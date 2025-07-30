CNBC Hosts Mercilessly Mock Elizabeth Warren and Dems' Economic Fearmongering vs. Reality

Ever since Donald Trump took office in January and started talking about his economic plans, the Democrats have been predicting -- actually rooting for -- economic disaster and have been fearmongering ever since.

Senator Elizabeth Warren was warning of massive job losses, disappearing savings and retirement funds, lost homes and so much more:

Two days ago. Elizabeth Warren on Trump's tariffs: Dumbest trade war in history. Millions of Americans will lose their jobs, savings, and homes. Will cause a recession that may take years to recover from.



Useless Liz strikes again. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/IfUR9Iq2NV — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 9, 2025

Other Democrats, like Chuck Schumer, are simply responding to the positive economic news that's been taking place ever since by pretending it isn't happening. Denial is the new strategy on the Left.

On CNBC, Democrats like Sen. Warren got roasted for all their doom and gloom predictions that aren't coming to fruition. Watch:

🚨 LMAO! CNBC is currently MOCKING the CRAP out of Democrats and Elizabeth Warren after the latest inflation and strong GDP report.



"The left, the people who don't like the president, don't want things to work. Senator Elizabeth Warren will come on and say, 'Inflation is OUT OF… pic.twitter.com/hz79jZZ9m7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2025

Here's the entire post from @EricLDaugh if you can't see it all above:

CNBC is currently MOCKING the CRAP out of Democrats and Elizabeth Warren after the latest inflation and strong GDP report. "The left, the people who don't like the president, don't want things to work. Senator Elizabeth Warren will come on and say, 'Inflation is OUT OF CONTROL, and the economy is getting k*lled by these tariffs!" "REALLY, we haven't seen inflation go back up...NONE of these horrible things have happened, but they still talk like it's happening, it's amazing!" RICK SANTELLI: "The Democrats [really] don't want to see the current administration have some success, but there's NO doubt that this is some success." They have become a laughing stock.

Good economic news makes these Democrats furious, and that should tell everybody all they need to know.

So true. They hate America winning because it’s under Trump. — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) July 30, 2025

They deserve to be ridiculed. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2025

They can't be mocked too much.

I’ve never seen a group of people root against America as much as the current Democratic Party



They revel in any failure and spite any accomplishment



America Last Party https://t.co/J1ZRxM8uRA — bigA (@BigAWins) July 30, 2025

Remember when Biden took office, said "the days of Trump's America First policies are over," and the Democrats cheered? They couldn't have made their "priorities" more clear. May they never regain power.

*****

