NAP TIME: Hakeem Jeffries Puts Dems to Sleep While He Whines About the Big Beautiful Bill (WATCH)

As debate over the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) rages on, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is on a one-man crusade to stop it.

He tried posting a pic with a baseball bat last night to look tough (imagine the outrage about political violence on the Left if Mike Johnson did something like that) and now he's been bloviating on the House floor for quite some time.

However, it appears to be doing nothing more than putting his colleagues to sleep.

WATCH:

🚨 LMAO! Even DEMOCRATS are tired of Hakeem Jeffries droning on and on about nothing



They’re now SLEEPING behind him as he speaks.



What a freaking joke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Q9Yt1iwFB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2025

Good work, Hakeem.

She needed that nap.

When you're putting people to sleep you know nobody cares about what you have to say — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 3, 2025

Not a soul.

Hakeem Jeffries is a joke. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 3, 2025

We're all laughing at him.

He had an hour. Going on 3. Wow he’s committed lmao — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 3, 2025

Or he should be committed.

Also, why isn't Johnson stopping him? The House doesn't have a fillibuster.

He desperately wants to be shown on TV after everyone wakes up.



Ending at 6 am wouldn’t have achieved that goal.



Just another self-serving performance. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2025

Truth.

There should be a new Jeffries Rule where he doesn’t get to speak for more than 10 minutes at a time. — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) July 3, 2025

We'd be fine with that.

Look at these people falling asleep listening to #HakeemJeffries 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/4Smlv7FWHe — Kate (@Kate4ver) July 3, 2025

It is kind of funny.

Give it a break, you lost, let your colleagues go to sleep lmao @RepJeffries https://t.co/VIcYzX5596 — kjr (@ruedyknowsit) July 3, 2025

Exactly this.

is there a single Democrat -- politician or voter -- who thinks Hakeem is doing anything useful to anyone right now? https://t.co/VgjRQvG9a5 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 3, 2025

Yeah.

Hakeem Jeffries.

If Jeffries doesn’t have anything to stay worth staying awake for, he should sit down. https://t.co/f6NN5BUbgS — Mike (@Mike155671) July 3, 2025

Dems are so worried about the BBB that they can nod off, which tells us they're not worried at all.

