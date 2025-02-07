Hakeem Jeffries Introduces New Bill to Save Us All From the Evils of...
When It Comes to Defeating Trump, His Foes Don't Have a Prayer

It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman on the House Floor

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 07, 2025
Twitchy

People on the left can deny it, scream against it, and try to scold the world to refuse it, but in the end, reality is and always remains undefeated. 

This is particularly true of biological reality. 

When President Trump recognized this fact in the White House this week by signing his executive order banning men from participating in women's sports, it wasn't the first domino that fell against the delusions of the gender cult, but it was by far one of the biggest. It was only a matter of time before another one of those dominoes would smack Delaware Rep. Tim 'Sarah' McBride right in his male genitalia. 

McBride made news in 2024 by becoming the first 'transgender' member of the House of Representatives, but he soon found out that the Republicans in Congress weren't about to bend the knee to his mental illness. Rep. Nancy Mace led a personal crusade to prevent McBride from using the women's bathrooms (because, you know, he is not a woman). 

Reality won that fight when Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that men like McBride must use either his own private bathroom or the men's room.

Yesterday, Illinois Rep. Mary Miller gave reality another victory when she refused to recognize McBride as a woman on the House Floor. Watch: 

'The gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.' 

Wonderful. We can almost imagine McBride's reaction when he heard that: 

Hakeem Jeffries Introduces New Bill to Save Us All From the Evils of DOGE
Eric V.
(LOL. Sorry, we couldn't resist.)

There was a time when even some conservatives would have criticized Miller for adhering to biological science, calling it 'rude,' 'cruel,' or 'unnecessary.' 

That time is OVER. 

It is not cruel to affirm the truth. Riley Gaines explained this very clearly. 

Every last word of THIS. Being a woman is not a costume that men can wear. 

The vibe shift in America is real. We are shifting back to sanity, and McBride and others can no longer try to intimidate anyone to deny it. 

They should get used to it, but we know they won't. Because they refuse to learn anything. 

This is the way. It's not 'rude' to call a male a male, especially in the halls of Congress where we hope there will be a huge resurgence of common sense. 

That's a tall order, we know, but respecting the higher laws of God and the sexes He created is a pretty darn good place to start. 

It has been this way since the beginning of mankind. It's high time we got back to that. 

We call it 'based' now -- and it is -- because for far too long, representatives in Washington refused to stand up for the truth, so it is noticeable when someone does.

But the way things seem to be going, soon we won't have to call it 'based.' We'll just call it 'normal.'

Miller has been an outspoken opponent of other forms of cultural Marxism, such as 'critical race theory.' It only makes sense that she would be one of the first to deny Marxism in one of its other forms: 'gender identity.'

HA. We love it. 

That's a great song, but in all fairness (and while we do love Brian Setzer), Louis Prima said it first:

The next line in the song goes, 'One good thing about him, he knows how to jive and wail.' 

We're not sure if McBride knows how to jive, but we're pretty sure we are going to hear him wailing about this before long. As will the rest of the gender cult. 

But they can wail all they want. America just does not care anymore ... Margaret. 

It's outstanding to see a return to sanity in Washington. Let's hope it keeps going this way for at least the next four years, but ideally, the shift will be permanent and the gender cult will be left in the dustbin of history where it belongs. 

