Sen. Cory Booker Having Another Tantrum on the Senate Floor About Everything

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 29, 2025
Isn't it enough that they're publishing Sen. Cory Booker's 25-hour filibuster against nothing in book form? The guy's definitely running in 2028 … he's taking every chance he can get to get in front of the cameras and do his "Spartacus" routine. Just look how angry he is! On Tuesday, he went off on another rant. Within the first 30 seconds, he repeats the myth that businesses are taking late-night TV hosts off the air because they "dare to insult a president." Let's be serious: residuals from "The Big Bang Theory" have been subsidizing Stephen Colbert, keeping "The Late Show" on the air despite it costing $100 million to produce and losing $40 million a year.

The post continues:

… MY INTEGRITY. DON'T QUESTION MY MOTIVES...DEAR GOD, you want to COME AT ME, you're gonna have to take it up with me."

He said the Dems today are saying, "today, let's look the other way [from Trump's actions]. That is COMPLICITY with an AUTHORITARIAN LEADER. It's time for Democrats to have a BACKBONE. It's time for us to DRAW LINES."

"The Democratic Party needs a wake-up call."

*ALL of this was sparked by a dispute between Booker and other Dems in the chamber on a bill related to policing. Booker said he wanted to protect blue states.

Absolutely. He's acting, poorly.

We think he's really jealous that no matter what he does, Rep. Jasmine Crockett remains the face of the Democratic Party in 2025 and not him, no matter how long he rants and raves.

***

