Where’s the Money? Kamala Campaign Fundraiser’s Shocking Defection from Dem Party Cult

Political fundraiser Lindy Li has left the Democrat Party. She says the party has lost its mind and is being openly racist towards her for asking where the $2.5 billion she raised for Kamala Harris went. Now, she says she’s being targeted by a smear campaign and has had enough.

It’s a long clip, but worth a listen. (WATCH)

INSANE! Kamala campaign advisor Lindy Li quits the Democrat Party: I don’t want to be part of this tent anymore. I don’t want to be part of this craziness. I want to be part of the team that treats me with common decency.



Li says she’s been the target of a smear and cancel… pic.twitter.com/L2epKDCvWo — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) December 21, 2024

Li adds that she wants a political party that doesn’t push transgender nonsense.

Many posters predict that Li’s departure from the Dem Party is just the beginning. They expect others to soon follow.

Former Democrats are waking up to the fact that the Democratic Party is corrupt to the core. They have good marketing but when you truly analyze what they say and do, they are not who they claim to be. They are not the Party of tolerance, diversity, compassion, and inclusion.… — Michele Weslander-Quaid (@MWeslanderQuaid) December 21, 2024

Democrats switching teams is much more common than the opposite (Republican switching to Democrat). This is pretty much what happened with Elon...the Democrats become more and more progressively left of center which disenfranchises the true moderates. This is what happens as a… — Jayroo (@jayroo69) December 21, 2024

Yup. I suspect this will be happening more in the coming weeks and months. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) December 21, 2024

Li made the ‘mistake’ of demanding where the campaign money went. Her reputation as a fundraiser depends on her informing donors how their money is being spent.

Li questioned Why Kamala was giving donor $ to DC lobbyists during a national political election campaign. Who does that?! It made no sense (unless you understood corrupt DC kickback politics). — chris nunneley (@CeoNunneley) December 21, 2024

The democrats are so dumb they’d rather run off one of their best fundraisers than admit they made a mistake. And all those big donors that want to know where their money went, do you think they’ll be inclined to donate in the future? Like she said last weekend, LOSERS! — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) December 21, 2024

Li’s Dem Party defection has come as a huge surprise for commenters. Some question her sincerity based on her past postings on X.

Of all the people I ever thought would wake up, she was not on my list. 🤣 — Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@Kenn_Fn_Powers) December 21, 2024

I’m screenshotting it, just in case. pic.twitter.com/fo2XVuE8eR — Kushibo MPH, Monster Island (actually a peninsula) (@kushibo) December 19, 2024

Ooopps, the wheels are falling off the Democrats bus.

This lady was one of the biggest fundraisers for them and she is about to buy a MAGA hat! — Tesla Ron (@nascarron24) December 21, 2024

The MAGA movement is quick to forgive when it comes to accepting former Democrats under its growing tent. Li’s money connections could make her an asset to Trump and the Republican Party if she decides to put on the red hat.