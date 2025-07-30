Bulwark's 'Jesus' Sob Story Attempts to Manipulate Christians Into Supporting Illegal Immi...
White House Amnesia Epidemic: Biden’s Staff Catches the Forgetful Bug
'The Libs Are Not OK': Eric Swalwell Tries to Defend His Honor After...
Cincinnati’s Business Owners Slam Police Chief’s Social Media Scapegoating as Mobs Threate...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
The NY Times Has Even MORE Explaining to Do After Editor's Note About...
Big Dummy Adam Schiff’s Summer Stupidity: Thinks Heat in July is a Climate...
VIP
WaPo Turns to Focus Group for Clues on Why Young Men Keep Voting...
Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportati...
We're All Going to Die...Again: Al Gore Reacts to the EPA Cutting Obama...
Political Purge: Seth Meyers Views His Late-Night TV Talk Show as Cathartic Not...
Inland Tsunami Warning? National Weather Service Gives All Clear to North Dakota -...
Scott Jennings Lists the 80/20 Hills Dems Are Dying On and How That...

MASTER RACE: Hilarious Jarvis Thread of New Sydney Sweeney Movies Is the Comedy We ALL Needed

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on July 30, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

We're not sure about you, Twitchy readers, but we didn't have Sydney Sweeney dominating the news headlines for the better part of a week on our bingo cards for July. 

Advertisement

But this is how broken and batpoop crazy the left is in 2025.

What should have been an innocent (albeit mildly alluring and provocative) advertising campaign for American Eagle jeans has turned into a firestorm, with leftists screeching that Sweeney -- and anyone who likes her ad -- is a Nazi, followed quickly by the dead legacy media claiming the campaign is fascist while being terrified about 'a turn toward whiteness' (whatever that means). 

We know it's a phrase that gets overused online, but some people out there really need to put their phones down and touch some grass. 

Besides, the left should know better. Whenever they try gaslighting as ridiculous as this, conservatives will steer into the skid and make jokes about it, just to make them cry even more. 

And no one is better at it than Twitchy favorite, @jarvisbest

Yesterday, Jarvis posted the Sweeney thread of all Sweeney threads, teasing some of the actress's upcoming movie projects, deliberately designed to make leftists go into apoplectic fits of rage. 

See if you can spot the 'Nazi-coded dog whistles' in all of these movies coming soon to a theater near you. (Hint: They're not subtle.)

Recommended

'The Libs Are Not OK': Eric Swalwell Tries to Defend His Honor After Greg Gutfeld Roasted the Gym Video
Doug P.
Advertisement

LOL. 

Yeah, you know where this is headed. It only gets better from here. (But chef's kiss for the character name, Elizabeth Fastrubber, which is straight out of James Bond.)

The left is absolutely OBSESSED with 'fourteen words,' and they will practice the most insane kinds of numerology to use it and call anything they don't like a Nazi code phrase. 

Hopefully, this movie will be dubbed in German, so the title of the film can achieve its full effect. 

Hey, we don't have to go to the theaters to see that one. Thanks to Tom Homan and ICE's outstanding work, we're seeing it happen in real time. The White House even came up with a saucy jingle for it

Advertisement

Jarvis thought that one wasn't subtle enough, so he came up with another movie that was a little more subdued. 

HAHAHAHAHA. Yes, very understated. 

Of course, like any great artist, Jarvis's movie titles inspired many imitators, some of them just as hilarious. 

Meep. 

We just KNEW that Holly Briden would have a great one. 

Advertisement

Ho ... Lee ...S***! 

We're probably going to 'the hot place' for laughing at that one. But you're coming with us because you laughed, too.

If that race is in France, won't the rest of the riders just surrender to her? 

Hey, is that appropriate attire for a courtroom? 

More like 'Triumph of the Pill ... ows,' right? (Sorry, we'll see ourselves out.)

Everybody loves waffles! 

Advertisement

Yes, we just spat out our drink all over our keyboard. 

We need a moment to clean up.

Ooh, they got Gandalf (and Magneto). This one is sure to get an Oskar nomination ... Schindler, that is.  

LOL. 'Hermione Gerring.' 

Some of the character names were off-the-charts hilarious. 

YIKES. 

OK, now we're definitely all going to Hell on the express elevator. 

Even Jarvis thought that one might have gone a little too far. 

All that was left was the standing ovation for a masterful thread, both from Jarvis and from everyone else who provided an entry (except maybe that last one). 

Advertisement

And it was the laugh we ALL needed after days of insanity from the left. 

Thank you to Jarvis and all of the other contributors for giving us that. 

And for the reminder that the best way to own the libs is to mock them into oblivion. 

 On that front, these Sydney Sweeney movies might get a spot in the Twitchy Hall of Fame. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and we also love to have some FUN, FUN, FUN while we're doing it. 

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Libs Are Not OK': Eric Swalwell Tries to Defend His Honor After Greg Gutfeld Roasted the Gym Video
Doug P.
White House Amnesia Epidemic: Biden’s Staff Catches the Forgetful Bug
justmindy
Cincinnati’s Business Owners Slam Police Chief’s Social Media Scapegoating as Mobs Threaten Livelihoods
justmindy
Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
justmindy
Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportations
Grateful Calvin
Bulwark's 'Jesus' Sob Story Attempts to Manipulate Christians Into Supporting Illegal Immigration
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'The Libs Are Not OK': Eric Swalwell Tries to Defend His Honor After Greg Gutfeld Roasted the Gym Video Doug P.
Advertisement