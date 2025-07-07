Totally Warped Dem: Photoshopped Jogging Post by Hakeem Jeffries Shows How Bent He...
WHAT Is This Headline!? Politico Gets DRAGGED for Report on Doctors' Group COVID Shot Lawsuit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 07, 2025
meme

Back in May, the FDA announced it would stop recommending the COVID vaccine for healthy children and adults. Setting aside the fact the vaccine doesn't seem to do what it was promised to do, healthy people never needed a vaccine against the virus.

Now, some doctors' group is suing Robert F. Kennedy over it. That's not the surprising part, but check out Politico's headline about the lawsuit:

Pregnant. People.

Really, Politico?

Here's some more:

Organizations on the challenge include the American College of Physicians, the American Public Health Association and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

The directive, they wrote, has put doctors “in the untenable position of telling their patients that the country’s top-ranking government health official’s advice and recommendations are wrong and that we are right.”

“This erodes trust, which is the foundation of a healthy physician-patient relationship and vital to the success of AAP members’ medical practices,” they added.

The groups are asking a federal judge to order the restoration of the COVID vaccine recommendations to the immunization schedules for children and for pregnant people and to bar HHS from enforcing or publicizing the May directive.

There's nothing stopping doctors from giving the vaccine. The FDA just isn't recommending it anymore.

Like this writer has said before, the Trump administration could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and some group would sue to block it.

Anyway, lots of people noticed the interesting word choice:

Another good frogging.

But calling them women might hurt the feelings of some mentally ill men.

Their reporting is worse than the headline, and that's quite the accomplishment.

They suck big time.

It's not medicine or science.

Not at all.

Only women.

Yeah.

Women.

Woke nonsense' That's what it is.

They apparently want to litigate this.

So tired of this.

