'The Libs Are Not OK': Eric Swalwell Tries to Defend His Honor After Greg Gutfeld Roasted the Gym Video

As you know, the Democrats have a big problem with young male voters turning to the Republican party. Instead of being honest with themselves as to why that might be, the Dems are just doubling and tripling down on the crazy.

But Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell recently took a swipe at Republicans while trying to shore up some man cred for his party by "pumping iron at the gym":

🚨SEE IT! In a bid to gain more support from men, Congressman Eric Swalwell has posted a video of him bench pressing at the gym.



"I should be at work. Instead, I'm pumping iron at the gym."



This is their latest effort in gaining new male voters.pic.twitter.com/R0wpvKdKNp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 27, 2025

How relatable!

Swalwell's videos like that were widely mocked, and on Fox News Greg Gutfeld was among those roasting the congressman from California:

Swalwell must have seen that and is trying to defend his honor. Also does anybody believe he's never heard of Gutfeld?

Here’s a deal for @Gutfeldfox. (Never heard of him til he spent 8 mins criticizing what I bench press)🤔



*The deal: if tough guy benches more than me for 10 reps I’ll leave Congress. If not, he leaves Fox News. I’ll give Greg 48 hrs to accept, then I’m calling him GUTLESSfeld 🤝 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 30, 2025

Just when we thought it was impossible to cringe even harder than before.

Swalwell lying and saying he's never heard of Gutfeld is probably my favorite part of this hot mess of a post. What a dumb thing to lie about- but I mean, it's Swalwell. https://t.co/xtOeYXWv3d — Brittany (@bccover) July 30, 2025

There is nothing Swalwell (or many of his Dem colleagues for that matter) won't lie about.

This is dumb. Rep. Swalwell never heard of Greg Gutfeld? He's challenging him to bench presses?



Could we stop the stupidity for five minutes and focus on the nation instead of clicks? https://t.co/yXRIVlKa8N — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) July 30, 2025

this is cringe.. even for you — Brandon (@Trash_Man84) July 30, 2025

Swalwell must be going for the cringe record. The bar is high but he's close to clearing it.

One thing is for sure:

The libs are not ok — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 30, 2025

Fact check: TRUE.