Good Work, Hakeem! VP Vance Says Jeffries' Hours-Long Whine Fest Earned BBB Another GOP Yes Vote

A little while ago, we told you House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was droning on and on in opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB).

He's trying to stop the legislation from passing the House, a likely futile effort. In fact, if his goal was to get Congressional representatives to vote against the BBB, he's failing according to Vice President Vance:

GOP Congressman just texted me:



“I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes.” — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 3, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Not sure if he's serious or trolling, but this is great.

😂😂😂😂



JD Vance is legitimately the funniest VP we have ever had.



I hope he runs for president in 2028, I will vote for him. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 3, 2025

He gets social media and speaking to normal people better than 99.9% of politicians.

You are breaking the law by sharing private information. Did you have the congressman’s express written consent? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 3, 2025

Some Lefty somewhere is making a TikTok about this very thing as we speak.

That doesn't shock anyone 😂



This long, drawn out dramatic slop is not helping anyone — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 3, 2025

Not true. It's helping President Trump and the BBB pass the House.

Thanks, Hakeem!

Hakeem Jeffries is making the case for the One, Big, Beautiful Bill and doesn’t even realize it.



Yes, he’s that dumb. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 3, 2025

At a minimum, his behavior is so off-putting to some that they're going to do the opposite of what he's asking.

Temu Obama helped get the bill passed. 🤣 — Paratrooper Brady™ (@ParatooperBrady) July 3, 2025

President Trump should publicly thank him.

That would be hilarious.

You mean the baseball bat didn't intimidate anyone?



LOL. https://t.co/Tmn7aWmmYL — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 3, 2025

Apparently it didn't.

Seriously.



This Jeffries is so fake.



Like he’s trying to entrance us in a spell. https://t.co/tvWf0ThG8O — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) July 3, 2025

He's just performing.

Begging Republicans to leak to @JDVance and not to liberal reporters https://t.co/qRYSWFz9s6 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 3, 2025

That would be wise.

When you don’t know, do the opposite of people that get it wrong. https://t.co/VmpRLJU0q8 — oscar (@houstonniner) July 3, 2025

Solid advice.

And -- like we said -- it's 100% possible Vance is trolling, which would be even better, because the Left is freaking out about this, too.

