VIP
Cut Off Funding NOW: California Rejects Trump Administration Resolution to Protect Women's Sports

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on July 07, 2025


It's about to hit the fan out in California. 

In late June, Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon informed the state of California that it was in violation of Title IX by continuing to allow biological males to compete in women's sports. McMahon gave the state 10 days to respond to and sign a resolution to get back into compliance with federal law.

Those 10 days are now up. 

This afternoon, McMahon announced and shared screenshots of California's response, wherein they denied violating Title IX and refused to sign the resolution agreement. 

As McMahon noted in the post below, she has now officially referred the state to the Department of Justice. 

We know Bondi is dealing with a whole firestorm of issues around the Epstein Files (or lack thereof), and right now, she doesn't have much credibility among conservatives. But Title IX violations are not remotely the same political hot potato. 

Not to mention, thankfully, Bondi has a more than competent staff surrounding her, including a certain Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights whom we love. 

Harmeet Dhillon immediately stood up and took notice. 

Whatever conservatives may think of Bondi, Dhillon don't play around. 

We would be shocked if Dhillon and her staff didn't already have such a suit prepared and ready to go. We expect the DOJ will respond to California in an official capacity very soon. 

They deserve a governor who, when he says that it isn't fair for men to invade women's sports, will actually do something about it, not just pay lip service to it on his podcast. 

Not one red cent. 

For all of the left's screaming about the 'lawlessness' of the Trump administration, we expect the DOJ to handle this strictly by the book, as much as we'd all like to see California start getting punished as soon as tomorrow morning. 

Newsom can't comply, even if he wanted to, because he is terrified of his lunatic base of gender cultists. 

But it will be entertaining to see his presidential aspirations sink even further down the drain after he has once again taken the wrong side of an 80/20 issue in America. 

Yep. We're going to make popcorn. 

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ GAVIN NEWSOM HARMEET K. DHILLON TITLE IX

