White House Amnesia Epidemic: Biden’s Staff Catches the Forgetful Bug

justmindy
justmindy | 12:40 PM on July 30, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Apparently, memory loss in the White House wasn't just afflicting Joe Biden during his administration. His staff seems to have caught it, as well. Who knew it was contagious?

Williams even went as far as to say having a good memory wasn't a requirement of working in the Biden White House. That much is clear. 

To be fair, working in the Biden White House would be humiliating and something one might try to forget. 

There is never any accountability for Democrats. It must be nice to have a (D) behind your name.

There were lies on top of lies. 

Of course she should remember that. 

Clearly, she knows her answers would be damning, so she is refusing to answer. 

It's the Democratic way, after all. 

Both are very bad, it appears. 

Does she know the year and what country she lives in. 

It sure seems that way.

It's a pandemic.

