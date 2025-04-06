Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuality Day'

Tim Walz's Minnesota Debates Giving Wild Rice More Rights Than Unborn Children (No,...
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on April 06, 2025
One of the most defining characteristics of woke culture is unbridled, raging narcissism. This is particularly true of the gender cult. They will SAY that they just want acceptance, but this has long been proven a lie. What they truly want is for everyone to celebrate them ... or else. 

The 'or else' is almost always violence, of course. Just ask the community at The Covenant School in Nashville or any other of the increasing number of communities impacted by violence from a 'trans' or 'nonbinary' person. 

Like any mob, however, no matter how many days of 'visibility' or 'awareness' that woke cultists get, it's never enough. In 2023, James Woods posted an insane calendar of woke 'celebration' days, weeks, and months

Even two years ago, normal people were pretty much fed up with this nonsense. Now, in 2025, the culture has completely shifted, and many more people are comfortable mocking the narcissism of the leftists who always demand to be 'seen.'

Hey, that sounds like a job for J.K. Rowling. 

This morning, the author -- who is almost as famous these days for denouncing dangerous trans and gender ideology as she is for her Harry Potter empire -- noticed that April 6 is yet another 'awareness' day. 

Or, as Rowling hilariously put it, another 'fake oppression day.'

People who don't like to have sex at all now need a celebration day? Umm, wut? 

Here's a news flash for the 'asexuals': no one cares. 

Gosh, it's almost as if they are incapable of going about their (weird and miserable) lives unless everyone is PAYING ATTENTION TO THEM! 

(Apologies for the all caps, but that's usually how they shriek their demands.)

Well, Rowling gave them some attention, alright. Probably not the kind they wanted. 

But of course, they do. You can't be an 'oppressed' subculture without a flag.

The best part about Rowling, however, whenever she takes on these narcissists, is that she doesn't usually stop at one tweet. She engages in the replies as well. 

She did that again today in hilariously sarcastic fashion.

We are ALL bored of this s--t. 

HAHAHA. If you don't celebrate asexuals, you are LITERALLY GENOCIDING THEM! 

... Or something. 

She really is quite good at this, isn't she? LOL. 

And yes, with respect to the posts Rowling was replying to here, it is fantastic to see the gay community push back against and reject the rest of the alphabet mob who have hijacked them. 

It's true. All of us 'cis' people, we walk around perpetually aroused and looking for anything, anywhere to shag. 

We're like college kids that way. 

It's much quicker. It's one line, in fact: 'normal people.' 

That's it. That's the list. 

Rowling, as she always does, had a few choice words for her crazy critics as well. 

It's a valid question. Notably, none of the screeching harpies who flock anything Rowling says could answer it. 

They just screeched some more at her, as they do. 

At least one person did have a pretty funny answer to the question, though. 

LOL. That's just playing the asexual odds, we suppose. 

Well ... yeah. That's pretty much the point. It's the ONLY point. 

We'll even take it one step further. Not only is 'asexuality' just more alphabet cult narcissism, but it's also not real, like many of the other letters, such as someone claiming to be 'nonbinary.' 

Sexuality is hard-coded into human DNA. There are, of course, varying degrees of sexual attraction with every individual, but even someone who rarely feels sexual attraction isn't devoid of it completely. 

To declare yourself 'asexual' is to declare yourself 'non-human,' even 'non-mammalian.'

But we probably shouldn't give the alphabet cult any ideas. 

The next thing we know, they'll be announcing International 'I Identify as an Asexual Fungus' Day.

But that one might have to be every four years on February 29. Because they've taken up all the other days on the calendar. 

 

