Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportations

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 30, 2025
AngieArtist

Jet2 Holidays is a British all-inclusive holiday tour company that has been kind of a viral sensation on social media recently for their commercials, which feature the happy jingle 'Hold My Hand' by English singer Jess Glynne. The song provides the backdrop for images of families going on idyllic, blissful vacations at a low price. 

If you haven't seen the commercials, here is one, accompanied by Jet2's slogan 'Nothing beats a Jet2holiday': 

The internet being what it is and filled with trolls, the song and the slogan have been used for people showing funny vacation fails (or pretty much any fail), like these: 

And this was one of our favorites, thanks to AI: 

LOL. How do we book that vacation? That looks like fun! 

Well, whoever runs the X account of The White House noticed how popular the song and the slogan had become on social media, and decided to make their own 'Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday' commercial. 

The result was comedy gold ... but maybe not so much for illegal criminals getting deported. Watch:

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 

Enjoy your holiday, illegals! By the way, it's a one-way trip and you can't come back. 

Of course, you know what was going to happen when they posted this (and so did The White House). 

The left absolutely LOST THEIR MINDS with rage. 

Actually, it's very funny. But now that it has made you throw a little tantrum, it is effing HILARIOUS. 

They didn't 'ruin' it. They elevated it to Hall of Fame status, especially since you are crying about it. 

Well, you know you don't have to stay. There's no lock on the exit door. We can have Tom Homan and ICE book you a Jet2 holiday as well, if you'd like. 

Oh, calm down, drama queen. (No one will be surprised to learn that Zachary uses 'preferred pronouns' in his bio.)

We voted for EXACTLY this. Try to keep up. 

Decency is saving this country from the destruction that Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas inflicted on us. And respect is returning America to Americans.

Cope and seethe about it. 

But despite all of the leftists weeping that we have a government now that enforces our laws (and has a healthy sense of humor about it), conservatives were loving all of the winning. 

Is it Barron? It's Barron, isn't it? 

That would be perfect. 

Maybe it's Abigail, the Deputy White House Press Secretary. 

We're sure Karoline Leavitt would approve.

It's not even close. 

The left hates splitting up families, right? Well, good news! They can all go together. 

Maybe Van Hollen can sign up as a flight attendant so he can serve margaritas to all of the illegals going away forever. 

We absolutely voted for this.

But if we had known that they were not only going to do it, but hilariously troll the left about it, we would have voted for it twice. 

Now THAT would truly be master-level trolling. LOL. 

And X even had a great idea for the next epically funny troll from The White House account: 

HA! Make it happen!

The left can cry and scream all they want. (And we can't wait until Democrats in Congress see this. Cory Booker is likely to throw another conniption on the floor of the Senate.)

Deportations are not going to stop. Not even slow down. If anything, now that ICE is fully funded thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, they will only speed up.

But if illegals don't want to be featured in a Jet2 Holidays commercial, they can always self-deport. 

And anyone on the left who wants to cry about it is welcome to join them. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Scott Jennings Lists the 80/20 Hills Dems Are Dying On and How That Erodes Trust on Other Issues
Warren Squire
Something to 'Crow' About: Dem Chuck Schumer Claims Almost 170 Million Americans Don’t Have IDs to Vote
Warren Squire
Typical Liberal Woman Absolutely Loses It Because Gaza Has No Food
Brett T.
Political Purge: Seth Meyers Views His Late-Night TV Talk Show as Cathartic Not Comedic
Warren Squire
Inland Tsunami Warning? National Weather Service Gives All Clear to North Dakota - No Wave Worries
Warren Squire

