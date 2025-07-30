FBI’s ‘Burn Bag Bonanza’ Exposes Russiagate’s Juiciest Cover-Up Yet—Enjoy the Show

Welp, things just keep getting juicier and juicier. You're going to want to buckle up for this one. Also, get a good beverage!
🚨 BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel has now found "THOUSANDS" of Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax documents in "burn bags" at a secret room within the Bureau, per Fox.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2025
It gets WORSE AND WORSE.
I want to see criminal indictments.
This trove INCLUDED the underlying, flawed… pic.twitter.com/FYnOmaw9sV
Russia collusion hoaxers secretly stashed thousands of incriminating Russiagate documents in “burn bags”—used to store classified documents prior to their permanent destruction—including the 200-page annex to former special counsel John Durham’s report that was given to Biden AG… https://t.co/KQ83kSa2l7 pic.twitter.com/xt2AByJvDK— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 30, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: @FBIDirectorKash found thousands of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe buried in multiple "burn bags" in a secret room inside the bureau, sources familiar told me https://t.co/J7mmHy5CfX— Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) July 30, 2025
FBI Director Kash Patel found a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe buried in multiple "burn bags" in a secret room inside the bureau, sources told Fox News Digital.
Sources told Fox News Digital that the "burn bag" system is used to destroy documents designated as classified or higher.
Sources told Fox News Digital that multiple burn bags were found and filled with thousands of documents.
Sources told Fox News Digital that one of the documents FBI officials found in a burn bag was the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham's final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed.
The declassification of the classified annex is being done in close coordination between CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi and acting National Security Agency Director William Hartman.
Recommended
It’s almost like it was a coup… https://t.co/Yd2qebzLei— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 30, 2025
It's almost exactly like that.
Now watch the fake news media try to explain this away.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) July 30, 2025
There can be no more doubt that the Russiagate hoax was a deliberate scheme to destroy Trump’s presidency. Thanks to @DNIGabbard, their cover-up is unraveling. https://t.co/qEnLikLyvB
Oh, their wheels are furiously spinning already.
accountability, indictments— daisylady39 (@daisylady39) July 30, 2025
no more headlines.
I want people to go to jail. https://t.co/C2YZMxuJia
This should be what happens.
Weird. I don't remember anyone from the FBI mentioning the thousands of documents in burn bags while they were assuring everyone that the investigation into @POTUS was totally for sure justified & on the up and up n stuff. https://t.co/eXQg3QmFo7 pic.twitter.com/WTT7HyLxbp— PlayTheTrumpCard ⚡️ Trump 2024 (@PlaysTrumpCard) July 30, 2025
So strange how that happens. This story is surely developing. Stay tuned to 'Twitchy' for all the 'Breaking News' updates!
