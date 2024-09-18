Trans Women Are Bullies: J.K. Rowling DROPS Man Forcing a Woman to Say 'Trans Women Are Women'

New Poll Indicates Dems' Efforts to Make Kamala Harris More Likeable Are Backfiring...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on September 18, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

The obvious lie of the gender cult is that they just want 'acceptance.' We have seen countless examples that nothing could be further from the truth, that what they want is forced compliance. Anyone who does not toe the line with their (Marxist) ideology is a 'transphobic bigot' and must be compelled to 'affirm' them. 

As bad as this toxic movement is in America, it is far worse in other allegedly 'free' countries. 

Take Canada (please). We all know the story of Dr. Jordan Peterson, who is being forced to attend a 're-education camp' in order to maintain his license to practice psychology in that country. His crime? Gender ideology wrongthink. We're pretty sure Canada is going to regret this, however, as Peterson is a brilliant mind and has promised war against his country's Ministry of Truth

Dr. Peterson is hardly the only person who is being compelled to accept trans ideology in Canada, however. Another is Jennifer Johnston, a member of the United Conservative Party in Alberta who has been forced by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to hold meetings with the trans community because of her allegedly 'transphobic comments.' 

This is bad enough on its own, but it gets WAY worse when you see what these meetings look like. They are nothing short of struggle sessions right out of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. 

Watch as Johnston is harangued by a man in a dress to confess that 'trans women are women' and threatening her if she does not comply: 

This is nothing but bullying, plain and simple. And it is bullying with the full force of the Canadian government at its back. 

The coercion here is so obvious that it caught the attention of the gender cult's Public Enemy Number One, author J.K. Rowling: 

Tom Elliott Explains 'How the Fake News Sausage Is Made' in 5 Maddening Steps
Doug P.
She's right. Just look at the body language of both participants. Johnston is open and receptive, while her interrogator -- who is clearly a man -- is getting right in her face, even over a Zoom call. 

(By the way, the man doing the interrogation goes by the drag name of 'Karla Marx,' which we think is just too perfect for words.)

When one of Rowlings infinite trolls got in her face about her tweet, Rowling tweeted an epic response, making it very clear that she cannot be bullied. 

BOOM. 

Rowling wasn't finished by a long shot. 

Exactly. If they are so confident in their 'womanhood,' why do they need to force other people to 'affirm' them? 

And when another troll tried to play the language game with Rowling, albeit politely, she set him straight in no uncertain terms. 

People really need to stop trying to take her on regarding this issue. She is simply too good. 

Other strong defenders of women also weighed in, noting the insanity of this entire Orwellian scenario. 

And yet, many places continue to send men into women's prisons -- not to mention letting men into women's sports and private spaces -- without questioning their 'identity' even a little bit. Conveniently, many of those men claimed to be women about five minutes before their sentencing (or competitions, as the case may be). 

It's not a difficult biological concept. And it's not 'transphobic' to say so. 

That is why the cult is targeting Alberta. It's the same in the United States, for example with a man joining a sorority in Wyoming. If the leaders in supposedly conservative locations are spineless, as Smith is in Alberta, that location is a prime target to force the trans agenda. 

It is painful to watch, but we appreciate the proper designation of 'he' for the man in a dress. 

Coercion, harassment, intimidation, indoctrination ... it's all just bullying. 

That is all the trans activists are. 

And the only way to beat a bully is to stand up to them. 

We're happy that Johnston and Rowling -- among many others -- are doing so. Even when the government forces them to endure such bullying, they refuse to submit to the compulsion and threats. 

That kind of courage is what will help defeat this poison that has infected Western society.

