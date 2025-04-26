WOMP WOMP: Frank Luntz Panel Destroys Media Lie That Trump Voters Regret Their Choice

So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath'...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 26, 2025
Twitchy

This is gonna leave a mark.

The Left hoped voters would abandon President Trump amid the stock market dips and tariff battles. Frank Luntz gathered a group of Trump voters and asked them about it.

WATCH:

Well, look at that.

It's almost like these voters believed President Trump when he talked about tariffs in the election.

Worth a watch.

Voters seem to agree.

They're so out of touch.

It had to sting to not have one panel member express regret.

These are the same people who told us Kamala Harris had the momentum and was going to win in November.

What are Democrats doing about the economy? Nothing.

They're flying to El Salvador and crying about judges.

Luntz: ...

They couldn't find a single person who would say they regret their vote?

Says a lot.

We're fine if he keeps talking and making a fool of himself.

Trust in Democrats and media is in the sewer, so they have no power here.

That was astroturfing.

And they never will get it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

