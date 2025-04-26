WOMP WOMP: Frank Luntz Panel Destroys Media Lie That Trump Voters Regret Their Choice

This is gonna leave a mark.

The Left hoped voters would abandon President Trump amid the stock market dips and tariff battles. Frank Luntz gathered a group of Trump voters and asked them about it.

WATCH:

🚨 YOU'VE GOTTA HEAR THIS: Frank Luntz gets a panel of Trump voters and is shocked when he finds out they aren't jumping ship because of a market correction/dip in response to tariffs.



There's too much reason and logic in this frame for any single Democrat to handle!



LUNTZ:… pic.twitter.com/A26zxjDgw9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2025

Well, look at that.

It's almost like these voters believed President Trump when he talked about tariffs in the election.

For anyone wanting the full video of this here you go: https://t.co/7talLNt7vD — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) April 26, 2025

Worth a watch.

Why jump ship? Trump is trying to save America. — Thomas Kemmett🇺🇲 (@ThomasKemmett) April 26, 2025

Voters seem to agree.

This is a great example of a DC elite, like Frank Lutz. Lutz and the elites believe the hardworking American taxpayers are dumb! WE ARE NOT! We hear, know and understand the Dems and the MSM are pedaling BS!



We do NOT regret our vote for President Trump! — sherry_d 🇺🇸🩵⚜️✌️ (@sherrydevillie2) April 26, 2025

They're so out of touch.

Frank Luntz can cry harder we’re staying the course with President Trump. — Cool Christian Engineer 💡 (@imcoolchristian) April 26, 2025

It had to sting to not have one panel member express regret.

The biggest lie in the MSM right now is that Trump voters are regretting their vote. We are not. — Susannah Haley (@shaley365) April 26, 2025

These are the same people who told us Kamala Harris had the momentum and was going to win in November.

American citizens have common sense and see right thru Democrats BS https://t.co/uG9u6sa8OP — USAFirst 🇺🇸 (@RoxxUSA) April 26, 2025

What are Democrats doing about the economy? Nothing.

They're flying to El Salvador and crying about judges.

Luntz: ...

Can’t believe I’m forwarding anything that could humanize Frank Luntz… his past manipulation and lies are there for the whole world to see. But this has to be done… it shows even the biggest liars and manipulators have to let the truth float to the surface from time to time. https://t.co/EvBGUvj7Xp — Mr. Green (@mjwtxcalnyc) April 26, 2025

They couldn't find a single person who would say they regret their vote?

Says a lot.

We're fine if he keeps talking and making a fool of himself.

This is why they have not been successful in crashing the markets. People have learned to play their game and look at their manufactured volatility as a buying opportunity. https://t.co/J6t4C0SB5W — giulia12 💚 (@giulia12) April 26, 2025

Trust in Democrats and media is in the sewer, so they have no power here.

This is exactly why all those town halls with so called "Trump voters" complaining about the Trump administration were all bulls**t. https://t.co/fRkxbGdSao — Darthballz619 (@Darthballz619) April 26, 2025

That was astroturfing.

They don’t get it.



The country has clearly been headed in the wrong direction for decades.



We finally have a President doing something about it.



That makes us happy.



Not sad. https://t.co/acbBFrCUrE — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) April 26, 2025

And they never will get it.

