Weight a Minute! Democrats Put Dumbbell Eric Swalwell in a Gym for Feeble Attempt to Reach Male Voters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 AM on July 28, 2025

Democrats keep trying to draw men into their party. To this end, they’ve enlisted always-angry theater kid Eric Swalwell as their male whisperer. Normal guys like the gym, right? Of course, his latest sad outreach video has failed miserably.

See if you can spot the dumbbell in this video? (WATCH)

This stuff is always performative and lacking in genuine substance.

Commenters immediately noticed Swalwell wasn’t bench pressing very much, which only highlighted how staged the video was.

They probably had to shoot multiple takes of video. The recorders didn’t want him to get winded.

Some posters question if he was even lifting the weights himself.

This wouldn’t surprise us one bit.

Posters say Democrats think they can reach men by mimicking their actions and hobbies, when it’s really about ideals, policies, and beliefs - stuff that can't be easily faked.

No steps forward, several steps back! Great job, Democrats! We wonder what Swalwell’s got for us next.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL

