RRREEEEEEE! CNN Panel Goes Stark Raving Insane on Nancy Mace Over Kamala's Name (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Has anyone checked in with CNN's Keith Boykin and Michael Eric Dyson to see if they are taking their medication? 

If they are, we may need to contact their psychiatrists and request they each be prescribed an extra helping of Thorazine per day. 

Last night, Republican Representative Nancy Mace joined a CNN panel ostensibly to talk about ... well, to be perfectly honest, we're not sure what the panel was supposed to be talking about. All we heard was a bunch of screeching from Dyson and Boykin about the pronunciation of 'Kamala.' Watch: 

OH, NO! Mace uses the pronunciation 'Ka-MA-la' and not 'KA-ma-la.' 

This is clearly the worst crime against a black (well, sort of) person since Emmett Till. Or at least you might believe that if you observed the reactions of Dyson and Boykin. 

We particularly enjoyed how Dyson, like a five-year-old, kept shouting at Mace, 'Pronounce her name right. Pronounce her name right. Pronounce her name right.'

This is probably a good time to remind everyone that the media has gotten a great big giggle by calling the Republican vice presidential nominee 'J.V. Vance.'

But clearly, Vance's name is not a religious relic to the left like Harris's name is. 

Even Abby Phillip, CNN's decidedly far-left host, looked a little embarrassed at the tantrum her two male guests were throwing. 

Here's a Video That Straight Up ENDS Dems' Attempts to Distance Themselves From 'Bidenomics'
Doug P.
Doug P.
We've seen toddlers show more restraint and maturity. 

Of course, Dyson and Boykin's manufactured outrage ignores one salient fact: Harris herself has pronounced her name differently over the years (probably the most innocent of her many chameleon-like aspects). 

Even Harris's former boss (who is now badly pretending that he doesn't hate the woman who kicked him to the curb) has mispronounced her name often. 

Oops. Then again, Joe Biden does have dementia, so there's that. 

Because SHUT UP, that's why. 

We would say it must have been like trying to herd cats, but even most cats are not race-baiting lunatics (notice we said, 'most,' LOL). 

There's probably a lot of truth to that. Why debate policy when you can just call someone a racist and declare victory? 

This writer has a long Italian last name. You can bet your ass that it gets mispronounced far more often than it gets pronounced correctly. 

Sigh ... there are just so many 'Italianophobes' in the world. 

Oh, we loved that part of the clip where Dyson shouted at Mace with outrage, 'YOU ARE A WHITE WOMAN DISRESPECTING A BLACK WOMAN.' 

Even if that was the case, so what? Is it a hate crime to disrespect someone because of their pigmentation? 

Wait, don't ask that question to Dyson. He will almost certainly answer, 'Yes.'

The race-hustling grift is strong with Dyson and Boykin. They're not at Al Sharpton levels yet, but they're closing in on the king.

We have to double-check, but we're pretty sure that showing CNN to prisoners at Guantanamo Bay is considered torture and a war crime. 

Silly Jen. We all know that it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it. 

We thought we'd give Mace the last word on this clown show, however, since she was the one who braved walking into the mental asylum that is CNN. 

Exactly. And Mace was so good, we thought we'd give her the last word twice. 

HA. 

It's always a good reminder never to let anyone on the left call anyone on the right 'weird' when we see how the left behaves every day. 

And anyway, given the fact that Harris is poised to announce a proposal for price controls in America today, we think that both 'KA-ma-la' and 'Ka-MA-la' are incorrect pronunciations. 

The correct way to say her name seems to be 'Commie-la.'

