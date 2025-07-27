SO PREDICTABLE: Handful of Leftists Cranks Find 'Nazi Dog Whistles' In Sydney Sweeney Ad Campaign

Yesterday, we told you about Sydney Sweeney and her wildly successful ad campaign with American Eagle. It was a return to norms and very refreshing because not only is Sweeney attractive, but she's apolitical.

This writer wondered how some on the Left would react to the ads.

And, unsurprisingly, a few Leftist cranks are screaming 'Nazi!'

ohhhh haha like GENES!! i get it! she has good jeans like she has good GENES! hahahaha like in a nazi way!! totally!!!!! https://t.co/kFsRGL1ilv — (((Ella Yurman))) (@EllaYurman) July 26, 2025

Sigh.

This is so predictable and tiresome.

She's also a 'comedian' who is about as funny as a case of botulism.

Did they mean to include a bunch of Nazi dog whistles in this https://t.co/dpWECqu8DV — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 26, 2025

'Nazi dog whistles.'

Dog whistles are meant to be heard only by dogs. Leftists are the only ones seeing 'Nazi dog whistles' in the ads.

Which means Leftists are ... well, we all know what they are.

Anyway, these two clowns are clearly in the minority. The ads earned American Eagle almost half a billion dollars in overnight trading.

congrats, this is the most mentally ill post i’ve seen in weeks — Mike Solana (@micsolana) July 26, 2025

That's quite the accomplishment.

I'm sorry to break this to you but modern Nazis actually look like this; much closer to leftists than Sydney - pic.twitter.com/fOr9dFzDWY — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 26, 2025

Leftists are the ones calling for the global intifada, after all.

Don’t you ever get tired of yourself? — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) July 27, 2025

They do not.

“She/her”



I am sorry for your profound mental retardation, but there is help. — Dork Ages Arc (@UltraJohnus) July 27, 2025

Pronouns in bio.

Are we surprised?

Nope.

13k likes on a tweet calling a woman doing a jeans ad a nazi. https://t.co/ZyP9wTG4Xm pic.twitter.com/T5zdwZpf2w — khris (@khris409) July 26, 2025

Yup.

The mob celebrated Beyoncé and demonized Sydney, because Sydney is blonde, blue-eyed thin and white. That angers the bitter racial Marxists. https://t.co/yrGzv64qT4 pic.twitter.com/a3DxmbPv30 — Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) July 26, 2025

Yes it does.

Sydney Sweeney: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring.

Often determinig traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.



My jeans are blue."



V.O: "Sydney Sweeney has great [g|j]eans."



I'm just a dumb conservative black woman. What's the nazi dog whistle? pic.twitter.com/fRs4wLqDqB — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 26, 2025

They said 'jeans' or something.

How TF is this ad hinting at NAZISM?!💀 pic.twitter.com/owUSbo6mym — packergirl (@p9cker_girl) July 26, 2025

They do not.

And the vast majority of us see it that way.

Which is why the media are going to highlight the few cranks screaming NAZISM to shame American Eagle and Sweeney into pulling the ads.

But this writer has half a billion reasons why they won't.

