Ken Dilanian Loved Going After Trump but Thinks Arresting Judges Who Break the Law Is a ‘Big Step’

It feels like legacy media and their fellow Democrats are ready to pivot a bit. Now that the facts have come out in the case of the activist judge who is accused of helping a violent criminal illegal alien evade ICE, they’re trying to frame this as a personal escalation by President Donald Trump against judges. Here’s Ken Dilanian trying to say Trump’s DOJ went too far (spoiler: it didn’t).

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

MSNBC propagandist and Russia collusion hoaxer Ken Dilanian admits that the facts don’t look good for Judge Dugan — but wonders if it was really necessary to arrest her: "It doesn't look great for the judge. No matter how you slice it. But then the other question is, was this kind of escalatory action, was this the best course of action to actually go and arrest her and take her to court and charge her federally? That's a big step." Ken loved arresting and charging a former president, but arresting a judge breaking the law is now “ a big step."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨MSNBC propagandist and Russia collusion hoaxer Ken Dilanian admits that the facts don’t look good for Judge Dugan — but wonders if it was really necessary to arrest her:



"It doesn't look great for the judge. No matter how you slice it. But then the other question is, was this… pic.twitter.com/3KB6eq4HFE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

“I don’t think liberals should be held accountable even if they’re wrong.” — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 25, 2025

“Did we really need to arrest her? She is a leftist, after all."



- Ken Dilanian — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

Yep, that’s what we heard as well.

Commenters say they’re already seeing proof of a strategy shift for ‘journos’ and their fellow Democrats.

There is one of these👇for every one of them.



I predict they’ll quickly and quietly drop the outrage campaign over this one. It’s a level of hypocrisy that is off the charts even for the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/8VYO48PMpD — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 25, 2025

It’s already happening. I’ve seen it all across Legacy media this evening. They are all admitting the facts of this case are horrible for the judge.



They are now pivoting to the talking points of “escalation” and “intimidation” despite the fact that it was justified — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

Democrats have a hard time admitting they’re wrong, it should come as no surprise that they can’t admit when one of their own breaks the law, especially when it involves their sweetheart illegal aliens.

Advertisement

They really do struggle with the concept of arresting criminals for committing crimes… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 25, 2025

Hell yes, it was the right thing to do. I hope every judge is watching it over dinner and thinking, I need to comply with the Feds — AZ RED (@RED58675309) April 25, 2025

Examples must be made so people think twice before obstructing — leslie (@leslie59904273) April 26, 2025

No, the DOJ has not gone too far. This is the perfect case for making an example of someone to show that this behavior will not be tolerated. Judges need to know their illegal activism can land them behind bars.