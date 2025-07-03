Good Work, Hakeem! VP Vance Says Jeffries' Hours-Long Whine Fest Earned BBB Another GOP Yes Vote

A little while ago, we told you House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was droning on and on in opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB).
He's trying to stop the legislation from passing the House, a likely futile effort. In fact, if his goal was to get Congressional representatives to vote against the BBB, he's failing according to Vice President Vance:
GOP Congressman just texted me:— JD Vance (@JDVance) July 3, 2025
“I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes.”
EL. OH. EL.
Not sure if he's serious or trolling, but this is great.
😂😂😂😂— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 3, 2025
JD Vance is legitimately the funniest VP we have ever had.
I hope he runs for president in 2028, I will vote for him.
He gets social media and speaking to normal people better than 99.9% of politicians.
You are breaking the law by sharing private information. Did you have the congressman’s express written consent?— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 3, 2025
Some Lefty somewhere is making a TikTok about this very thing as we speak.
That doesn't shock anyone 😂— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 3, 2025
This long, drawn out dramatic slop is not helping anyone
Not true. It's helping President Trump and the BBB pass the House.
Thanks, Hakeem!
Hakeem Jeffries is making the case for the One, Big, Beautiful Bill and doesn’t even realize it.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 3, 2025
Yes, he’s that dumb.
At a minimum, his behavior is so off-putting to some that they're going to do the opposite of what he's asking.
Temu Obama helped get the bill passed. 🤣— Paratrooper Brady™ (@ParatooperBrady) July 3, 2025
President Trump should publicly thank him.
That would be hilarious.
You mean the baseball bat didn't intimidate anyone?— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 3, 2025
LOL. https://t.co/Tmn7aWmmYL
Apparently it didn't.
Seriously.— The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) July 3, 2025
This Jeffries is so fake.
Like he’s trying to entrance us in a spell. https://t.co/tvWf0ThG8O
He's just performing.
Begging Republicans to leak to @JDVance and not to liberal reporters https://t.co/qRYSWFz9s6— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 3, 2025
That would be wise.
When you don’t know, do the opposite of people that get it wrong. https://t.co/VmpRLJU0q8— oscar (@houstonniner) July 3, 2025
Solid advice.
"We do a little trolling." https://t.co/7ojAEyqUrU pic.twitter.com/vfkkRYqdJK— Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) July 3, 2025
And -- like we said -- it's 100% possible Vance is trolling, which would be even better, because the Left is freaking out about this, too.
