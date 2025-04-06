Oh, Look! More 'Awareness' No One Cares About: J.K. Rowling ROASTS 'International Asexuality Day'

One of the most defining characteristics of woke culture is unbridled, raging narcissism. This is particularly true of the gender cult. They will SAY that they just want acceptance, but this has long been proven a lie. What they truly want is for everyone to celebrate them ... or else.

The 'or else' is almost always violence, of course. Just ask the community at The Covenant School in Nashville or any other of the increasing number of communities impacted by violence from a 'trans' or 'nonbinary' person.

Like any mob, however, no matter how many days of 'visibility' or 'awareness' that woke cultists get, it's never enough. In 2023, James Woods posted an insane calendar of woke 'celebration' days, weeks, and months:

Be sure to update your calendar. pic.twitter.com/ZiMc0qISY6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2023

Even two years ago, normal people were pretty much fed up with this nonsense. Now, in 2025, the culture has completely shifted, and many more people are comfortable mocking the narcissism of the leftists who always demand to be 'seen.'

Hey, that sounds like a job for J.K. Rowling.

This morning, the author -- who is almost as famous these days for denouncing dangerous trans and gender ideology as she is for her Harry Potter empire -- noticed that April 6 is yet another 'awareness' day.

Or, as Rowling hilariously put it, another 'fake oppression day.'

Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don't fancy a shag. pic.twitter.com/xkBhbWqP5z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

People who don't like to have sex at all now need a celebration day? Umm, wut?

Here's a news flash for the 'asexuals': no one cares.

Seriously, they tell us to mind our own business but then they keep telling us that we have to pay attention to these issues. https://t.co/dRw9I0udDn — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 6, 2025

Gosh, it's almost as if they are incapable of going about their (weird and miserable) lives unless everyone is PAYING ATTENTION TO THEM!

(Apologies for the all caps, but that's usually how they shriek their demands.)

Well, Rowling gave them some attention, alright. Probably not the kind they wanted.

Oh for Pete’s sake. They have their own flag too. https://t.co/w67kAheP56 — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) April 6, 2025

But of course, they do. You can't be an 'oppressed' subculture without a flag.

The best part about Rowling, however, whenever she takes on these narcissists, is that she doesn't usually stop at one tweet. She engages in the replies as well.

She did that again today in hilariously sarcastic fashion.

I want an International Bored Of This S**t day. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

We are ALL bored of this s--t.

Sure, people are still killed for being gay in a lot of countries, but straight people who don't fancy a quickie are being literally ignored to death, John. Is that what you want? — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

HAHAHA. If you don't celebrate asexuals, you are LITERALLY GENOCIDING THEM!

... Or something.

Refusing to accept that people who don't like sex belong in the gay category is akin to wanting segregated bathrooms in the 1950s, John, as approximately a thousand gender activists will inform you once their hands stop literally shaking. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

She really is quite good at this, isn't she? LOL.

And yes, with respect to the posts Rowling was replying to here, it is fantastic to see the gay community push back against and reject the rest of the alphabet mob who have hijacked them.

If there's one thing all religious heteronormative people have in common, it's that they require all family members to be in a constant state of sexual arousal. Amazed you don't know this, Caro. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

It's true. All of us 'cis' people, we walk around perpetually aroused and looking for anything, anywhere to shag.

We're like college kids that way.

At this point, it's quicker to list who isn't under the queer umbrella than who is. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

It's much quicker. It's one line, in fact: 'normal people.'

That's it. That's the list.

Rowling, as she always does, had a few choice words for her crazy critics as well.

How are you supposed to tell which you are if you don't experience sexual attraction? — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

It's a valid question. Notably, none of the screeching harpies who flock anything Rowling says could answer it.

They just screeched some more at her, as they do.

At least one person did have a pretty funny answer to the question, though.

If you get to choose, it's probably best to be bi, because it massively increases the pool of people you don't want to shag. — Barbara Ann Jennings (@bar_jen) April 6, 2025

LOL. That's just playing the asexual odds, we suppose.

People who don’t feel much sexual attraction are not an oppressed minority. This is nothing but narcissism and attention seeking. https://t.co/7NFeSZpS6y — Heather (@HeaterMart) April 6, 2025

Well ... yeah. That's pretty much the point. It's the ONLY point.

We'll even take it one step further. Not only is 'asexuality' just more alphabet cult narcissism, but it's also not real, like many of the other letters, such as someone claiming to be 'nonbinary.'

Sexuality is hard-coded into human DNA. There are, of course, varying degrees of sexual attraction with every individual, but even someone who rarely feels sexual attraction isn't devoid of it completely.

To declare yourself 'asexual' is to declare yourself 'non-human,' even 'non-mammalian.'

But we probably shouldn't give the alphabet cult any ideas.

The next thing we know, they'll be announcing International 'I Identify as an Asexual Fungus' Day.

But that one might have to be every four years on February 29. Because they've taken up all the other days on the calendar.

