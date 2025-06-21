Climb a Stepladder and Get Over Yourself: The Bulwark Wonders If We Are In Anne Frank Territory

The perpetual drama queens at The Bulwark have never met a ridiculous hyperbole that they wouldn't wholeheartedly embrace. From crying about government workers not being forced to include 'preferred pronouns' in email signatures anymore to declaring that a person must be completely soulless to call Rep. Tim 'Sarah' McBride a male (which is what he is), the publication never misses an opportunity to go apoplectically hysterical at the drop of a hat.

Advertisement

And who can be surprised, considering their rogues' gallery of contributors? Sam Stein, Tim Miller, Nina Jankowicz, Sarah Longwell, Charlie Sykes, and, of course, Bill Kristol. The roster reads like a Hystrionics Hall of Fame.

The problem with this, of course (other than none of what they write being true), is that it leads to a never-ending game of pearl-clutching one-upsmanship, with each subsequent writer needing to outdo the last in manufactured outrage and false comparisons.

Today's entry is from Jonathan Last, who took this game to an entirely new level when he pondered the question of whether we are living in Anne Frank times, simply because our federal government is finally enforcing immigration law.

"Maybe we’re not in Anne Frank territory. But also: Maybe the hour is later than we think. Again: I’d like to hear an in-depth discussion on this from you guys."



Read and really think through today's Triad from JVL: https://t.co/vbR0t7nlCnhttps://t.co/vbR0t7nlCn — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 20, 2025

Our favorite part of Last's masturbatory fever dream is how he tires to present it like he was really wrestling with this question, when everyone knows he was just dying to pretend that illegal gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia is just like young Anne Frank hiding out from the Nazis.

I got an email from a buddy this morning that brought me up short. I want to share it with you: Are you absolutely sure that as Christians this isn’t the time to hide Anne Frank? Shouldn’t I be willing to help migrants avoid deportation/detention at whatever legal perils await me? If not now then when . . . when it gets twice as bad or three times as bad or ten times as bad?Sorry if this sounds weird, but everyone likes to think that given the opportunity they would be Mississippi freedom riders or on the bridge at Selma. Well what if it’s that time for me? My knee-jerk reaction was, No. We’re not anywhere near Anne Frank territory. But then I started thinking through the logistics of Trump’s deportations.

Maybe the most unbelievable part of this fake anecdote is that Last has a buddy.

He then proceeds to make up imaginary scenarios where families are ripped apart with no explanation or justification by anonymous men in black. Suffice it to say that despite his initial, fake, 'No way,' Last does indeed believe that every illegal is just like Frank and that if you're a 'true American,' you will hide them from ICE.

It's all just so insufferable.

Genuinely depraved.



I get that slop sells, but even sociopaths have to have some redlines; there have to be some tragedies that one doesn’t exploit for clicks.



That no one at The Bulwark said “let’s not to make light for the plight of a young girl murdered by Nazis” is unreal. https://t.co/fufWfY5P6T — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 21, 2025

Being an editor at The Bulwark must be the easiest job this side of being a press secretary for a Democrat politician.

All you have to do is close your eyes and let the publication's troupe of Karens write whatever they want, no matter how deplorable.

Really, stop with the Holocaust analogies. https://t.co/8ofioNu5nV — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) June 20, 2025

It's not just beyond disrespectful, it is unbelievably lazy.

We're also curious why The Bulwark didn't have anything to say about the millions of illegals that Obama deported, or why they don't compare arresting illegals to, say, FDR's internment of Japanese-American citizens.

Just kidding. We're not curious.

We know exactly why they don't write those articles.

Advertisement

You are going to put @TheBabylonBee out of work. Just incredible stuff!



“Should we start hiding immigrants in our attics?” https://t.co/Lb7aZZvQ8I — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 21, 2025

And no… I do not “want to read it first”… https://t.co/BS7P7JwfXi pic.twitter.com/zlNLNWveqJ — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) June 21, 2025

Is Anne Frank in the room with you right now? pic.twitter.com/D4ZtDrF5Yh — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 21, 2025

You're trying so desperately to live out some drama in your boring, useless lives. It's like a mental illness everyone is forced to watch. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) June 20, 2025

This last post is on point, actually. The people at The Bulwark are not stupid, despite all of the evidence to the contrary. They KNOW this type of overblown hysteria will not sell with any reasonable person.

So, they must be doing it as some form of self-indulgent therapy session.

Except that the patients are only getting sicker.

Last really is in the throes of a deep psychological crisis. This will end badly without prompt intervention. https://t.co/RjQWbTfnhm — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 20, 2025

Last needs psychological help. You should get that for him instead of enabling his madness. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) June 20, 2025

The problem is that they ALL need psychological help. That's why none of them see how deranged Last is.

We get it - you hate Trump. But this article diminishes the horror of what happened to Anne Frank and 6 million other Jews. Stop with the Holocaust analogies. It is insulting to those who experienced it both living and dead. — JHP2 (@jhp2) June 21, 2025

Advertisement

It's even more insulting when we consider who ICE is actually arresting right now. It is not innocent pre-teen girls like Frank, and it is not elderly grandmothers like the ones arrested after January 6.

ICE is removing the worst of the worst, and The Bulwark can't deal with that.

Quick! Someone hide this criminal from facing justice for his crimes! https://t.co/zM8Svi0bG0 — mojo (@HeartPondMatt) June 20, 2025

LOL.

See? Just like poor, little 13-year-old Frank.

I hope Anne Frank haunts you. https://t.co/bcRdAJzvD4 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 21, 2025

More uninformed and moronic opinions from these elderly and irrelevant regime media clowns. — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) June 20, 2025

When you're bonkers I guess you don't know you're bonkers, so it doesn't occur to you not to say things that are bonkers--either that or these guys have a humiliation fetish and enjoy people laughing at their stupidity; not sure what else can explain it. https://t.co/wJF3aJew9F — HoodlumDoodlum (@HoodlumDoodlum) June 21, 2025

We cannot imagine the low self-esteem and complete lack of self-awareness a person must possess in order to write at The Bulwark.

“Makes no difference to me how a man earns a living, you understand… but your business… is a little stupid…” https://t.co/BS7P7JwfXi pic.twitter.com/Pa16npTXJg — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) June 21, 2025

Stupidity and overblown hysteria is so on-brand, those words should be on The Bulwark's masthead.

Advertisement

Yes. Exactly this.

Let's turn Jonathan Last's silly hypothetical right back on him with a little thought experiment of our own:

Maybe The Bulwark is not in straitjacket and padded room territory. But also: Maybe the hour is later than we think.