Sorry, Dude, Women Only: Nancy Mace Drafts Resolution to Ban Men From House Women's Bathrooms

One reality that Democrats are (hopefully) about to learn is that elections have consequences. After Donald Trump won the presidency, and Republicans kept the House and won the Senate, some changes are coming to Washington and the left isn't going to like them one little bit.

Advertisement

Another reality they will have to accept is that biological truth is undefeated. Men are men, women are women, and men don't belong in women's private spaces.

Last night Rep. Nancy Mace -- who is outstanding at burying the left for their gaslighting -- announced that she had drafted a House resolution to make that reality abundantly clear, banning men from women's bathrooms, locker rooms, and any other single-sex facilities in the House of Representatives.

Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story. pic.twitter.com/IhR7kExkBU — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2024

This is a resolution that should never have had to be drafted, but since the left has gone insane with gender ideology, Mace was happy to tell them, 'Uh-uh. Not in MY House.'

Her resolution makes it very clear that such invasions threaten both the dignity and safety of female representatives. It also calls on the House Sergeant-At-Arms to enforce the regulation.

Of course, not everyone was cheering Mace's resolution (just the sane people). Newly elected Delaware Representative Sarah McBride—who, let's be very clear, is a man—went on Twitter to plead for 'kindness.'

Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 19, 2024

This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.



Delawareans… — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 19, 2024

Oh, please. Dude? Just stop. You are a dude. No one is throwing out biological facts and hundreds of thousands of years of evolution to cater to the delusions you came up with five seconds ago.

What about the 'kindness' women deserve to have their own spaces where they are the most vulnerable and exposed? Do you care about that? Or is it just about narcissism for you?

No need to respond. Everyone knows the answer there.

(And this isn't even mentioning that McBride's list of issues—housing costs and health care costs—are more expensive because of his party and the current President who hails from his state.)

No one was buying McBride's protestations.

This is you and you belong in the mans room. https://t.co/GFb6eBpXGA pic.twitter.com/6QiLDxUB0c — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) November 19, 2024

Use the men’s room or the unisex toilet.



Leave women to their spaces. — Paramom🇺🇸 (@PaulaWe08194941) November 19, 2024

But, you’re a man…… trying to sneak in to a woman’s bathroom…. — Brandon©️Tweets (@brandontweeting) November 19, 2024

Advertisement

You are a mentally ill MAN and you should not be allowed to enter a women’s restroom. The fact that you were elected to Congress just shows how insane people in Delaware are.@NancyMace is 100% right to stop you from violating female only spaces. — samizdata (@JamesPowerz2) November 19, 2024

If McBride wants to dress up as a woman for the rest of his life, that's fine. But he is not one. And he doesn't get to use their bathrooms in the House.

Mace, by contrast, received the Twitter equivalent of a standing ovation for standing up for women's rights.

We need a Nancy Mace on every school board. I’m so sick of this ridiculous argument. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) November 19, 2024

America is sick of this nonsense. There's a reason that Trump's ad showing Kamala Harris's support for taxpayer-funded gender surgeries for prisoners and illegals was judged the most effective ad in the election.

Voters resoundingly rejected that ideology at the polls on Nov. 5.

Go Nancy Mace! Making us in SC proud! ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/DEMkDiTt5A — Fairgame843 (@fairgame843) November 19, 2024

It's actually not controversial. The only people who think it is are on the losing side of elections everywhere except for deep blue districts like Delaware.

Advertisement

Probably not rocket science... https://t.co/voLDZr7uSu — Elections Have Consequences (@IambcPentamastr) November 19, 2024

No, it is not rocket science. But it is science. And the left has become the party of science deniers.

Is anyone disagreeing with this statement ?



I don’t think so. So obvious 🤦‍♂️ except for liberal weirdos https://t.co/REuMU9NrfA — Nico Cole (@schmutski174) November 19, 2024

Speaking of weirdos ...

Scratch a trans activist, find a deranged, violent, hateful excuse for a human being.

Every time.

But fortunately, people like that are a rapidly shrinking minority (except maybe over on Bluesky).

We prefer to highlight sane people here at Twitchy.

Oooh, we like that nickname. We might have to start using that one more often.

If you'd told me 20 years ago we'd need to pass a law for this I'd make fun of you — Laz (@lzcpt) November 19, 2024

Cant believe you had to say this — Blockchain Bull (@RyanHuestis) November 18, 2024

Advertisement

There will be time to study how we got here. But we are here. So, the only course of action is to end it. And then let history books call it what it is: a disgrace to medicine and reality.

This should be an easy bipartisan pass. We will see tho. https://t.co/hN44MsBP9x — Himmy Neutron (@Hunitproof) November 19, 2024

There's an interesting question. Deep down, Democrats know this is a losing issue for them. America opposes it by an 80/20 margin. Some, like Rep. Seth Moulton, are even starting to say it out loud.

If politicians care about anything, they care about their political futures. We would not be surprised if some Democrats in some purple districts crossed party lines to vote for this resolution.

Regardless of what happens with that vote, Nancy Mace made it very clear that she -- nor any woman -- should have to undress in front of a man.

Good for her.