CNBC Hosts Mercilessly Mock Elizabeth Warren and Dems' Economic Fearmongering vs. Reality

VIP
Doug P. | 2:22 PM on July 30, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ever since Donald Trump took office in January and started talking about his economic plans, the Democrats have been predicting -- actually rooting for -- economic disaster and have been fearmongering ever since. 

Senator Elizabeth Warren was warning of massive job losses, disappearing savings and retirement funds, lost homes and so much more:

Other Democrats, like Chuck Schumer, are simply responding to the positive economic news that's been taking place ever since by pretending it isn't happening. Denial is the new strategy on the Left. 

On CNBC, Democrats like Sen. Warren got roasted for all their doom and gloom predictions that aren't coming to fruition. Watch: 

Here's the entire post from @EricLDaugh if you can't see it all above: 

CNBC is currently MOCKING the CRAP out of Democrats and Elizabeth Warren after the latest inflation and strong GDP report. 

"The left, the people who don't like the president, don't want things to work. Senator Elizabeth Warren will come on and say, 'Inflation is OUT OF CONTROL, and the economy is getting k*lled by these tariffs!" 

"REALLY, we haven't seen inflation go back up...NONE of these horrible things have happened, but they still talk like it's happening, it's amazing!" 

RICK SANTELLI: "The Democrats [really] don't want to see the current administration have some success, but there's NO doubt that this is some success." 

They have become a laughing stock.

Good economic news makes these Democrats furious, and that should tell everybody all they need to know. 

They can't be mocked too much. 

Remember when Biden took office, said "the days of Trump's America First policies are over," and the Democrats cheered? They couldn't have made their "priorities" more clear. May they never regain power. 

*****

