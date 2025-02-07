It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman on the House Floor

People on the left can deny it, scream against it, and try to scold the world to refuse it, but in the end, reality is and always remains undefeated.

This is particularly true of biological reality.

When President Trump recognized this fact in the White House this week by signing his executive order banning men from participating in women's sports, it wasn't the first domino that fell against the delusions of the gender cult, but it was by far one of the biggest. It was only a matter of time before another one of those dominoes would smack Delaware Rep. Tim 'Sarah' McBride right in his male genitalia.

McBride made news in 2024 by becoming the first 'transgender' member of the House of Representatives, but he soon found out that the Republicans in Congress weren't about to bend the knee to his mental illness. Rep. Nancy Mace led a personal crusade to prevent McBride from using the women's bathrooms (because, you know, he is not a woman).

Reality won that fight when Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that men like McBride must use either his own private bathroom or the men's room.

Yesterday, Illinois Rep. Mary Miller gave reality another victory when she refused to recognize McBride as a woman on the House Floor. Watch:

Today on the House Floor, I refused to deny biological reality.



President Trump restored biological truth in the Federal Government, and I refuse to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation. It is not. pic.twitter.com/Rin6PWT68O — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) February 6, 2025

'The gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.'

Wonderful. We can almost imagine McBride's reaction when he heard that:



(LOL. Sorry, we couldn't resist.)

There was a time when even some conservatives would have criticized Miller for adhering to biological science, calling it 'rude,' 'cruel,' or 'unnecessary.'

That time is OVER.

It is not cruel to affirm the truth. Riley Gaines explained this very clearly.

This type of honesty isn't rude or mean or anti-anything. It's based in reality and the idea that being a woman is more than a feeling in a man's head.



I hope every other House member shows the same dedication to truth that Representative Miller does. https://t.co/mzcasHgf8w — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 6, 2025

Every last word of THIS. Being a woman is not a costume that men can wear.

The vibe shift in America is real. We are shifting back to sanity, and McBride and others can no longer try to intimidate anyone to deny it.

We need more of this!



Major props to @RepMaryMiller for refusing to bend a knee to these ridiculous demands.



These Left should start getting used to us refusing to play by their stupid made up rules.



You don’t get to control our words or our thoughts. https://t.co/1ooUxD3yB7 — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) February 7, 2025

They should get used to it, but we know they won't. Because they refuse to learn anything.

We stand Firmly beside my Rep, @RepMaryMiller who understands there are 2 sexes and that biology isn’t a feeling!!

It would also be lying and disrespectful to call a Man a Madam in the People’s house!

Well done Madam Congresswoman! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Hb1bD01EQ2 pic.twitter.com/WjquoQGHDO — Cattleman🪓 (@cattleguy92) February 7, 2025

This is the way. It's not 'rude' to call a male a male, especially in the halls of Congress where we hope there will be a huge resurgence of common sense.

That's a tall order, we know, but respecting the higher laws of God and the sexes He created is a pretty darn good place to start.

Thank you @Miller_Congress for not denying reality. Biological truth; man and woman, just as God designed it. https://t.co/6LrKb1MhQA — Illinois Freedom Caucus 🇺🇸 (@ILFreedomCaucus) February 7, 2025

It has been this way since the beginning of mankind. It's high time we got back to that.

We call it 'based' now -- and it is -- because for far too long, representatives in Washington refused to stand up for the truth, so it is noticeable when someone does.

But the way things seem to be going, soon we won't have to call it 'based.' We'll just call it 'normal.'

God Bless @RepMaryMiller for refusing to pander to the woke mind virus, and instead bravely speaking up for Truth and sanity on the House floor. https://t.co/v7PniCKChJ — TheNateAndGarrettShow (@Nategarrettshow) February 7, 2025

Miller has been an outspoken opponent of other forms of cultural Marxism, such as 'critical race theory.' It only makes sense that she would be one of the first to deny Marxism in one of its other forms: 'gender identity.'

As the Brian Setzer Ochestra sings it—

“A woman is a woman and a man ain't nothin' but a male

A woman is a woman and a man ain't nothin' but a male”



Well done, @RepMaryMiller! https://t.co/y3ddYupVpE — Shannon Adcock (@Shannon_A_IL) February 7, 2025

HA. We love it.

That's a great song, but in all fairness (and while we do love Brian Setzer), Louis Prima said it first:

The next line in the song goes, 'One good thing about him, he knows how to jive and wail.'

We're not sure if McBride knows how to jive, but we're pretty sure we are going to hear him wailing about this before long. As will the rest of the gender cult.

But they can wail all they want. America just does not care anymore ... Margaret.

It's outstanding to see a return to sanity in Washington. Let's hope it keeps going this way for at least the next four years, but ideally, the shift will be permanent and the gender cult will be left in the dustbin of history where it belongs.