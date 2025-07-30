Bulwark's 'Jesus' Sob Story Attempts to Manipulate Christians Into Supporting Illegal Immigration

The very favorite Leftist trope as of late is to appeal to Christianity and shame conservatives into accepting open borders. This latest example is just way over the top.

Advertisement

His Name Is Jesus.

He’s a Carpenter.

ICE Arrested Him.https://t.co/iLhL6ACvz4 — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 30, 2025

JESUS TERAN FLED PERSECUTION in Venezuela, seeking asylum in the United States in 2021 and joining his family in Imperial, Pennsylvania, half an hour outside Pittsburgh. He was living a version of the American Dream. Beloved by his community, he gave food to the needy, and when they created a communal garden to forge ties between a mostly white church and his more Latino one, Jesus was there, tilling the ground, repairing a faulty tiller, and watering the plants twice a week, according to the Observer-Reporter, a local paper. Jesus, 35, trained in Venezuela to be a civil engineer. But he lacked the credentials or English skills to pursue that profession in the United States. So he made do by working at convenience stores and delivering with DoorDash. He did this all while learning English, his former teacher Barbara Hopkins told me. It seemed his hard work was paying off when he was accepted into the carpenters apprenticeship program at the KML Carpenters Training Center in the winter of 2024. The promise of working construction wasn’t as alluring as being an engineer, but it was a step up the ladder. His family was elated. Then, this year, Jesus’s life was thrown into chaos. On July 8, he went for a customary check-in at the ICE Pittsburgh field office. But he was detained and sent to the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Phillipsburg, three hours away from where the family lives.

So, 'The Bulwark' would have you believe this 'Jesus' was just snatched up and detained because someone at ICE was having a bad day. That's not entirely the full story. He had already been denied asylum. A lawyer says people during the Biden Presidency who were denied asylum were sometimes allowed to say if they were 'good people'. Yes, that's the problem. Laws should apply equally. He should have been deported long ago.

This is a story about a Venezuelan named Jesus who had his asylum claim denied in 2015 and then entered our country illegally under Biden— And Bulwark boy here wants to compare him to Christ. https://t.co/RND73mf1vR pic.twitter.com/xGh9hkOwM2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 30, 2025

That about sums it up.

Jesus was denied entry into the United States in 2015, before successfully entering six years later. Still, that previous attempt to enter reduces the chances that his asylum claim would be successful. Further, a successful asylum process can take years. Charles Kuck, a top immigration lawyer, said that even if Jesus’s asylum claim were denied during the Biden administration, it wasn’t a guarantee that he would have to be immediately removed. There are cases where people receive a withholding of removal, Kuck explained, “when they don’t want to deport you, if you’re a good person.”

Oh.

The political version of this meme https://t.co/VfxMpa5xsv pic.twitter.com/Z1hQDGtArP — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 30, 2025

Advertisement

He did indeed do the meme.

Did you just capitalize the H for a guy who isn’t actually Christ? https://t.co/zTAHCbW7gG — RBe (@RBPundit) July 30, 2025

Oh, Yikes! He really did!

Don't worry, he'll be fine in a few days https://t.co/UYXeR0gbXQ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 30, 2025

We see what you did there!

You may think you hate the media enough, but you don't ⬇️ https://t.co/Q68jWJzhSj — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 30, 2025

His name is John Wayne.

He’s an Entertainer.

The Government Executed Him. https://t.co/TLdePbvf08 pic.twitter.com/VE5cAZz7LG — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) July 30, 2025

Oh, we're really doing this. Heh!

the bulwark really pulling out that jesus card lmfao https://t.co/9gZEJ2de46 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 30, 2025

They really did it. Embarrassing.





