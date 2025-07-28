Weight a Minute! Democrats Put Dumbbell Eric Swalwell in a Gym for Feeble Attempt to Reach Male Voters

Democrats keep trying to draw men into their party. To this end, they’ve enlisted always-angry theater kid Eric Swalwell as their male whisperer. Normal guys like the gym, right? Of course, his latest sad outreach video has failed miserably.

See if you can spot the dumbbell in this video? (WATCH)

🚨SEE IT! In a bid to gain more support from men, Congressman Eric Swalwell has posted a video of him bench pressing at the gym.



"I should be at work. Instead, I'm pumping iron at the gym."



This is their latest effort in gaining new male voters.pic.twitter.com/R0wpvKdKNp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 27, 2025

Men: "We just want to ask reasonable questions and not be called racists, sexists, bigots..."



Democrats: "WAIT, DID YOU SAY YOU WANTED TO SEE A VIDEO OF ERIC SWALWELL BENCHING NO WEIGHT FROM 20 FEET?????!!!!!!!" — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 27, 2025

This stuff is always performative and lacking in genuine substance.

Commenters immediately noticed Swalwell wasn’t bench pressing very much, which only highlighted how staged the video was.

He is freely talking while benching… either his weights are fake or he needs to significantly up the weight. 😂 — Concerned for Colorado (@concernedforco) July 27, 2025

If you can talk while benching, you’re not benching enough. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) July 27, 2025

Home slice is bucking 135. I’d be embarrassed to post that and I’m an old man. — Tim (@NASA_Tim) July 27, 2025

….. but he’s only benching 135. My wife can do that — Danie (@Marijuallamas) July 27, 2025

I lifted 135 lbs when I was 15. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) July 27, 2025

Exactly! That should be a warm-up to a warm-up. Put some weight on there Eric. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) July 27, 2025

They probably had to shoot multiple takes of video. The recorders didn’t want him to get winded.

Some posters question if he was even lifting the weights himself.

Notice you never see the ends of the bar?



Whaddya bet two guys are offscreen lifting it for him?



With barely any weight on it!!!! — Kevin Meredith (@KevinMeredith) July 27, 2025

My thoughts exactly!!! — 🇺🇸 One Nation 🇺🇸 (@ThinkingTramp) July 27, 2025

This wouldn’t surprise us one bit.

Posters say Democrats think they can reach men by mimicking their actions and hobbies, when it’s really about ideals, policies, and beliefs - stuff that can't be easily faked.

I don’t think they understand that the draw to conservatism from men doesn’t come from people doing traditionally manly things, it comes from the ideas themselves being sensible and living in the world of reality which is how male brains generally are geared. — Dimer❄️🇺🇸 (@EliteDimerMVP) July 27, 2025

They do not understand that. He could bench twice that weight and chug ten beers but if he's shouting to let boys in girls sports and defending open borders none of that matters. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) July 27, 2025

Yeah being a whiny victim doesn’t change just because you bench 325 😂 — Dimer❄️🇺🇸 (@EliteDimerMVP) July 27, 2025

"Oh look! It's Eric Swalwell lifting weights. I'm going to vote Democrat now!"



-said no man, ever — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) July 27, 2025

Thank you for making me laugh! 😂 — Donna Nayman (@DonnaNayman) July 27, 2025

Zero new male voters. Lost some female voters



More of this — Haakon (@rimcrater) July 27, 2025

No steps forward, several steps back! Great job, Democrats! We wonder what Swalwell’s got for us next.

