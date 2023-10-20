What Days DON'T They Get? James Woods Posts an Insane Calendar of Woke

Welcome to the United States of Woke. Where insane genre ideology must not only be tolerated but celebrated. Every day.



Think that is an exaggeration? Think again.



On Oct. 19, Twitchy favorite James Woods posted a full calendar of all of the gender cult celebrations that happen throughout the year and it is mind-boggling.

Advertisement

Be sure to update your calendar. pic.twitter.com/ZiMc0qISY6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2023

Wow. We all know this is happening, but to see it all listed like that in a full calendar is pretty scary nonetheless.

If you expand on the complete image, the celebrations begin with 'Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week' in February (yeah, we have no idea what that even is either) and do not end until 'Transgender Day of Remembrance' at the end of November. The alphabet mafia really needs to get to work on filling in some days in December and January.

Some of our favorites here include:

Transgender Visibility Day (umm, when are they not visible?)

visible?) Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness Day (we really don't want to know what you do with your cooking appliances)

Genderfluid Visibility Week (unless this involves a lava lamp of some sort, no thanks; lava lamps are cool)

Trans Parent Day (yes, of course; let's celebrate the leftist parents with Munchausen By Proxy Syndrome)

Twitter had plenty to say about the calendar too.

WTF is a Lesbian Visibility Day and how is it different from an International Lesbian Day? 🤔



Oh never mind… don’t really care — Cheryl MAGA Trump2024 🧡🇺🇸 (@cheryleliz) October 19, 2023

ERMAGERD MERGINALIZED



LMFAO+ — Katy Savage (@AbsoluteKaty) October 20, 2023

It's funny. We always keep hearing about how LGBTQ2IA2+ is in danger of 'genocide.' They sure do get a lot of days for a group that is so oppressed, don't they?

It seems clear that 'being left alone' is the last thing they are interested in.

The world has wobbled off its axis. I think CERN did it. — Therealsusanturner (@sturnertn) October 19, 2023

Freaking CERN.

That meme never gets old. Mainly because it is true.

Doesn't this look like the Catholic Church's calendar of feast days. Because they're trying to create a secular religion complete with holy days, rites of passage, sacraments, etc. https://t.co/V0OsULQl42 — Trad Nick (@Mazula05) October 19, 2023

That is a smart tweet. The difference is that the Catholic Church only asks Catholics to celebrate their fest days. The Church of Woke demands that everyone celebrate them.

Advertisement

That pretty much sums it up. But we'll save our favorite reaction for last ...

Lawdhammercy. These woke mutants managed to cancel the Mayans🤦🏽‍♀️ — It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) October 19, 2023

HA. And, with that, we're dead. Those poor Mayans. All that work for nothing.





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!