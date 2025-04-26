We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal...
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 26, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Earlier, we told you about CNN's Elie Honig disabusing Democrats of the notion that the Trump administration is unfairly prosecuting Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan.

We've told you quite a bit about Judge Dugan after she made the unwise decision to obstruct ICE in deference to an illegal immigrant in her court on domestic abuse charges. She was arrested and charged with two felony counts of obstruction.

Wisconsin Law and Liberty VP and Deputy Council Dan Lennington further broke down exactly what Judge Dugan did, and what consequences she could face

The thread continues:

There were two victims of Flores Ruiz in the courtroom. Prepared for their attacker to face justice.

And Judge Dugan put her TDS before the needs of victims.

And courthouses are not private buildings.

This is the FA stage for Judge Dugan.

You don't do this to federal agents.

Just incredible.

And we're supposed to believe she's the victim here?

Ha!

What if he had gotten away? What if he had hurt or (heaven forbid) killed someone?

Judge Dugan wouldn't have cared.

Outrageous is putting it mildly.

As we've learned, the Left doesn't think the victims of illegal immigrants have any rights nor that they deserve due process.

That's painfully clear.

And now for the FO part. Here's what Judge Dugan faces:

We agree. There was a conspiracy here.

The second the Trump administration makes an example of these flagrant lawbreakers, it'll end.

And what does Lennington think will happen to Judge Dugan?

This writer isn't as optimistic she'll cooperate, but we'll see how this plays out. We doubt the feds will go easy on her.

And -- once again -- the Left is taking a bad actor and making them a martyr. They're so bad at this.

