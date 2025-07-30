CNBC Hosts Mercilessly Mock Elizabeth Warren and Dems' Economic Fearmongering vs. Reality
Bulwark's 'Jesus' Sob Story Attempts to Manipulate Christians Into Supporting Illegal Immigration

justmindy
justmindy | 1:15 PM on July 30, 2025
imgflip

The very favorite Leftist trope as of late is to appeal to Christianity and shame conservatives into accepting open borders. This latest example is just way over the top. 

JESUS TERAN FLED PERSECUTION in Venezuela, seeking asylum in the United States in 2021 and joining his family in Imperial, Pennsylvania, half an hour outside Pittsburgh. He was living a version of the American Dream. Beloved by his community, he gave food to the needy, and when they created a communal garden to forge ties between a mostly white church and his more Latino one, Jesus was there, tilling the ground, repairing a faulty tiller, and watering the plants twice a week, according to the Observer-Reporter, a local paper.

Jesus, 35, trained in Venezuela to be a civil engineer. But he lacked the credentials or English skills to pursue that profession in the United States. So he made do by working at convenience stores and delivering with DoorDash. He did this all while learning English, his former teacher Barbara Hopkins told me.

It seemed his hard work was paying off when he was accepted into the carpenters apprenticeship program at the KML Carpenters Training Center in the winter of 2024. The promise of working construction wasn’t as alluring as being an engineer, but it was a step up the ladder. His family was elated.

Then, this year, Jesus’s life was thrown into chaos. On July 8, he went for a customary check-in at the ICE Pittsburgh field office. But he was detained and sent to the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Phillipsburg, three hours away from where the family lives.

So, 'The Bulwark' would have you believe this 'Jesus' was just snatched up and detained because someone at ICE was having a bad day. That's not entirely the full story. He had already been denied asylum. A lawyer says people during the Biden Presidency who were denied asylum were sometimes allowed to say if they were 'good people'. Yes, that's the problem. Laws should apply equally. He should have been deported long ago.

That about sums it up.

Jesus was denied entry into the United States in 2015, before successfully entering six years later. Still, that previous attempt to enter reduces the chances that his asylum claim would be successful. Further, a successful asylum process can take years.

Charles Kuck, a top immigration lawyer, said that even if Jesus’s asylum claim were denied during the Biden administration, it wasn’t a guarantee that he would have to be immediately removed. There are cases where people receive a withholding of removal, Kuck explained, “when they don’t want to deport you, if you’re a good person.”

Oh.

He did indeed do the meme.

Oh, Yikes! He really did!

We see what  you did there!

Oh, we're really doing this. Heh!

They really did it. Embarrassing. 



ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VENEZUELA

