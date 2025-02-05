President Trump Signs 'No Men in Women's Sports' Executive Order

WHO's Sorry Now? Argentina Joins the U.S. in Leaving the World Health Organization...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump is keeping the executive orders coming, on Wednesday signing the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order. 

Ryan Gaydos reports for Fox News:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order, fulfilling one of his major campaign promises of keeping biological men out of girls and women’s sports.

Trump signed the executive order on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which celebrates female athletes in women’s sports and those who are committed to providing equal access to sports for all females.

"This doesn't have to be long. It's all about common sense," Trump said before signing the order, adding that "women's sports will be only for women."

Among those in attendance was Riley Gaines:

They're right … the next step is for Congress to codify it into law so it won't be instantly reversed by the next Democrat to take office.

***

