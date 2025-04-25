FOIA Revelation: Biden White House Labeled Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers ‘Extremists’

Ken Dilanian Loved Going After Trump but Thinks Arresting Judges Who Break the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on April 25, 2025
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Reposting content from leftist LGBTQ+ accounts, fighting against child genital mutilation, and exposing pedophiles got two popular X accounts labeled as ‘extremist’ by President Joe Biden’s White House. The revelation came thanks to a FOIA request of a Pride Briefing in June of last year. Released forms show that popular X accounts Libs of TikTok (Chaya Raichik) and Gays Against Groomers, were labeled hate groups.

Here’s more. (READ)

If you’re normal, yes.

LoTT even came under fire from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

It’s crazy that not believing in transgender magic and not being okay with lopping off children’s genitals and pumping them full of hormones gets you on the ‘extremist’ list. Posters recognize the insanity.

If they list you, it’s because they fear you exposing them.

Commenters say we came close to our freedoms being erased.

We'd be in a different America if Kamala Harris had won. Still, we have to stay vigilant since these people and groups won’t be happy until we reject reality and embrace insanity with them.

Tags: EXTREMISM JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN PRIDE TRANS TRANSGENDER

