam Schiff Tells Bill Maher Even Voters In San Francisco Think Dems Are A-Holes (WATCH)

How bad are things for Democrats? Their approval rating is nearing the teens, and voter trust in the party is at all-time lows.

It's because the Democrats are wildly out-of-touch with the average American: for example, the majority of whom want illegal immigrants deported. What do Democrats do? They go on lunch dates with them instead.

Democratic Party soft-on-crime policies have rendered blue cities almost uninhabitable, with stores closing, open drug use, and mobs of thieves ransacking stores. Those stores that haven't closed have to lock up everything so they don't get robbed blind daily.

Adam Schiff was in San Francisco when his luggage was stolen from his car. So he went to Target to get new bags and the cashier told him exactly what she thought of guys like Schiff:

GOLD STAR FOR THIS GENIUS!



She said, "Yeah, Democrats are a****les."



And I thought, if the cashier in South San Francisco at 10 at night believes that Democrats are a****les because the shampoo is locked up and my stuff got stolen out of the trunk, then we have a problem. pic.twitter.com/YSiAOA39on — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 26, 2025

The fact that he's part of the problem is lost on Schiff.

He hasn't proposed a single bill that would address crime and theft or make life better for Target cashiers or any other constituents.

How did Democrats let it get to this point?



Don’t blame Republicans for San Francisco. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) April 26, 2025

Republicans have no authority in San Francisco or CA state government. This is all on Democrats.

Remember, as he’s telling you, the ONLY reason they will now ostensibly “crack down” on the rampant crime in your neighborhood (brought to you BY THEM), is because it’s become politically painful for THEM, not because they care about YOU. They don’t! — Puncher75 (@Puncher522) April 26, 2025

Correct.

It now hurts them, so it's a problem.

It's been a VERY long time since I felt safe going outside in SF at 10:00 pm.



Democrats, finally: pic.twitter.com/SVW0V4HnAY — Resting Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) April 26, 2025

Nailed it.

He’s not had an epiphany. He’s reading the room.



He has to be the most blatantly dishonest politician that has ever disgraced the US congress.



There is no untruth that is untenable for Schiff. — David Young (@Da_ma_yo) April 26, 2025

All of this.

If the average American is fed up, it’s time for real change. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) April 26, 2025

Democrats have no plans to change.

And therein lies the problem.

Apparently if you represent the state of California in DC the only way you will find out that your party has destroyed your state is to actually go to a store and have a clerk tell you (years after everyone else knew). What a shmuck. https://t.co/8t6pEzXnwP — Todd Salvo (@ToddSalvo) April 26, 2025

Schmuck is putting it mildly.

It’s pretty funny that if any kind of mishap disrupts the personal schedule of a Dem congressman and accidentally puts him in contact with a plebeian who doesn’t know who he is, he immediately learns how much people really hate his party https://t.co/bDCibbNXIw — tantum (@QuasLacrimas) April 26, 2025

Eye-opening, no?

Well isn't that nice. He's taking himself down a peg and he's just like you regular people. See? Now get that limousine liberals into the backseat, he's got to get on his way to get makeup and do a show with Bill Maher. Tell him to act relatable! https://t.co/WiugrbPycs — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 26, 2025

This story happened two years ago, and Schiff is only connecting the dots now.

It doesn't make him relatable, it makes him look like an idiot.

They championed the policies that created it.



They called people all sorts of names for telling them it was a bad idea and would lead to exactly this.



And yet, they did it anyway.



For years.



And now they want to be the ones to fix it? And Californians will vote for them… https://t.co/BM8oc8j3Er — Jim Mason (@livefreejim) April 26, 2025

As always, the Left creates problems so they can expand government to 'fix' the problems they created.

It's a vicious cycle that needs to be broken once and for all.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



