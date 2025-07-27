'Experts Lose Again': 'Massive European Union Trade Deal' Being Called 'Major Home Run'
Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans and a Closed Mouth

SO PREDICTABLE: Handful of Leftists Cranks Find 'Nazi Dog Whistles' In Sydney Sweeney Ad Campaign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 27, 2025
meme

Yesterday, we told you about Sydney Sweeney and her wildly successful ad campaign with American Eagle. It was a return to norms and very refreshing because not only is Sweeney attractive, but she's apolitical.

This writer wondered how some on the Left would react to the ads.

And, unsurprisingly, a few Leftist cranks are screaming 'Nazi!'

Sigh.

This is so predictable and tiresome.

She's also a 'comedian' who is about as funny as a case of botulism.

'Nazi dog whistles.'

Dog whistles are meant to be heard only by dogs. Leftists are the only ones seeing 'Nazi dog whistles' in the ads.

Which means Leftists are ... well, we all know what they are.

Anyway, these two clowns are clearly in the minority. The ads earned American Eagle almost half a billion dollars in overnight trading.

That's quite the accomplishment.

Leftists are the ones calling for the global intifada, after all.

They do not.

Pronouns in bio.

Are we surprised?

Nope.

Yup.

Yes it does.

They said 'jeans' or something.

They do not.

And the vast majority of us see it that way.

Which is why the media are going to highlight the few cranks screaming NAZISM to shame American Eagle and Sweeney into pulling the ads.

But this writer has half a billion reasons why they won't.

