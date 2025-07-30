Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportations

Jet2 Holidays is a British all-inclusive holiday tour company that has been kind of a viral sensation on social media recently for their commercials, which feature the happy jingle 'Hold My Hand' by English singer Jess Glynne. The song provides the backdrop for images of families going on idyllic, blissful vacations at a low price.

If you haven't seen the commercials, here is one, accompanied by Jet2's slogan 'Nothing beats a Jet2holiday':

The internet being what it is and filled with trolls, the song and the slogan have been used for people showing funny vacation fails (or pretty much any fail), like these:

nothing beats a jet2 holiday pic.twitter.com/l4wSuCwb6k — R 💋 (@goodluckbabe28) July 20, 2025

Nothing beats a jet2 holiday pic.twitter.com/Tz3c1dbGDb — Relatable Memes (@relatablememe9) July 21, 2025

Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday pic.twitter.com/Mf3BES620Z — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) July 21, 2025

And this was one of our favorites, thanks to AI:

Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday!



Made with @ideogram_ai's new single image character reference.



Videos: Google Flow

Upscaled with Topaz @topazlabs Astra (Precise/Quality)



Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/LIO0vL1If5 — Alex Patrascu (@maxescu) July 30, 2025

LOL. How do we book that vacation? That looks like fun!

Well, whoever runs the X account of The White House noticed how popular the song and the slogan had become on social media, and decided to make their own 'Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday' commercial.

The result was comedy gold ... but maybe not so much for illegal criminals getting deported. Watch:

When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶



Nothing beats it! pic.twitter.com/hlLapr9QsE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Enjoy your holiday, illegals! By the way, it's a one-way trip and you can't come back.

Of course, you know what was going to happen when they posted this (and so did The White House).

The left absolutely LOST THEIR MINDS with rage.

The fact that this is the real White House handle is a f***ing atrocity. I don’t care where you stand on the topic, these deportations are ruining a lot of lives and harming a lot of good, decent people who just want to try and make a better life. This s*** isn’t funny at all. https://t.co/BMg9nKRrum — KB (@kboj02) July 30, 2025

Actually, it's very funny. But now that it has made you throw a little tantrum, it is effing HILARIOUS.

Guya we need to do something about the government basically ruining every meme possible https://t.co/kQZjvozwRq — matt (@_masterofwolves) July 30, 2025

They didn't 'ruin' it. They elevated it to Hall of Fame status, especially since you are crying about it.

This is horrible. This country is horrible. — Christopher (@unfilteredpoli) July 29, 2025

Well, you know you don't have to stay. There's no lock on the exit door. We can have Tom Homan and ICE book you a Jet2 holiday as well, if you'd like.

May the levity you make out of the suffering you inflict haunt your souls for eternity https://t.co/JRBr05upYK — Zachary Ibarra (@zachary_ibarra) July 30, 2025

Oh, calm down, drama queen. (No one will be surprised to learn that Zachary uses 'preferred pronouns' in his bio.)

And a mf will still look me in my face and say they voted for the right person https://t.co/DYyr0gJmTq — Javier Carlos (@EastyAssX) July 30, 2025

We voted for EXACTLY this. Try to keep up.

This is shameful. Enforce the law, don’t flaunt misery in our faces like it is some accomplishment. Have some respect and human decency ffs. — Jake (@iPsychWizard) July 29, 2025

Decency is saving this country from the destruction that Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas inflicted on us. And respect is returning America to Americans.

Cope and seethe about it.

But despite all of the leftists weeping that we have a government now that enforces our laws (and has a healthy sense of humor about it), conservatives were loving all of the winning.

Whoever runs the White House social media account needs a raise. 😂 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 30, 2025

Is it Barron? It's Barron, isn't it?

That would be perfect.

Maybe it's Abigail, the Deputy White House Press Secretary.

We're sure Karoline Leavitt would approve.

The White House just posted this ☠️ 🤣



Sound up 🔊pic.twitter.com/yN9BPTSN2x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2025

The best White House in history 🤣😂

Our White House is way better than your White House!! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/gLJ0ELKE0g — Brooke Gossett (@luvgod) July 29, 2025

It's not even close.

Tom Homan told no lies. Families can be deported together. 10,000 per day, ramp it up now. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) July 29, 2025

The left hates splitting up families, right? Well, good news! They can all go together.

@ChrisVanHollen look how much the USA is saving. It’s just enough to primary your butt. https://t.co/XjEagcB4EE — KO Naples (@KONaples) July 29, 2025

Maybe Van Hollen can sign up as a flight attendant so he can serve margaritas to all of the illegals going away forever.

I voted for this. https://t.co/toKQoGwita — MAGA Daddy (@plramirez) July 30, 2025

We absolutely voted for this.

But if we had known that they were not only going to do it, but hilariously troll the left about it, we would have voted for it twice.

The level of troll is amazing — Harshman Hills (@HarshmanHills) July 29, 2025

Should this be the intro to the official app? 😆 — Bruh What? (@Bruhh_Whaat) July 29, 2025

Now THAT would truly be master-level trolling. LOL.

The WHITE HOUSE page rules! — 🌷Sensible Southerner🌷 (@Rriittzziiee) July 30, 2025

I wanna see this 24/7 pic.twitter.com/dlgBhweTcQ — MagnumDawg (@MagnumDawg51) July 30, 2025

And X even had a great idea for the next epically funny troll from The White House account:

HA! Make it happen!

The left can cry and scream all they want. (And we can't wait until Democrats in Congress see this. Cory Booker is likely to throw another conniption on the floor of the Senate.)

Deportations are not going to stop. Not even slow down. If anything, now that ICE is fully funded thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, they will only speed up.

But if illegals don't want to be featured in a Jet2 Holidays commercial, they can always self-deport.

And anyone on the left who wants to cry about it is welcome to join them.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

