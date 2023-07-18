WATCH: Tucker Carlson rips GOP candidates (Pence?) mad about his all but ENDING...
Trump calls Biden and the DOJ OUT in Truth Social post about his expected J6 arrest and indictment

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:42 AM on July 18, 2023
AP Photo/John Locher

Trump posted the following to Truth Social earlier this morning:

As Trump himself points out, not a great look for Biden's DOJ, especially since at this point in time Trump is his likely opponent in 2024. 

Right? If only Trump had smoked a ton of crack and parmesan cheese, illegally bought a gun, used his dad's name to make loads of money, evaded taxes, and a bunch of other horrible crap that Hunter Biden did. Then he'd probably just get a little slap on the wrist and a sweetheart deal.

Like Joe's son.

We know Doug is joking here but at the same time, we'd hardly be shocked if they somehow found a way to blame Trump for the White House cocaine.

