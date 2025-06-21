Climb a Stepladder and Get Over Yourself: The Bulwark Wonders If We Are In Anne Frank Territory

Dodgers to Donate $1 Million to Families Affected by ICE Raids
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on June 21, 2025
Twitchy

The perpetual drama queens at The Bulwark have never met a ridiculous hyperbole that they wouldn't wholeheartedly embrace. From crying about government workers not being forced to include 'preferred pronouns' in email signatures anymore to declaring that a person must be completely soulless to call Rep. Tim 'Sarah' McBride a male (which is what he is), the publication never misses an opportunity to go apoplectically hysterical at the drop of a hat. 

And who can be surprised, considering their rogues' gallery of contributors? Sam Stein, Tim Miller, Nina Jankowicz, Sarah Longwell, Charlie Sykes, and, of course, Bill Kristol. The roster reads like a Hystrionics Hall of Fame. 

The problem with this, of course (other than none of what they write being true), is that it leads to a never-ending game of pearl-clutching one-upsmanship, with each subsequent writer needing to outdo the last in manufactured outrage and false comparisons. 

 Today's entry is from Jonathan Last, who took this game to an entirely new level when he pondered the question of whether we are living in Anne Frank times, simply because our federal government is finally enforcing immigration law. 

Our favorite part of Last's masturbatory fever dream is how he tires to present it like he was really wrestling with this question, when everyone knows he was just dying to pretend that illegal gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia is just like young Anne Frank hiding out from the Nazis.

I got an email from a buddy this morning that brought me up short. I want to share it with you:

Are you absolutely sure that as Christians this isn’t the time to hide Anne Frank? Shouldn’t I be willing to help migrants avoid deportation/detention at whatever legal perils await me? If not now then when . . . when it gets twice as bad or three times as bad or ten times as bad?Sorry if this sounds weird, but everyone likes to think that given the opportunity they would be Mississippi freedom riders or on the bridge at Selma. Well what if it’s that time for me?

My knee-jerk reaction was, No. We’re not anywhere near Anne Frank territory.

But then I started thinking through the logistics of Trump’s deportations.

Maybe the most unbelievable part of this fake anecdote is that Last has a buddy. 

He then proceeds to make up imaginary scenarios where families are ripped apart with no explanation or justification by anonymous men in black. Suffice it to say that despite his initial, fake, 'No way,' Last does indeed believe that every illegal is just like Frank and that if you're a 'true American,' you will hide them from ICE. 

It's all just so insufferable. 

Being an editor at The Bulwark must be the easiest job this side of being a press secretary for a Democrat politician. 

All you have to do is close your eyes and let the publication's troupe of Karens write whatever they want, no matter how deplorable. 

It's not just beyond disrespectful, it is unbelievably lazy. 

We're also curious why The Bulwark didn't have anything to say about the millions of illegals that Obama deported, or why they don't compare arresting illegals to, say, FDR's internment of Japanese-American citizens. 

Just kidding. We're not curious. 

We know exactly why they don't write those articles. 

This last post is on point, actually. The people at The Bulwark are not stupid, despite all of the evidence to the contrary. They KNOW this type of overblown hysteria will not sell with any reasonable person. 

So, they must be doing it as some form of self-indulgent therapy session.

Except that the patients are only getting sicker.  

The problem is that they ALL need psychological help. That's why none of them see how deranged Last is. 

It's even more insulting when we consider who ICE is actually arresting right now. It is not innocent pre-teen girls like Frank, and it is not elderly grandmothers like the ones arrested after January 6. 

ICE is removing the worst of the worst, and The Bulwark can't deal with that.

LOL. 

 See? Just like poor, little 13-year-old Frank. 

We cannot imagine the low self-esteem and complete lack of self-awareness a person must possess in order to write at The Bulwark. 

Stupidity and overblown hysteria is so on-brand, those words should be on The Bulwark's masthead. 

Yes. Exactly this. 

Let's turn Jonathan Last's silly hypothetical right back on him with a little thought experiment of our own: 

 Maybe The Bulwark is not in straitjacket and padded room territory. But also: Maybe the hour is later than we think.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS THE BULWARK

