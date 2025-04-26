Conor McGregor Expresses His Support for Irish Marchers Against Mass Immigration
Cause They ARE! Adam Schiff Tells Bill Maher Even Voters In San Francisco...
Brian Krassenstein: Are We Going to Start Arresting Farmers Now Who Help Illegals...
So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath'...
Wisconsin Democrat Claims Judge ‘Obstructed Fascism’
Carville’s Spicy Rant: Dems Must Ditch AOC and Bernie’s Chaos for Sane, Winning...
WOMP WOMP: Frank Luntz Panel Destroys Media Lie That Trump Voters Regret Their...
We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal...
American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'
BBC Arabic’s Hateful and Anti-Semitic Rant, Brought to You by British Taxpayers’ Wallets
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for...
Stephen A. Smith Agrees Shedeur Sanders Is Victim of ‘Kaepernick-Level Collusion’
Montana's GOP-Led Housing Revolution: Bold Reforms Leave Democrats Stunned
VIP
Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide Stings, But Prank Callers Add Insult to Injury with...

Tim Walz Preaches Freedom, Forgetting Americans’ Memories Aren’t as Short as Him

justmindy
justmindy | 6:45 PM on April 26, 2025
Townhall Media

Tim Walz has apparently not recovered from the same delirium that caused him to say crazy things during the campaign.

Advertisement

To be clear, any place where Democrats are in control is the opposite of free. 

That doesn't sound very free.

Oof! Not free at all.

Recommended

OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

When you've lost Slotkin ...

Oh, now, now, he didn't say all that. 

That's why Tampon Tim fits right in.

Never forget.

Advertisement

Oh no, that's just a fear you have to accept because Democrats want to feel superior.

Then, his wife spoke about smelling the burning tires longingly. They are so weird.

Tampon Tim isn't fooling anyone anymore.

Tags: FREEDOM MINNESOTA TAMPONS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan
Amy Curtis
Cause They ARE! Adam Schiff Tells Bill Maher Even Voters In San Francisco Think Dems Are A-Holes (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
WOMP WOMP: Frank Luntz Panel Destroys Media Lie That Trump Voters Regret Their Choice
Amy Curtis
So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath' at DOJ As Trump Admin Cleans House
Amy Curtis
Brian Krassenstein: Are We Going to Start Arresting Farmers Now Who Help Illegals Evade Arrest?
Brett T.
Conor McGregor Expresses His Support for Irish Marchers Against Mass Immigration
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan Amy Curtis
Advertisement