Where’s the Money? Kamala Campaign Fundraiser’s Shocking Defection from Dem Party Cult

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 22, 2024
Lindy Li/Amy Curtis

Political fundraiser Lindy Li has left the Democrat Party. She says the party has lost its mind and is being openly racist towards her for asking where the $2.5 billion she raised for Kamala Harris went. Now, she says she’s being targeted by a smear campaign and has had enough.

It’s a long clip, but worth a listen. (WATCH)

Li adds that she wants a political party that doesn’t push transgender nonsense.

Many posters predict that Li’s departure from the Dem Party is just the beginning. They expect others to soon follow.

Li made the ‘mistake’ of demanding where the campaign money went. Her reputation as a fundraiser depends on her informing donors how their money is being spent.

Li’s Dem Party defection has come as a huge surprise for commenters. Some question her sincerity based on her past postings on X.

The MAGA movement is quick to forgive when it comes to accepting former Democrats under its growing tent. Li’s money connections could make her an asset to Trump and the Republican Party if she decides to put on the red hat.

