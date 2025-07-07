Cut Off Funding NOW: California Rejects Trump Administration Resolution to Protect Women's Sports





It's about to hit the fan out in California.

In late June, Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon informed the state of California that it was in violation of Title IX by continuing to allow biological males to compete in women's sports. McMahon gave the state 10 days to respond to and sign a resolution to get back into compliance with federal law.

Those 10 days are now up.

This afternoon, McMahon announced and shared screenshots of California's response, wherein they denied violating Title IX and refused to sign the resolution agreement.

As McMahon noted in the post below, she has now officially referred the state to the Department of Justice.

California has just REJECTED our resolution agreement to follow federal law and keep men out of women's sports.



Turns out Gov. Newsom’s acknowledgment that “it’s an issue of fairness” was empty political grandstanding.@CAgovernor, you'll be hearing from @AGPamBondi. pic.twitter.com/wa945HtmG6 — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) July 7, 2025

We know Bondi is dealing with a whole firestorm of issues around the Epstein Files (or lack thereof), and right now, she doesn't have much credibility among conservatives. But Title IX violations are not remotely the same political hot potato.

Not to mention, thankfully, Bondi has a more than competent staff surrounding her, including a certain Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights whom we love.

Harmeet Dhillon immediately stood up and took notice.

Whatever conservatives may think of Bondi, Dhillon don't play around.

Gavin Newsom has rejected the @usedgov’s efforts to negotiate in good faith on the state’s inclusion of men in womens sports.



Prediction? A federal lawsuit brought by @CivilRights.



Break the law, suffer the consequences. https://t.co/3aB1YnCzLT — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) July 7, 2025

We would be shocked if Dhillon and her staff didn't already have such a suit prepared and ready to go. We expect the DOJ will respond to California in an official capacity very soon.

California isn’t just ignoring federal law — it’s actively siding against fairness for women and girls.



Newsom’s words mean nothing when his administration keeps undermining Title IX. https://t.co/SGj5MO5XJb — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 7, 2025

The California Department of Education and CIF have once again failed to #ProtectTitleIX



And once again, we remain disappointed but not surprised.



California's female athletes deserve better! https://t.co/5dNs8Bgehh — America First Policy Institute California (@A1Policy_CA) July 7, 2025

They deserve a governor who, when he says that it isn't fair for men to invade women's sports, will actually do something about it, not just pay lip service to it on his podcast.

If California wants to purposely endanger female athletes, then it shouldn't get federal funding. https://t.co/VGuZlYf85n — Rep. Mark Harris (@RepMarkHarrisNC) July 7, 2025

Not one red cent.

Get ‘emm!! — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) July 7, 2025

Cut their federal funding period! Enough with the games! End it! — StarSpanglSis (@Trump2saveUSA24) July 7, 2025

For all of the left's screaming about the 'lawlessness' of the Trump administration, we expect the DOJ to handle this strictly by the book, as much as we'd all like to see California start getting punished as soon as tomorrow morning.

It’s time to remind @GavinNewsom how the rule of law works. https://t.co/suqlMgcdIc — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) July 7, 2025

WOW. Gavin Newsom is willing to sacrifice California's federal education funding so that he can keep boys in girls' sports. https://t.co/9bX9OEaqA8 — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) July 7, 2025

Newsom can't comply, even if he wanted to, because he is terrified of his lunatic base of gender cultists.

But it will be entertaining to see his presidential aspirations sink even further down the drain after he has once again taken the wrong side of an 80/20 issue in America.

Well, this should be fun to watch. FAFO 🇺🇲 https://t.co/gLBka4ikoD — Jamie Armin (@JamieArmin) July 7, 2025

Yep. We're going to make popcorn.