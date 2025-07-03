Good Work, Hakeem! VP Vance Says Jeffries' Hours-Long Whine Fest Earned BBB Another GOP Yes Vote

WOW! WATCH Closely Who Dems Remove from Behind a Babbling Hakeem Jeffries and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:50 AM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

A little while ago, we told you House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was droning on and on in opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB).

He's trying to stop the legislation from passing the House, a likely futile effort. In fact, if his goal was to get Congressional representatives to vote against the BBB, he's failing according to Vice President Vance:

EL. OH. EL.

Not sure if he's serious or trolling, but this is great.

He gets social media and speaking to normal people better than 99.9% of politicians.

Some Lefty somewhere is making a TikTok about this very thing as we speak.

Not true. It's helping President Trump and the BBB pass the House.

Thanks, Hakeem!

At a minimum, his behavior is so off-putting to some that they're going to do the opposite of what he's asking.

President Trump should publicly thank him.

That would be hilarious.

Apparently it didn't.

He's just performing.

That would be wise.

Solid advice.

And -- like we said -- it's 100% possible Vance is trolling, which would be even better, because the Left is freaking out about this, too.

