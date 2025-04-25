FOIA Revelation: Biden White House Labeled Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers ‘Extremists’

Reposting content from leftist LGBTQ+ accounts, fighting against child genital mutilation, and exposing pedophiles got two popular X accounts labeled as ‘extremist’ by President Joe Biden’s White House. The revelation came thanks to a FOIA request of a Pride Briefing in June of last year. Released forms show that popular X accounts Libs of TikTok (Chaya Raichik) and Gays Against Groomers, were labeled hate groups.

The Biden regime secretly labeled Libs of TikTok an extremist hate group because we think men can’t get pregnant and doctors shouldn’t chop off kids’ body parts. https://t.co/01Ra8kWXPW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 25, 2025

⁨Biden Labeling "Extremists" at Pride Briefing

Just received docs showing, in June 2024, Biden's WH partnered with @glaad and @ADL in "LGBTQI+ Briefing" to track "extremists" like @libsoftiktok. Also, take a look at this invite only guest list...⁩ pic.twitter.com/T1bZQfWTv5 — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) April 25, 2025

Guess we’re all extremists now, huh — Kumar Kesineni (@kesinenikumar) April 25, 2025

If you’re normal, yes.

LoTT even came under fire from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Wait, even the **ADL** went after Libs of TikTok? WTF? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 25, 2025

Yeah they even have me their “extremism” list on their website pic.twitter.com/YctOGWrpWZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 25, 2025

Not surprised. The ADL's mission morphed from fighting hate to labeling dissent. If you’re not marching in ideological lockstep, you're next on their list. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 25, 2025

Meanwhile, actual hate groups were probably sending them thank-you notes for the distraction. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 25, 2025

It’s crazy that not believing in transgender magic and not being okay with lopping off children’s genitals and pumping them full of hormones gets you on the ‘extremist’ list. Posters recognize the insanity.

They called Libs of TikTok an extremist group while shaking hands with people who sterilize kids and erase women. If truth is extremism, we’re already past the point of no return. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 25, 2025

Heaven forbid someone reposts leftist posts. This is beyond parody. — Scott (@AmericaUchoose) April 25, 2025

That means you are right over the target 🎯. Take this as a badge of honor and know your good work is being recognized even by those who despise you. Keep it up 👍🏻 — RedCorvette1776 (@redcorvette1776) April 25, 2025

If they list you, it’s because they fear you exposing them.

Commenters say we came close to our freedoms being erased.

This kind of weaponization of the government is a precursor to all-out totalitarianism.

If Trump had not won in November of last year, I fear the United States might've collapsed into actual communism, folks. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 25, 2025

Might still...half the country, or very nearly half support DEI Critical Race Theory and the broad oppressor/oppressed paradigm, which are all Marxism (thinly) rebranded.



Sometimes it seems Marxism and our rebirth as Amerika are sadly inevitable. — Mark Fuqua (@jmfamp) April 25, 2025

We'd be in a different America if Kamala Harris had won. Still, we have to stay vigilant since these people and groups won’t be happy until we reject reality and embrace insanity with them.