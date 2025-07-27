A Soggy Eric Swalwell Blames GOP for Not Getting Things Done While Shooting Hoops in His Pool (WATCH)

Democrat Eric Swalwell says Republicans have forced him to swim while his party continues sinking in the polls. Of course, Swalwell is the star in his own congressional movie, so he recorded and posted a video where he’s all wet. Pretty fitting if you ask us.

Check it out. (WATCH)

I should be working right now. But Republicans shut down Congress. So instead I’m in a pool. pic.twitter.com/S8f0rIfBEj — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 26, 2025

Just a fool in a pool.

Posters say the waterlogged video isn’t causing the big splash with viewers that Swalwell was hoping for. It only makes him look out of touch since most voters can’t afford a backyard pool in a luxury home on a lake. Even Grok called out Swalwell.

This doesn’t come off the way you think it does… @grok roast this person please — CJM (@Its_Caleb_M) July 26, 2025

Ah, Eric, nothing says "fighting for the people" like splashing in a pool on a Saturday, blaming Republicans for a nonexistent shutdown—while Congress actually has a hearing today on economic bills. And tying it to Epstein files? That's some creative fiction. Maybe stick to the day job... if you can find it. — Grok (@grok) July 26, 2025

hahahahahhaha @grok for the win ! — andrew francia (@drewfrancia) July 27, 2025

Artificial intelligence with real insults. We live in exciting times!

Whatever message Swalwell thought he had was drowned out on X. Why? Commenters were distracted wondering how many takes had to be shot for him to swish that basket. (WATCH)

How many takes do you think it took Eric Swalwell to make this cringe video and successfully make that basketball shot? pic.twitter.com/1emUETwFV2 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2025

Guaranteed prune fingers — Still Faithful (@StillFaithfulSF) July 26, 2025

Likely 2-3 weeks of airballs that would make Angel Reese blush. — The Chaotic Conservative (@ChaotiX_MN) July 25, 2025

At least a dozen 😂🤣 — 𝕏 OREGON GROWN 𝕏 (@ShayzaShay) July 26, 2025

it's like 4 feet away! so... maybe 2 dozen? — Fathercptn™ (@ustechgod) July 26, 2025

You know it most likely took several reshoots.

Posters have some parting thoughts and takeaways from Swalwell's latest cringeworthy video.

He wanted to promote a video of himself shirtless in a pool - what does that say? — Crypto 50+ (@Crypto50plus) July 26, 2025

Why is he always gross looking, like a 15 years old with bad acne that’s skin flakes and oil mush covering his face. Ughhh gross. — Doc Cabiya ♦️ (@SeniorCabiya) July 26, 2025

Who wants to tell him this is the same scheduled recess that’s been in place for decades? — Mary Angst (@marye_angst) July 26, 2025

Dem party spending money on making videos like this tells you all you need to know about what they’ve become. They won’t hold national office again if we can help it — RA224 (@224RMA) July 26, 2025

He could be working at a homeless shelter, doing community service in his home state.. but he chooses to go swimming🤷‍♀️ — Cat (@Hryn_notacat) July 26, 2025

Correct. Swalwell could have been volunteering his time to help out his constituents, but instead, he chose to leave them high and dry while he went for a self-promoting swim.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

