President Donald Trump is keeping the executive orders coming, on Wednesday signing the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order.

President Trump Signs No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order Into Law https://t.co/KBIiWOzmua — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2025

Advertisement

Ryan Gaydos reports for Fox News:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order, fulfilling one of his major campaign promises of keeping biological men out of girls and women’s sports. Trump signed the executive order on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which celebrates female athletes in women’s sports and those who are committed to providing equal access to sports for all females. "This doesn't have to be long. It's all about common sense," Trump said before signing the order, adding that "women's sports will be only for women."

Among those in attendance was Riley Gaines:

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports day. Forever a proud wildcat. 💟



Looking forward to President Trump signing an Executive Order declaring men are no longer welcome in women's sports today. pic.twitter.com/CxAW3W6l0j — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 5, 2025

Thank you for protecting biological females. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) February 5, 2025

i wake up every day and we just win more and more — TokyoSunbather (@tokyosunbather) February 5, 2025

Thank God!

I have a granddaughter that will be playing WOMEN’S sports one day! — (M) The real Michael Scott (@hemigotyou) February 5, 2025

It's a step towards ensuring fairness in women’s sports. Protecting opportunities for female athletes is crucial, and this law aims to maintain a level playing field. — Mentem Activa (@Mentemactiva) February 5, 2025

Men have NO place in women’s sports.



President Trump’s Executive Order puts an end to the unfair and dangerous practice of allowing biological men to compete against women.



Common sense is back in the White House! pic.twitter.com/IsXUpdGokw — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2025

Now codify it! — Pikayla (@TheRealPikayla) February 5, 2025

This was pretty special for all those girls. Trump is a good man. — Jester (@Jester_Posts) February 5, 2025

They're right … the next step is for Congress to codify it into law so it won't be instantly reversed by the next Democrat to take office.

***