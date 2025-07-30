CNBC Hosts Mercilessly Mock Elizabeth Warren and Dems' Economic Fearmongering vs. Reality
FBI's 'Burn Bag Bonanza' Exposes Russiagate's Juiciest Cover-Up Yet—Enjoy the Show

justmindy
justmindy | 1:40 PM on July 30, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Welp, things just keep getting juicier and juicier. You're going to want to buckle up for this one. Also, get a good beverage!

FBI Director Kash Patel found a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe buried in multiple "burn bags" in a secret room inside the bureau, sources told Fox News Digital. 

Sources told Fox News Digital that the "burn bag" system is used to destroy documents designated as classified or higher.

Sources told Fox News Digital that multiple burn bags were found and filled with thousands of documents. 

Sources told Fox News Digital that one of the documents FBI officials found in a burn bag was the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham's final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed. 

The declassification of the classified annex is being done in close coordination between CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi and acting National Security Agency Director William Hartman.

It's almost exactly like that.

Oh, their wheels are furiously spinning already. 

This should be what happens.

So strange how that happens. This story is surely developing. Stay tuned to 'Twitchy' for all the 'Breaking News' updates!

DONALD TRUMP FBI KASH PATEL NATIONAL SECURITY RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

