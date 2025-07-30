Bulwark's 'Jesus' Sob Story Attempts to Manipulate Christians Into Supporting Illegal Immi...
'The Libs Are Not OK': Eric Swalwell Tries to Defend His Honor After Greg Gutfeld Roasted the Gym Video

Doug P. | 12:14 PM on July 30, 2025
Meme

As you know, the Democrats have a big problem with young male voters turning to the Republican party. Instead of being honest with themselves as to why that might be, the Dems are just doubling and tripling down on the crazy. 

But Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell recently took a swipe at Republicans while trying to shore up some man cred for his party by "pumping iron at the gym":

How relatable!

Swalwell's videos like that were widely mocked, and on Fox News Greg Gutfeld was among those roasting the congressman from California: 


Swalwell must have seen that and is trying to defend his honor. Also does anybody believe he's never heard of Gutfeld? 

Just when we thought it was impossible to cringe even harder than before. 

There is nothing Swalwell (or many of his Dem colleagues for that matter) won't lie about. 

Swalwell must be going for the cringe record. The bar is high but he's close to clearing it. 

One thing is for sure: 

Fact check: TRUE

