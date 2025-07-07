WHAT Is This Headline!? Politico Gets DRAGGED for Report on Doctors' Group COVID Shot Lawsuit

Back in May, the FDA announced it would stop recommending the COVID vaccine for healthy children and adults. Setting aside the fact the vaccine doesn't seem to do what it was promised to do, healthy people never needed a vaccine against the virus.

Now, some doctors' group is suing Robert F. Kennedy over it. That's not the surprising part, but check out Politico's headline about the lawsuit:

Doctors’ groups sue Kennedy over Covid shot changes for kids, pregnant people https://t.co/Q7Gq1eaYTA — POLITICO (@politico) July 7, 2025

Pregnant. People.

Really, Politico?

Here's some more:

Organizations on the challenge include the American College of Physicians, the American Public Health Association and the Infectious Diseases Society of America. The directive, they wrote, has put doctors “in the untenable position of telling their patients that the country’s top-ranking government health official’s advice and recommendations are wrong and that we are right.” “This erodes trust, which is the foundation of a healthy physician-patient relationship and vital to the success of AAP members’ medical practices,” they added. The groups are asking a federal judge to order the restoration of the COVID vaccine recommendations to the immunization schedules for children and for pregnant people and to bar HHS from enforcing or publicizing the May directive.

There's nothing stopping doctors from giving the vaccine. The FDA just isn't recommending it anymore.

Like this writer has said before, the Trump administration could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and some group would sue to block it.

Anyway, lots of people noticed the interesting word choice:

Another good frogging.

We are going to keep rightfully mocking the ever living sins out of you dweebs until you realize the phrase "pregnant people" is dull-witted and insulting.



Only women can get pregnant. There is no need to call women "people". — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 7, 2025

But calling them women might hurt the feelings of some mentally ill men.

PREGNANT "PEOPLE"? If your reporting is as bad as your headlines (it is!!), you belong in the garbage. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 7, 2025

Their reporting is worse than the headline, and that's quite the accomplishment.

“Pregnant people”



You suck. pic.twitter.com/VgRl2Q1AeU — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 7, 2025

They suck big time.

Being sued by an organization that uses the term“Pregnant people” would be a great honor — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) July 7, 2025

It's not medicine or science.

After hearing @RobertKennedyJr talk about how profitable children's vaccines are for pediatric practices, this is not a surprise. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 7, 2025

Not at all.

Women, there is no such thing as a pregnant person. Only women can get pregnant. https://t.co/JYylyBOjvy — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) July 7, 2025

Only women.

Is there a certain, further class of people who are capable of becoming pregnant? I kind of think there is. https://t.co/29pdjAHzgp — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) July 7, 2025

Yeah.

Women.

What is a pregnant people https://t.co/Ah1Koxceau — kiersten pels (@KierstenPels) July 7, 2025

Woke nonsense' That's what it is.

Do they want to litigate this? Let’s. Let’s go back to the approval committees when they approved the shots for kids and panelist after panelist said it wasn’t necessary but that they would approve it only to give parents peace of mind. https://t.co/tgIC1XeJNP — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 7, 2025

They apparently want to litigate this.

Noted that Politico says pregnant people here, not women. Ridiculous. Tired of this. https://t.co/uUaagW04JH — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) July 7, 2025

So tired of this.

