Pride Pavement Prohibited: SecTrans Sean Duffy Issues New Directive to All Fifty Governors
SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look...
The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions...
People in Airports Are Sobbing on Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Shoulders Over BBB
LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming
VIP
The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst
Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to...
Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
VIP
G/O Media Sells Off Its Woke Video Game Site in Fire Sale
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
The Lincoln Project Says That Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies
Double-Dose of Dem Delusion: Jim Acosta and James Carville Claim Trump Is Planning...
Fr. James Martin Scolds Trump Administration, Compares Alligator Alcatraz to Japanese Inte...
Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s...

NAP TIME: Hakeem Jeffries Puts Dems to Sleep While He Whines About the Big Beautiful Bill (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:40 AM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

As debate over the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) rages on, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is on a one-man crusade to stop it.

He tried posting a pic with a baseball bat last night to look tough (imagine the outrage about political violence on the Left if Mike Johnson did something like that) and now he's been bloviating on the House floor for quite some time.

Advertisement

However, it appears to be doing nothing more than putting his colleagues to sleep.

WATCH:

Good work, Hakeem.

She needed that nap.

Not a soul.

We're all laughing at him.

Or he should be committed.

Also, why isn't Johnson stopping him? The House doesn't have a fillibuster.

Truth.

We'd be fine with that.

Recommended

SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look Tough With a Baseball Bat
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It is kind of funny.

Exactly this.

Yeah.

Hakeem Jeffries.

Dems are so worried about the BBB that they can nod off, which tells us they're not worried at all.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY FILIBUSTER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look Tough With a Baseball Bat
Grateful Calvin
Pride Pavement Prohibited: SecTrans Sean Duffy Issues New Directive to All Fifty Governors
Grateful Calvin
The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz
Warren Squire
People in Airports Are Sobbing on Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Shoulders Over BBB
Brett T.
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
Amy Curtis
Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look Tough With a Baseball Bat Grateful Calvin
Advertisement