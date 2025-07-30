White House Amnesia Epidemic: Biden’s Staff Catches the Forgetful Bug

Apparently, memory loss in the White House wasn't just afflicting Joe Biden during his administration. His staff seems to have caught it, as well. Who knew it was contagious?

Former Biden aide Ashley Williams “would not say a good memory was an important trait for working at the White House.”

Her attorney didn’t respond for comment. @jaketapper reportshttps://t.co/y5GgDSdOwt pic.twitter.com/REnk8nutwL — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 30, 2025

Williams even went as far as to say having a good memory wasn't a requirement of working in the Biden White House. That much is clear.

She FORGOT that she worked in the White House? https://t.co/JYHffXU5WS — Haansart (@haansart) July 30, 2025

To be fair, working in the Biden White House would be humiliating and something one might try to forget.

It's a joke to them. They know nothing will happen. https://t.co/yfEeo11XT5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 30, 2025

There is never any accountability for Democrats. It must be nice to have a (D) behind your name.

Reminder: Biden White House lied and "forgot" so frequently even NBC was calling them on it.



Biden promised no tax hikes if you make less than $400K per year



The “Inflation Reduction Act” raises taxes for everyone making over $30K per year... https://t.co/mBDHzVG2Ah pic.twitter.com/Tlr9TrD85V — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 30, 2025

There were lies on top of lies.

Obviously Ashley WIlliams is lying. EVERYONE would remember whether or not teleprompters were used for meetings, etc... Not even possible to forget that. — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) July 30, 2025

Of course she should remember that.

"Do not recall" is a lawyer's trick to allow a witness to knowingly lie in a non-falsifiable way. While extrinsic evidence can be used to prove a fact, there is no way to prove what a witness "recalls." Thus the witness can avoid perjury while avoiding answering a question by… — Smaack (@Smaack99) July 30, 2025

Clearly, she knows her answers would be damning, so she is refusing to answer.

Sounds like some Biden aides need cognitive tests! — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) July 30, 2025

“I don’t recall” was Hillary’s defense. I guess criminal minds think alike. — Brian Kenner (@BrianKenner) July 30, 2025

This is how they avoid a perjury trap - learned it from HRC — Rob Coviak (@RobCoviak) July 30, 2025

It's the Democratic way, after all.

is she talking about her memory or biden's? — Tangled Tzitzit (@TangledTzitzit) July 30, 2025

Both are very bad, it appears.

Would have been better off pleading the 5th 🫣 WTF kinda nonsense is that? — Nick (@TheFables) July 30, 2025

Alex, quick question. Are you aware of who the president is right now? — Berlinghoff Rasmussen (@TitaniasIII) July 30, 2025

Does she know the year and what country she lives in.

Is she talking about her memory or Biden's? — Isabella ✨ (@santosssisa22) July 30, 2025

She kept the job BECAUSE she ignored our memory deficient President — Mr. BocMonster (@bocmonster) July 30, 2025

Was the entire WH staff suffering with dementia? — peg (@pegj_) July 30, 2025

It sure seems that way.

Sounds like memory loss all over the place with that group. — schilling (@Lilly5940) July 30, 2025

It's a pandemic.

