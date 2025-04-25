Ken Dilanian Loved Going After Trump but Thinks Arresting Judges Who Break the Law Is a ‘Big Step’

FOIA Revelation: Biden White House Labeled Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on April 25, 2025
It feels like legacy media and their fellow Democrats are ready to pivot a bit. Now that the facts have come out in the case of the activist judge who is accused of helping a violent criminal illegal alien evade ICE, they’re trying to frame this as a personal escalation by President Donald Trump against judges. Here’s Ken Dilanian trying to say Trump’s DOJ went too far (spoiler: it didn’t).

Start here. (READ)

MSNBC propagandist and Russia collusion hoaxer Ken Dilanian admits that the facts don’t look good for Judge Dugan — but wonders if it was really necessary to arrest her:

"It doesn't look great for the judge. No matter how you slice it. But then the other question is, was this kind of escalatory action, was this the best course of action to actually go and arrest her and take her to court and charge her federally? That's a big step."

Ken loved arresting and charging a former president, but arresting a judge breaking the law is now “ a big step."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Yep, that’s what we heard as well.

Commenters say they’re already seeing proof of a strategy shift for ‘journos’ and their fellow Democrats. 

Democrats have a hard time admitting they’re wrong, it should come as no surprise that they can’t admit when one of their own breaks the law, especially when it involves their sweetheart illegal aliens.

No, the DOJ has not gone too far. This is the perfect case for making an example of someone to show that this behavior will not be tolerated. Judges need to know their illegal activism can land them behind bars.

Tags: ARRESTED DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

