Tim Walz Preaches Freedom, Forgetting Americans’ Memories Aren’t as Short as Him

Tim Walz has apparently not recovered from the same delirium that caused him to say crazy things during the campaign.

In Minnesota, freedom is a birthright. pic.twitter.com/L6an0vXXxE — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 26, 2025

Advertisement

To be clear, any place where Democrats are in control is the opposite of free.

"@GovTimWalz's government maintained a method for people to report their neighbors for failing to abide by social distancing rules." https://t.co/5xyaUbgG4N — Professor A (@ProfessorA15931) April 26, 2025

You literally setup a snitch line to report our neighbors for having a BBQ.



Stop gaslighting, Tim. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 26, 2025

That doesn't sound very free.

Dude you set up snitch lines you wanted neighbors to tell on their neighbors you know just in case somebody had a friend over for dinner, you don't believe in Liberty at all — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) April 26, 2025

Oof! Not free at all.

Says the man who locked everyone down for Covid and started a snitch line. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 26, 2025

Hey Little Timmy Tampons. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) says Democrats need to shed the public perception of being “weak and woke.” If you didn't notice, she's talking about YOU. No one is weirder, weaker, or woker than you, buddy! pic.twitter.com/z1m6pOr6qr — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) April 26, 2025

When you've lost Slotkin ...

So you can’t take my gun rights? Can’t force lockdowns or businesses to close? Set up a snitch line? Use taxpayer money to give illegals free healthcare? You’re such a hypocrite — Madyalook (@madyalook) April 26, 2025

Oh, now, now, he didn't say all that.

You had officers shoot your own citizens with paint balls on their own porches. See yourself out! — Darryl Vestal (@DarrylVestal) April 26, 2025

In Minnesota, freedom has been abandoned and replaced with marxist authoritarianism. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) April 26, 2025

That's why Tampon Tim fits right in.

Unless you go outdoors during a fake lockdown, then you get shot at by National Guard. — realDrewMorgan (@realDrewMorgan) April 26, 2025

Timmy, remember when you wanted to be king for a couple years and stripped all of our freedoms away during Covid? — Jeremy Crusher (@jeremycrusher) April 26, 2025

Never forget.

Does that include the freedom to walk down the street without having to worry about being k*lled or r*ped by an illegal alien? — Darryl (@just_darryl) April 26, 2025

Advertisement

Oh no, that's just a fear you have to accept because Democrats want to feel superior.

Freedom was earned by patriots. Your version of freedom is grifting and supporting crime. To hell with you and your cult. — sean (@67Acres) April 26, 2025

It means armored vehicles with militarized police for you into your homes while rioters burn down your cities. — Too Much Stress (@2_Much_Stress) April 26, 2025

Then, his wife spoke about smelling the burning tires longingly. They are so weird.

Freedom with a Communist/Socialist side. Right Tim? — Blaine S🇺🇸 (@BlaineS8675309) April 26, 2025

I can't find a comment in support of Tim Walz on Tim's own posts. I don't know how that guy doesn't bawl himself to sleep every night knowing he's universally hated. — Dalcassian (@skankpotato) April 26, 2025

Tampon Tim isn't fooling anyone anymore.