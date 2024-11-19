Sorry, Dude, Women Only: Nancy Mace Drafts Resolution to Ban Men From House Women's Bathrooms

Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One reality that Democrats are (hopefully) about to learn is that elections have consequences. After Donald Trump won the presidency, and Republicans kept the House and won the Senate, some changes are coming to Washington and the left isn't going to like them one little bit. 

Another reality they will have to accept is that biological truth is undefeated. Men are men, women are women, and men don't belong in women's private spaces. 

Last night Rep. Nancy Mace -- who is outstanding at burying the left for their gaslighting -- announced that she had drafted a House resolution to make that reality abundantly clear, banning men from women's bathrooms, locker rooms, and any other single-sex facilities in the House of Representatives. 

This is a resolution that should never have had to be drafted, but since the left has gone insane with gender ideology, Mace was happy to tell them, 'Uh-uh. Not in MY House.'

Her resolution makes it very clear that such invasions threaten both the dignity and safety of female representatives. It also calls on the House Sergeant-At-Arms to enforce the regulation. 

Of course, not everyone was cheering Mace's resolution (just the sane people). Newly elected Delaware Representative Sarah McBride—who, let's be very clear, is a man—went on Twitter to plead for 'kindness.'

Oh, please. Dude? Just stop. You are a dude. No one is throwing out biological facts and hundreds of thousands of years of evolution to cater to the delusions you came up with five seconds ago. 

What about the 'kindness' women deserve to have their own spaces where they are the most vulnerable and exposed? Do you care about that? Or is it just about narcissism for you? 

No need to respond. Everyone knows the answer there. 

(And this isn't even mentioning that McBride's list of issues—housing costs and health care costs—are more expensive because of his party and the current President who hails from his state.)

No one was buying McBride's protestations. 

If McBride wants to dress up as a woman for the rest of his life, that's fine. But he is not one. And he doesn't get to use their bathrooms in the House. 

Mace, by contrast, received the Twitter equivalent of a standing ovation for standing up for women's rights. 

America is sick of this nonsense. There's a reason that Trump's ad showing Kamala Harris's support for taxpayer-funded gender surgeries for prisoners and illegals was judged the most effective ad in the election. 

Voters resoundingly rejected that ideology at the polls on Nov. 5. 

It's actually not controversial. The only people who think it is are on the losing side of elections everywhere except for deep blue districts like Delaware.

No, it is not rocket science. But it is science. And the left has become the party of science deniers. 

Speaking of weirdos ... 

Scratch a trans activist, find a deranged, violent, hateful excuse for a human being. 

Every time. 

But fortunately, people like that are a rapidly shrinking minority (except maybe over on Bluesky). 

We prefer to highlight sane people here at Twitchy. 

Oooh, we like that nickname. We might have to start using that one more often. 

There will be time to study how we got here. But we are here. So, the only course of action is to end it. And then let history books call it what it is: a disgrace to medicine and reality. 

There's an interesting question. Deep down, Democrats know this is a losing issue for them. America opposes it by an 80/20 margin. Some, like Rep. Seth Moulton, are even starting to say it out loud. 

If politicians care about anything, they care about their political futures. We would not be surprised if some Democrats in some purple districts crossed party lines to vote for this resolution. 

Regardless of what happens with that vote, Nancy Mace made it very clear that she -- nor any woman -- should have to undress in front of a man. 

Good for her.

Tags: BATHROOM BIOLOGY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY MACE TRANS WOMAN

