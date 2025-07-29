Sen. Cory Booker Having Another Tantrum on the Senate Floor About Everything

Isn't it enough that they're publishing Sen. Cory Booker's 25-hour filibuster against nothing in book form? The guy's definitely running in 2028 … he's taking every chance he can get to get in front of the cameras and do his "Spartacus" routine. Just look how angry he is! On Tuesday, he went off on another rant. Within the first 30 seconds, he repeats the myth that businesses are taking late-night TV hosts off the air because they "dare to insult a president." Let's be serious: residuals from "The Big Bang Theory" have been subsidizing Stephen Colbert, keeping "The Late Show" on the air despite it costing $100 million to produce and losing $40 million a year.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! Democrats in private are reportedly FURIOUS with Sen. Cory Booker, per Punchbowl, because he is currently going HAYWIRE on the Senate floor, calling his own party WEAK and saying they might "DESERVE TO LOSE."



THIS IS THE BEST THING EVER!



"DON'T QUESTION MY… pic.twitter.com/ILBJ5secaW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 29, 2025

The post continues:

… MY INTEGRITY. DON'T QUESTION MY MOTIVES...DEAR GOD, you want to COME AT ME, you're gonna have to take it up with me." He said the Dems today are saying, "today, let's look the other way [from Trump's actions]. That is COMPLICITY with an AUTHORITARIAN LEADER. It's time for Democrats to have a BACKBONE. It's time for us to DRAW LINES." "The Democratic Party needs a wake-up call." *ALL of this was sparked by a dispute between Booker and other Dems in the chamber on a bill related to policing. Booker said he wanted to protect blue states.

Cory Booker is having a complete MELTDOWN right now. pic.twitter.com/jARQ85nCXk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2025

This is what losing sounds like. — BeNotAfraid (@B_Wiggins52) July 29, 2025

I love to see this happening. 😂😂😂💯 — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) July 29, 2025

This is what happens when you champion someone for ranting. He will never stop. — Calm Down Jen (@calmdownjen) July 29, 2025

This is all theatrical. — Leandro Carvalho (@lecarva1) July 29, 2025

Absolutely. He's acting, poorly.

Theater is Temu Obama’s favorite class — Habitual Line Stepper ⚔️ (@jaysinjailagain) July 29, 2025

it’s not a party anymore.



It’s an intervention. — Boardroom Patriot (@nwmsound) July 29, 2025

I see Cory brought his ANGRY EYES today. 😡😡😡 — SRS (@winesmithing) July 29, 2025

We think he's really jealous that no matter what he does, Rep. Jasmine Crockett remains the face of the Democratic Party in 2025 and not him, no matter how long he rants and raves.

