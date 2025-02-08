The Bulwark's Sam Stein Says Something Is Missing in Your Soul If You Misgender Sarah McBride

There certainly has been a lot of attention paid to Sarah McBride, the first transgender member of Congress. Rep. Nancy Mace wasn't afraid to play the part of the villain and push Speaker Mike Johnson to make it a rule to keep men out of women's restrooms. Now the bad guy is Rep. Mary Miller, who, as Twitchy reported Friday night, misgendered McBride on the floor of the House. Here's the shocking video:

Advertisement

Rep. Mary Miller introduces Rep. Sarah McBride as the “Gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” pic.twitter.com/eHBGhQ83AY — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2025

Miller defended herself:

Today on the House Floor, I refused to deny biological reality.



President Trump restored biological truth in the Federal Government, and I refuse to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation. It is not. pic.twitter.com/Rin6PWT68O — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) February 6, 2025

Sam Stein of The Bulwark and MSNBC saw the video and determined that Miller had something missing from her soul.

When something is kind of missing in your soul https://t.co/bEzF9jlPb6 — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 8, 2025

Something you sold a LONG time ago. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) February 8, 2025

Refusing to play along with someone else's imagined reality means something's missing from your soul?

It's a man. Grow up. Nobody is indulging your lunacy. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 8, 2025

I actually don't like misgendering but if you think that forcing people to say things they don't believe in isn't also a soul killer youre either wildly ignorant or just being stupid on purpose. — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) February 8, 2025

We are under no moral or legal obligation to participate in your cosplay. pic.twitter.com/rUWcmZ20tb — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 8, 2025

Not interested in your role playing games. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 8, 2025

Reject the premise. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) February 8, 2025

Baseless and manipulative. — Paula Clark (@iwanttheproof) February 8, 2025

Something is missing in your soul if you support sterilizing children. That’s what the trans cult wants.



They want men in women’s prisons.

They want men on women’s sports teams.

They want to stop the natural, healthy development of children.



Sounds pretty soulless to me. — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) February 8, 2025

You think this is rude? I wish you had said something earlier. I had no idea. Oh wait, I don't care what you think. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 8, 2025

If your team wants to continue to wrap itself on this fringe gender stuff, have at it. It's a fringe issue that most of the country doesn't care about. It's your election to lose. — Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) February 8, 2025

“When something is kind of missing in your soul…” you cosplay as the opposite sex and manipulate others to indulge your fetish and fantasies. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) February 8, 2025

Advertisement

You have a soul? — SomeBunny (@shellymcshel) February 8, 2025

Stein sold his soul to The Bulwark. Miller is the one who was being authentic here. People are done with being ostracized for not respecting someone's made-up pronouns.

We’re not doing this anymore. You are not more considerate and empathetic for letting a mentally ill person talk you into reinforcing their harmful break with reality.



In fact, it’s rude and offensive to demand others call you something you’re obviously not. https://t.co/Y0RUYyPPGM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 8, 2025





***