Trump calls Biden and the DOJ OUT in Truth Social post about his expected J6 arrest and indictment

Trump posted the following to Truth Social earlier this morning:

Trump expects “arrest and indictment” in connection to January 6th investigation. pic.twitter.com/pkdBqc1ZTQ — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 18, 2023

As Trump himself points out, not a great look for Biden's DOJ, especially since at this point in time Trump is his likely opponent in 2024.

Kind of crazy to think that had he illegally bought a gun, lied on the background check form, laundered money, evaded taxes, accepted bribes from foreign oligarchs, and smuggled cocaine into the WH, DOJ would’ve looked the other way. Instead he told people to protest peacefully. https://t.co/qcJMsiUV4R — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 18, 2023

Right? If only Trump had smoked a ton of crack and parmesan cheese, illegally bought a gun, used his dad's name to make loads of money, evaded taxes, and a bunch of other horrible crap that Hunter Biden did. Then he'd probably just get a little slap on the wrist and a sweetheart deal.

Like Joe's son.

Democrat DOJ trying yet another approach to imprison GOP front runner and prime political opponent. The Left is beyond Stalinesque. https://t.co/wLly6nEXeQ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 18, 2023

Biden’s DOJ is going to end up charging Trump for the White House cocaine. https://t.co/Hy5iQN0r1C — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 18, 2023

We know Doug is joking here but at the same time, we'd hardly be shocked if they somehow found a way to blame Trump for the White House cocaine.

Joe Biden uses the Justice Department as a weapon against his #1 political opponent. Anyone who would vote for that crooked MF, needs to have their head examined. https://t.co/lIZfQs9MnE — Mr Irrelevant (@JUhlTrucker) July 18, 2023

See what we mean?

Stay tuned ...

***

Related:

LOL-WATCH: Look on Jamie Raskin's face as Cori Bush calls abortion a lifeline for trans folks says it all

OMG, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! Community Notes DROPS Ilhan Omar for ridiculous climate alarm tweet

Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting FBI is unbiased

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !