The Bulwark's Sam Stein Says Something Is Missing in Your Soul If You Misgender Sarah McBride

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 08, 2025
AngieArtist

There certainly has been a lot of attention paid to Sarah McBride, the first transgender member of Congress. Rep. Nancy Mace wasn't afraid to play the part of the villain and push Speaker Mike Johnson to make it a rule to keep men out of women's restrooms. Now the bad guy is Rep. Mary Miller, who, as Twitchy reported Friday night, misgendered McBride on the floor of the House. Here's the shocking video:

Miller defended herself:

Sam Stein of The Bulwark and MSNBC saw the video and determined that Miller had something missing from her soul.

Refusing to play along with someone else's imagined reality means something's missing from your soul?

Stein sold his soul to The Bulwark. Miller is the one who was being authentic here. People are done with being ostracized for not respecting someone's made-up pronouns.


