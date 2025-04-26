OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan

Earlier, we told you about CNN's Elie Honig disabusing Democrats of the notion that the Trump administration is unfairly prosecuting Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan.

Advertisement

We've told you quite a bit about Judge Dugan after she made the unwise decision to obstruct ICE in deference to an illegal immigrant in her court on domestic abuse charges. She was arrested and charged with two felony counts of obstruction.

Wisconsin Law and Liberty VP and Deputy Council Dan Lennington further broke down exactly what Judge Dugan did, and what consequences she could face

/1 My Thread on Judge Dugan's Obstruction of Justice. You can listen to @AGPamBondi below but here's the story: Flores-Ruiz was in the Milwaukee Courthouse b/c he allegedly beat up a man & a woman & sent them to the hospital. Three counts of Domestic Abuse. Read more below...🧵 pic.twitter.com/zyG7FrAesw — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

The thread continues:

/2 The victims were in the courtroom ready for the pre-trial conference; they were waiting for justice. Judge Dugan found out that ICE agents were in the hallway. She put Flores-Ruiz in the jury box (unusual) & went to confront the federal agents in the hall. pic.twitter.com/NoUnKDFn01 — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

There were two victims of Flores Ruiz in the courtroom. Prepared for their attacker to face justice.

And Judge Dugan put her TDS before the needs of victims.

/3 The ICE agents were there lawfully & w/ the knowledge of Milwaukee County. They announced themselves, connected with officers in the building, & agreed to wait in the hallway outside the courtroom, not interfering with the scheduled hearing. This is very standard & routine. pic.twitter.com/dTZ0tBYYpP — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

And courthouses are not private buildings.

/4 Dugan went to the hallway, confronted the agents in a "confrontational, angry demeanor." The agents explained they were there to serve an arrest warrant. Dugan said they "would need to leave the courthouse." Then she escorted the agents away from the courtroom down the hall. pic.twitter.com/8Nmo5qSGA6 — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

This is the FA stage for Judge Dugan.

/5 ICE agents, now in the Chief Judge's Chambers, were told he was "not in the building." They were then ushered into another "private area" & found out the Chief Judge was there. With the agents occupied elsewhere, Judge Dugan went back to her courtroom & to Flores-Ruiz. pic.twitter.com/dnnMlesH1H — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

You don't do this to federal agents.

/6 With the ICE agents occupied, Dugan escorted Flores-Ruiz out the jury door to a non-public area, led him to the back elevators, & allowed him to escape out the building away from the ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/7xz10tbQOa — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

Just incredible.

/7 The victims of Flores-Ruiz domestic battery remained in the courtroom, as did the prosecutor. They didn't know what happened and didn't know that the hearing was cancelled by Judge Dugan secreting the defendant out the back jury door. pic.twitter.com/RuVcgf8LFe — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

And we're supposed to believe she's the victim here?

Ha!

/8 When outside, Flores-Ruiz fled on foot down the street. Officers "scrambled to locate" him. Flores-Ruiz "sprinted down the street" and after a "foot chase," officers apprehended him. pic.twitter.com/LLmoZjAuox — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

Advertisement

What if he had gotten away? What if he had hurt or (heaven forbid) killed someone?

Judge Dugan wouldn't have cared.

/9 This whole episode is absolutely outrageous. It is very common to execute arrest warrants inside a courthouse, especially by ICE officers. It is safe, controlled, and officers know that the arrestee will be unarmed. — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

Outrageous is putting it mildly.

/10 By secreting Flores-Ruiz out the back door, Judge Dugan put officers' safety at risk. She also ignored the due process needs of the VICTIMS of his crimes, who were there in the court because of the alleged domestic battery. This violates victims' rights. — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

As we've learned, the Left doesn't think the victims of illegal immigrants have any rights nor that they deserve due process.

That's painfully clear.

And now for the FO part. Here's what Judge Dugan faces:

/11 Judge Dugan has been charged with two federal felony offenses. Obstruction and concealing a fugitive. Each carries 5 years max. She will be indicted by a Grand Jury. Prosecutors should use the process to interview all witnesses, and consider charging a conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/F75RuU35zU — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

We agree. There was a conspiracy here.

/END - From the facts alleged, it appears many people participated in this plan to obstruct justice. If true, they should all be charged & sentenced to prison. If allowed, this behavior will spread across the country to other judges who oppose federal immigration policy… — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

Advertisement

The second the Trump administration makes an example of these flagrant lawbreakers, it'll end.

These facts are from the sworn affidavit of the FBI agent filed in the criminal complaint. They are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

And what does Lennington think will happen to Judge Dugan?

Possible Sentence? Some have asked (I'm a former AUSA). Guidelines are not mandatory, but a starting point. The range is probably 8-14 months with cooperation, otherwise could go up to 27 months if stacked. Likely she will cooperate & get 12 months probation/no incarceration. — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) April 25, 2025

This writer isn't as optimistic she'll cooperate, but we'll see how this plays out. We doubt the feds will go easy on her.

And -- once again -- the Left is taking a bad actor and making them a martyr. They're so bad at this.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.