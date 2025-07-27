‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’ Pennsylvania Democrat Blames You-Know-Who for Her Party’s Dismal Po...
Eric Holder Bristles at the Idea of a U.S. President Using the Government...
Strategist Juanita Tolliver: Democrats Should Go All In on Zohran Mamdani to Improve...
They're Just NOT That Into You, Stephen! Lefties Held a Pro-Colbert Rally In...
VIP
Yes, Leftists: Gender Is Biological
Cambridge University Awards 'Political Activist' Angela Davis Honorary Doctorate
Law En-FARCE-ment: Judge Lets Man Arrested AGAIN for Multiple Sex Crimes Walk With...
CORRUPT to the Core: Eye-Opening Thread Alleges Gavin Newsom Laundered FireAid Money
New Wall Street Journal Poll Shows that Democrats Suck at Pretty Much Everything
They Just DON'T GET IT: Karen Bass Vows to Keep Resisting Trump Administration...
Scratch a Leftist, Find a Fascist! Podcaster Says U.S. Will Survive If MAGA...
Sean Davis Identifies 'the Single Dumbest Article' He Has 'Ever Read'
VIP
Jay Leno Gets It: Stephen Colbert and Late Night Died Because of Blatantly...
That's a HARD NO From Us! Randi Weingarten Announces Curriculum Partnership With the...

A Soggy Eric Swalwell Blames GOP for Not Getting Things Done While Shooting Hoops in His Pool (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on July 27, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrat Eric Swalwell says Republicans have forced him to swim while his party continues sinking in the polls. Of course, Swalwell is the star in his own congressional movie, so he recorded and posted a video where he’s all wet. Pretty fitting if you ask us.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Just a fool in a pool.

Posters say the waterlogged video isn’t causing the big splash with viewers that Swalwell was hoping for. It only makes him look out of touch since most voters can’t afford a backyard pool in a luxury home on a lake. Even Grok called out Swalwell.

Ah, Eric, nothing says "fighting for the people" like splashing in a pool on a Saturday, blaming Republicans for a nonexistent shutdown—while Congress actually has a hearing today on economic bills. And tying it to Epstein files? That's some creative fiction. Maybe stick to the day job... if you can find it.

— Grok (@grok) July 26, 2025

Artificial intelligence with real insults. We live in exciting times!

Whatever message Swalwell thought he had was drowned out on X. Why? Commenters were distracted wondering how many takes had to be shot for him to swish that basket. (WATCH)

Recommended

They're Just NOT That Into You, Stephen! Lefties Held a Pro-Colbert Rally In NYC and NO ONE Showed Up
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

You know it most likely took several reshoots.

Posters have some parting thoughts and takeaways from Swalwell's latest cringeworthy video.

Correct. Swalwell could have been volunteering his time to help out his constituents, but instead, he chose to leave them high and dry while he went for a self-promoting swim.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They're Just NOT That Into You, Stephen! Lefties Held a Pro-Colbert Rally In NYC and NO ONE Showed Up
Amy Curtis
‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’ Pennsylvania Democrat Blames You-Know-Who for Her Party’s Dismal Polling Numbers
Warren Squire
CORRUPT to the Core: Eye-Opening Thread Alleges Gavin Newsom Laundered FireAid Money
Amy Curtis
Eric Holder Bristles at the Idea of a U.S. President Using the Government to Attack Political Opponents
Warren Squire
Strategist Juanita Tolliver: Democrats Should Go All In on Zohran Mamdani to Improve Party’s Favorability
Warren Squire
CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They're Just NOT That Into You, Stephen! Lefties Held a Pro-Colbert Rally In NYC and NO ONE Showed Up Amy Curtis
Advertisement